Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Erie, PA

Top Erie sports news

Posted by 
Erie News Alert
Erie News Alert
 7 days ago

(ERIE, PA) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Erie area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Erie sports. For more stories from the Erie area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Erie / erienewsnow.com

Harbor View Miniature Golf Course To Close June 26 Leaving the Owner Sad and Frustrated

Harbor View Miniature Golf Course To Close June 26 Leaving the Owner Sad and Frustrated

The popular golf course on Erie’s Bayfront is closing soon after 19 years of providing putt-putt to both locals and tourists. Harbor View Mini Golf has set a closing date of Saturday June 26 ahead of planned construction by the Erie-western Pennsylvania Port Authority and the owner tell us they had no choice in the matter. Read more

Comments
avatar

that's awful, they keep squeezing the little guy out. erie is really a terrible place to live. I'm so glad I moved away

2 likes 3 replies

avatar

That’s crazy!!! We be enjoyed this for years…and then the city of Erie wonders why out kids are doing the most! Port authority is so worried about hotels and parking but our children have absolutely nothing to do

2 likes 1 reply

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Erie / goerie.com

Rosa delivers game-winner in 10th as SeaWolves rally past Somerset

Rosa delivers game-winner in 10th as SeaWolves rally past Somerset

The Erie SeaWolves found a way to claw out a victory against the best pitching staff in Double-A baseball for the third straight night. Dylan Rosa delivered a one-out single to lift the SeaWolves to a 3-2 Double-A Northeast League win over Somerset in 10 innings on Thursday night at UPMC Park. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Erie / youtube.com

Minor League Baseball: Erie vs Somerset

Minor League Baseball: Erie vs Somerset

Minor League Baseball: Erie vs Somerset Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Erie / youtube.com

SeaWolves vs Somerset FNL (6-11-21)

SeaWolves vs Somerset FNL (6-11-21)

SeaWolves vs Somerset FNL (6-11-21) Read more

Erie News Alert

Erie News Alert

Erie, PA
200
Followers
222
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

With Erie News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Erie, PA
Sports
City
Erie, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Erie, PAPosted by
Erie News Alert

Live events on the horizon in Erie

1. Camp Marshmallow; 2. 11:00 AM Worship – Sermon Series: “The End of the World?” Part 1: No One Knows the Day or Hour; 3. Walking the Reactive Dog; 4. Lady A Concert in Erie; 5. Altoona Curve at Erie SeaWolves;
Erie, PAPosted by
Erie News Alert

Lifestyle wrap: Erie

(ERIE, PA) Life in Erie has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Erie area, click here.