Top Erie sports news

Harbor View Miniature Golf Course To Close June 26 Leaving the Owner Sad and Frustrated
The popular golf course on Erie’s Bayfront is closing soon after 19 years of providing putt-putt to both locals and tourists. Harbor View Mini Golf has set a closing date of Saturday June 26 ahead of planned construction by the Erie-western Pennsylvania Port Authority and the owner tell us they had no choice in the matter. Read more
that's awful, they keep squeezing the little guy out. erie is really a terrible place to live. I'm so glad I moved away
That’s crazy!!! We be enjoyed this for years…and then the city of Erie wonders why out kids are doing the most! Port authority is so worried about hotels and parking but our children have absolutely nothing to do
Rosa delivers game-winner in 10th as SeaWolves rally past Somerset
The Erie SeaWolves found a way to claw out a victory against the best pitching staff in Double-A baseball for the third straight night. Dylan Rosa delivered a one-out single to lift the SeaWolves to a 3-2 Double-A Northeast League win over Somerset in 10 innings on Thursday night at UPMC Park. Read more
