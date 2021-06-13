What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Ocala

(OCALA, FL) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Ocala area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LATEST NEWS

Naked Florida woman on a rampage in Outback Steakhouse There's no evidence as to what set off 53 year-old Tina Kindred at the Outback Steakhouse in Ocala, Florida, but when police got there she started whipping liquor bottles at them and speaking incoherently, all without clothing on. Kindred managed to cause a few thousand dollars worth of damage, according to police, before being tasered and taken into custody. Read more

LOCAL PICK

Florida Woman Wins ‘Quick Cash’ Playing CASH4LIFE®, Chooses Lump Sum $1,000,000 The Florida Lottery announced that Mercedes Santiesteban, 50, of Ocala, claimed a $1,000 a Week for Life prize in the multi-state Draw game, CASH4LIFE®, from May 19, 2021, drawing at the Gainesville District Office. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,000,000.00. Santiesteban purchased her... Read more

TOP VIEWED

New pirate-themed bar will mark 14th bar in Downtown Ocala A new pirate-themed bar is currently under construction in Downtown Ocala, marking the city’s fourteenth such business in that area. Mutiny, which will be located at 46 S Magnolia, hopes to open the doors on its new location next to its sister bar, Tipsy Skipper, later this year. The locations, which are owned and operated by the same group, will knock down the wall between to operate both together. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE