Ocala, FL

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Ocala

Ocala Updates
Ocala Updates
 7 days ago

(OCALA, FL) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Ocala area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Florida / boingboing.net

Naked Florida woman on a rampage in Outback Steakhouse

Naked Florida woman on a rampage in Outback Steakhouse

There's no evidence as to what set off 53 year-old Tina Kindred at the Outback Steakhouse in Ocala, Florida, but when police got there she started whipping liquor bottles at them and speaking incoherently, all without clothing on. Kindred managed to cause a few thousand dollars worth of damage, according to police, before being tasered and taken into custody. Read more

Florida / tampafp.com

Florida Woman Wins ‘Quick Cash’ Playing CASH4LIFE®, Chooses Lump Sum $1,000,000

Florida Woman Wins ‘Quick Cash’ Playing CASH4LIFE®, Chooses Lump Sum $1,000,000

The Florida Lottery announced that Mercedes Santiesteban, 50, of Ocala, claimed a $1,000 a Week for Life prize in the multi-state Draw game, CASH4LIFE®, from May 19, 2021, drawing at the Gainesville District Office. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,000,000.00. Santiesteban purchased her... Read more

Comments
avatar

For sure the payments you wind up with more in the long run that way cuz of the taxes but whatever to each they’re own if it makes her happy

1 like

avatar

Good for her. That is not an easy game to win. Too many numbers.

1 like

Ocala / ocala-news.com

New pirate-themed bar will mark 14th bar in Downtown Ocala

New pirate-themed bar will mark 14th bar in Downtown Ocala

A new pirate-themed bar is currently under construction in Downtown Ocala, marking the city’s fourteenth such business in that area. Mutiny, which will be located at 46 S Magnolia, hopes to open the doors on its new location next to its sister bar, Tipsy Skipper, later this year. The locations, which are owned and operated by the same group, will knock down the wall between to operate both together. Read more

Ocala / thoroughbreddailynews.com

OBS June Continues With Solid Results

OBS June Continues With Solid Results

OCALA, FL – Steady trade continued through the second session of the Ocala Breeders' Sales Company June Sale of 2-Year-Olds Thursday in Central Florida, with a filly by Nyquist bringing the day's top bid when selling for $420,000 to Gary Hartunian's Rockingham Ranch. The session-topping juvenile was consigned by Eddie Woods. Read more

Ocala Updates

Ocala Updates

Ocala, FL
ABOUT

With Ocala Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

