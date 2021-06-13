Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Anchorage

(ANCHORAGE, AK) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Anchorage area.

The USA Patriots amputee softball team of military veterans is playing in Anchorage this weekend One of the teams entered in this weekend’s Pot of Gold softball tournament at Cartee Fields comes to town with a rider list, sort of like a rock band. The game-day requests include:. • At least 48 bottles of water/Gatorade/Powerade or jugs of water with cups in the dugout. •... Read more

Drawing from diverse communities, rugby takes root in Anchorage From Marines who started playing while stationed overseas to immigrants from the South Pacific to moms who join the game after watching their kids play, the stories that bring Alaskans to rugby are diverse. “Everybody comes from a different background and a different culture, but if you put them together,... Read more

