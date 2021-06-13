Cancel
Anchorage News Watch

Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Anchorage

Anchorage News Watch
Anchorage News Watch
 7 days ago

(ANCHORAGE, AK) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Anchorage area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Anchorage sports. For more stories from the Anchorage area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

The USA Patriots amputee softball team of military veterans is playing in Anchorage this weekend

The USA Patriots amputee softball team of military veterans is playing in Anchorage this weekend

One of the teams entered in this weekend’s Pot of Gold softball tournament at Cartee Fields comes to town with a rider list, sort of like a rock band. The game-day requests include:. • At least 48 bottles of water/Gatorade/Powerade or jugs of water with cups in the dugout. •... Read more

Drawing from diverse communities, rugby takes root in Anchorage

Drawing from diverse communities, rugby takes root in Anchorage

From Marines who started playing while stationed overseas to immigrants from the South Pacific to moms who join the game after watching their kids play, the stories that bring Alaskans to rugby are diverse. “Everybody comes from a different background and a different culture, but if you put them together,... Read more

Traditional Games

Traditional Games

For the past two years – 2020 and 2021, we have missed the live, in-person Native Youth Olympics statewide event that is usually held every spring in Anchorage. This year, the Sealaska Heritage Institute will be hosting Traditional Games in Anchorage on June 19th and 20th, 2021. Athletes ages 16+... Read more

With Anchorage News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

