What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Port St Lucie

Florida Man Told to Abandon His Shoes After Dozens of Bugs Move In
A man was met with an unexpected sight after leaving his shoes outside in Florida—finding dozens of bugs had moved in. The Everglades resident made the big mistake of leaving his sneakers outside his house, soon after it rained. When he went to retrieve them, he found scores of millipedes—tightly... Read more
It’s funny how everyday normal things that Floridians have lived with for decades make the news lol
lucky it isn't Georgia and they aren't scorpions. and, you gotta check your bed, the shower, tub and don't get up in the middle of the night and walk around a dark house without something on your feet!
Shooting inside Florida grocery store leaves 3 dead, including toddler
June 10 (UPI) -- A shooting at a South Florida grocery store Thursday left three people dead, including a child, local sheriff's officials said. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the shooting took place inside a Publix supermarket in Royal Palm Beach, just west of West Palm Beach. "Upon... Read more
why bring politics into this tragic situation. A baby died.! 2 adults died! Prayers to the first responders who had to deal with this and to the families of these people.
Are we going to continue to ignore the democrats created the conditions for the ongoing violence streak or can we be grown ups and support law enforcement?
7 Small Towns In Florida That Are Full Of Charm And Perfect For A Weekend Escape
Florida is a big and beautiful state that anyone can spend many weekends exploring and not even see a fraction of. While many visitors tend to stick to the bigger cities and more tourist areas, it’s the small towns too, that bring character to The Sunshine State. The next time you have a weekend free to do with what you wish, check out these 7 Florida small towns and immerse yourself in some of that local charm. Read more
love the strip on Ridgewood in Deland. the stores are quaint and was thinking of moving there
chicago is more blessed than this place!!! who can count the number of the children of israel in this place???? and there is over the horizon the opening of all mens eyes!!! florida is ground zero!!! this the land of flowers!!! LA FLORIDA!!!!
Doctors warn residents of new COVID strain from India now in the U.S.
A new COVID variant has doctors rushing to get residents inoculated against the virus. Read more