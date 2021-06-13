What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Port St Lucie

(PORT ST LUCIE, FL) Life in Port St Lucie has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINE

Florida Man Told to Abandon His Shoes After Dozens of Bugs Move In A man was met with an unexpected sight after leaving his shoes outside in Florida—finding dozens of bugs had moved in. The Everglades resident made the big mistake of leaving his sneakers outside his house, soon after it rained. When he went to retrieve them, he found scores of millipedes—tightly... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Shooting inside Florida grocery store leaves 3 dead, including toddler June 10 (UPI) -- A shooting at a South Florida grocery store Thursday left three people dead, including a child, local sheriff's officials said. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the shooting took place inside a Publix supermarket in Royal Palm Beach, just west of West Palm Beach. "Upon... Read more

TRENDING NOW

7 Small Towns In Florida That Are Full Of Charm And Perfect For A Weekend Escape Florida is a big and beautiful state that anyone can spend many weekends exploring and not even see a fraction of. While many visitors tend to stick to the bigger cities and more tourist areas, it’s the small towns too, that bring character to The Sunshine State. The next time you have a weekend free to do with what you wish, check out these 7 Florida small towns and immerse yourself in some of that local charm. Read more

TOP VIEWED