Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Port Saint Lucie, FL

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Port St Lucie

Posted by 
Port St Lucie Times
Port St Lucie Times
 7 days ago

(PORT ST LUCIE, FL) Life in Port St Lucie has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Florida / newsweek.com

Florida Man Told to Abandon His Shoes After Dozens of Bugs Move In

Florida Man Told to Abandon His Shoes After Dozens of Bugs Move In

A man was met with an unexpected sight after leaving his shoes outside in Florida—finding dozens of bugs had moved in. The Everglades resident made the big mistake of leaving his sneakers outside his house, soon after it rained. When he went to retrieve them, he found scores of millipedes—tightly... Read more

Comments
avatar

It’s funny how everyday normal things that Floridians have lived with for decades make the news lol

37 likes 2 dislikes 13 replies

avatar

lucky it isn't Georgia and they aren't scorpions. and, you gotta check your bed, the shower, tub and don't get up in the middle of the night and walk around a dark house without something on your feet!

6 likes 7 replies

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Florida / upi.com

Shooting inside Florida grocery store leaves 3 dead, including toddler

Shooting inside Florida grocery store leaves 3 dead, including toddler

June 10 (UPI) -- A shooting at a South Florida grocery store Thursday left three people dead, including a child, local sheriff's officials said. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the shooting took place inside a Publix supermarket in Royal Palm Beach, just west of West Palm Beach. "Upon... Read more

Comments
avatar

why bring politics into this tragic situation. A baby died.! 2 adults died! Prayers to the first responders who had to deal with this and to the families of these people.

40 likes 2 dislikes 4 replies

avatar

Are we going to continue to ignore the democrats created the conditions for the ongoing violence streak or can we be grown ups and support law enforcement?

19 likes 12 dislikes 14 replies

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Florida / onlyinyourstate.com

7 Small Towns In Florida That Are Full Of Charm And Perfect For A Weekend Escape

7 Small Towns In Florida That Are Full Of Charm And Perfect For A Weekend Escape

Florida is a big and beautiful state that anyone can spend many weekends exploring and not even see a fraction of. While many visitors tend to stick to the bigger cities and more tourist areas, it’s the small towns too, that bring character to The Sunshine State. The next time you have a weekend free to do with what you wish, check out these 7 Florida small towns and immerse yourself in some of that local charm. Read more

Comments
avatar

love the strip on Ridgewood in Deland. the stores are quaint and was thinking of moving there

2 likes 1 dislike

avatar

chicago is more blessed than this place!!! who can count the number of the children of israel in this place???? and there is over the horizon the opening of all mens eyes!!! florida is ground zero!!! this the land of flowers!!! LA FLORIDA!!!!

1 like 1 dislike

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Port St Lucie / wptv.com

Doctors warn residents of new COVID strain from India now in the U.S.

Doctors warn residents of new COVID strain from India now in the U.S.

A new COVID variant has doctors rushing to get residents inoculated against the virus. Read more

Port St Lucie Times

Port St Lucie Times

Port St Lucie, FL
190
Followers
224
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

With Port St Lucie Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Government
City
Port St. Lucie, FL
City
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fl Rrb Life
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Port Saint Lucie, FLPosted by
Port St Lucie Times

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Port St Lucie

(PORT ST LUCIE, FL) Gas prices vary across in the Port St Lucie area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.34 per gallon. Sam's Club at 1754 Sw Gatlin Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 1820 Sw Fountainview Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.
Port Saint Lucie, FLPosted by
Port St Lucie Times

Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Port St Lucie station

(PORT ST LUCIE, FL) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.30 if you’re buying diesel in Port St Lucie, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Port St Lucie area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.89, at Shell at 100 Se Prima Vista Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Mobil at 1820 Sw Fountainview Blvd.
Port Saint Lucie, FLPosted by
Port St Lucie Times

This is the cheapest gas in Port St Lucie right now

(PORT ST LUCIE, FL) Depending on where you fill up in Port St Lucie, you could be saving up to $0.34 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 1754 Sw Gatlin Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mobil at 640 Sw Becker Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.
Port Saint Lucie, FLPosted by
Port St Lucie Times

Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Port St Lucie

(PORT ST LUCIE, FL) You could be saving up to $0.32 per gallon on diesel in Port St Lucie, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Port St Lucie area went to Marathon at 8580 S Us-1, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.88 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.2, at Shell at 299 Sw Port Saint Lucie Blvd, the survey found: