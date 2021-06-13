Cancel
Huntsville, AL

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Huntsville

Huntsville Digest
 7 days ago

(HUNTSVILLE, AL) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

WhistleStop, Huntsville barbecue festival, gets new location

One of Huntsville’s signature festivals has a new home. Barbecue fest WhistleStop Weekend is moving from longtime downtown site Historic Huntsville Depot, to John Hunt Park, address 2151 Airport Road S.W. The date has scooched a bit too. This year WhistleStop, which normally takes place in May, is set for... Read more

Alabama among lowest in COVID vaccination rate

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Alabama remains among the states with the lowest COVID vaccination rates in the country, sitting at 29.5%. As of June 10, 2021, only Mississippi is lower at 27.9%. Unsurprisingly, with the number of vaccinated people stalling, certain portions of the population is seeing a steady rise in COVID-19 cases. University of Alabama Birmingham Professor Suzanne Judd, Ph.D broke down which demographics are seeing the most cases of COVID-19. “The bulk of cases are occurring in non-vaccinated individuals,” she said. “By age, it's really in that 30 to 40-year-old age demographic that's experiencing the biggest case burden. So, they have the most hospitalizations and the most cases right now. They also have the lowest rates of vaccination.” Read more

nobody wants to be a test dumbie for a vaccine. when most vaccines take years to complete but covid vaccine took _ what a month.. no thank u!

Alabama Original: Fields of Green Hydroponic Garden

Growing crops without soil! One North Alabama hydroponic garden does just that. Lacey's Spring's Fields of Green garden plays a big part in feeding Huntsville's hungry. "No soil. We aren't growing in soil," said Fields of Green Manager Caroline Blanchard. The hydroponic garden cranks out lots of lettuce and gaggles... Read more

You go for it All for New idea We got to do something. Our farmers Always to deal with the weather To hot. or to wet So. let's. do it

A Huntsville service industry icon’s bar food rebirth

Eddie Yessick isn’t sure anymore what his job title is exactly at SideTracks Music Hall. He jokingly references “Pulp Fiction” fixer The Wolf, before saying, “I do things.”Yessick has spent much of his adult life managing and bartending at Huntsville nightspots like SideTracks, Furniture Factory and Humphrey’s. His amiable personality and golden soul make him supremely likeable. At this point, he’s a local service industry icon – although he’d never call himself that - beloved by customers and the people he works with. With his flat cap, glasses, bushy beard, burly build, rogue wit and easy smile, he’s a walking, tattooed, taking care of business, human hug. Over the last few years, Yessick has also persevered through personal loss and professional challenges that could’ve taken down even the strongest of people. This is one unsinkable dude. Now for the first time ever, Yessick is focused on working in the kitchen. He and SideTracks bartender Wes Johnson put together a tasty bar-food menu built around hearty flavors, simplicity and value. Yessick and Johnson are big punk-rock fans. They got the names for their menu items from songs by punk greats like The Misfits, Dead Boys, Rancid, The Clash and Dead Kennedys. They’ve branded it the Born To Lose Kitchen, a Social Distortion reference. “We’ve both got Social Distortion tattoos. That’s where it all started,” Yessick says. “Wes came up with a lot of these menu items. Now we’re just trying to execute it and make really good food.”Opened in 2017, SideTracks is a 400-ish capacity room that’s acquired charming grime after hosting hundreds of live shows, including standouts by well-known acts like Jason Isbell, Shovels & Rope and Sebastian Bach. “We’re definitely like just a cozy hideaway place,” Yessick says of SideTracks’ place in Huntsville’s venue mix. On a recent Saturday afternoon, I stopped by SideTracks to check out a few Born To Lose Kitchen eats. With no band onstage, the silence inside this oft-loud, gray, black and red space was deafening. But the food rocked. The Sonic Reducer burger ($11.50 with choice of fries, tots, salad or mac & cheese) in particular had me teetering towards groupie mode. Two four-ounce patties, juicy but crispy on the edges, “smash burger” style, topped with cheddar and homemade mac & cheese. Wanton textures worthy of a concept-album. Johnson hastens to mention they don’t hold the copyright to mac-and-cheese on a burger. “Other places do it around the country that I’ve been to,” says Johnson who’s sporting a T-shirt promoting local punk band Property. “I mean, this whole menu is basically a menu I’ve been thinking about for years. A lot of food that if I went somewhere, it’s what I would want to get.”Although their hotdog offerings include the I Wanna Be Your Dog - insert joke about Iggy Pop’s legendarily huge, um, manhood here – we opted for the Welcome To Paradise ($10 with side). All data is taken from the source: http://al.com Article Link: https://www.al.com/news/2021/06/a-huntsville-service-industry-icons-bar-food-rebirth.html #yessick #newsdonaldtrump #newsworldtoday #newstodayusa #newstodaybbc #newstoday # Read more

Huntsville, ALPosted by
Huntsville Digest

Huntsville events coming soon

1. Rescheduled Aug 29* - Huntsville Coffee and Tea Festival; 2. The Stolen Faces (Jerry Garcia birthday bash) at Furniture Factory; 3. Marde Brooks band w/special guest Seth Williams (whiskey foxtrot); 4. In-Person Worship Registration; 5. Concert at Three Caves;
Huntsville, ALPosted by
Huntsville Digest

Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Huntsville

(HUNTSVILLE, AL) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.40 in the greater Huntsville area, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Huntsville area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.79, at Wavaho at 3105 Drake Ave Sw. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at CITGO at 3001 Johnson Rd.
Huntsville, ALPosted by
Huntsville Digest

The lineup: Sports news in Huntsville

(HUNTSVILLE, AL) Huntsville-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Huntsville, ALPosted by
Huntsville Digest

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Huntsville require no experience

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. INSURANCE SALES REPRESENTATIVE - NO EXPERIENCE NEEDED 2. Sales Representative/Auto-No Experience Necessary! $2,000/mo Train Pay 3. Entry Level Insurance Broker 4. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/29/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week 5. Entry Level Management 6. Entry Level Management - Interview Today - Customer Service 7. Outside Sales Representative - Entry Level 8. Packer B-Shift 9. Company Truck Driver - Solo, Teams & Trainees 10. Class A CDL Delivery Driver - Trainee
Huntsville, ALPosted by
Huntsville Digest

These Huntsville companies are looking for workers to start immediately

These companies in Huntsville are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Sales Representative - Remote; 2. Sales Representative - Remote; 3. Customer Service Representative-Work From Home; 4. Remote Call Center Representative; 5. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 6. Work from Home - Customer Service Associate; 7. Customer Service Representative (Work from Home); 8. Full Time- Work From Home Customer Service Representative; 9. Sales Representative - Work From Home #DP01; 10. Work from Home: Account Management and Sales;
Huntsville, ALPosted by
Huntsville Digest

Job alert: These jobs are open in Huntsville

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Huntsville: 1. Perfect Sales Job! Work from Home! 125K plus in the first year!; 2. Hiring Immediately | Construction | Avg. $20,000-$30,000 Per Month | Paid Daily | Paid Training; 3. CDL A Flatbed 10K Monthly; 4. Sales Representative / Customer Service; 5. Sales / Sales Consultant / Sales Associate / Sales Executive; 6. Travel Nurse RN - Progressive Care Unit - $1,728 per week; 7. Maintenance Mechanic; 8. Work At Home Account Executive- Customer Retention; 9. Parts Clerk; 10. Administrative Assistant;
Huntsville, ALPosted by
Huntsville Digest

Huntsville COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Huntsville: 1. 3007 Memorial Pkwy SW STE B 256 799-2500; 2. 100 Providence Main St NW Suite G (256) 837-2057; 3. 2001 Cecil Ashburn Dr SE (256) 880-1470; 4. 2525 Oakwood Ave NW (256) 533-5754; 5. 2210 Winchester Rd NE (256) 858-8595; 6. 2110 Oakwood Ave NW (256) 539-5136; 7. 6070 Moores Mill Rd (256) 852-4267; 8. 7090 University Dr NW (256) 726-0610; 9. 8404 S Memorial Pkwy (256) 881-6481; 10. 2246 Winchester Rd NE (256) 851-5813; 11. 310 Pelham Ave SW (256) 534-2333; 12. 1660 Old Monrovia Rd NW (256) 970-6319; 13. 2286 Zierdt Rd (256) 258-5997; 14. 12796 Bailey Cove Rd SE (256) 885-2161; 15. 4851 Whitesburg Dr Ste B (256) 650-2396; 16. 5651 Holmes Ave NW 256-837-7323; 17. 2235 National Blvd SW 256-881-8186; 18. 2701 Patton Rd SW E (256) 536-1910; 19. 11399 Memorial Pkwy SW 256-885-2212; 20. 1086 Jeff Rd NW 256-721-2751; 21. 4906 Whitesburg Dr 256-883-0325; 22. 2100 Brandon St SW 256-512-0957; 23. 3997 University Dr NW 256-534-2785; 24. 3120 Bob Wallace Ave SW 256-533-5058; 25. 3500 Mastin Lake Rd NE 256-851-4188; 26. 2784 Carl T Jones Dr SE 256-882-2883; 27. 3031 Memorial Pkwy SW 256-536-2870; 28. 2200 Sparkman Dr NW 256-852-2236; 29. 11610 S Memorial Pkwy 256-881-0581; 30. 4226 Oakwood Ave NW 256-361-2083; 31. 9020 Bailey Cove Rd SE 256-970-6552; 32. 2305 Jordan Ln SW 256-755-3080; 33. 1 Cottonvalley Dr NW 256-746-1638; 34. 2165 Winchester Rd NE 256-716-6773;
Huntsville, ALPosted by
Huntsville Digest

Start immediately with these jobs in Huntsville

These companies in Huntsville are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Sales Consultant - Sales Representative - Booming Company Growth!; 2. Licensed Health Sales Agent - $20/hr - Work from Home; 3. Remote Call Center Representative; 4. Work from Home: Account Management and Sales; 5. Work From Home Sales Position;
Huntsville, ALPosted by
Huntsville Digest

These Huntsville companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Sales Representative / Customer Service 2. **Work from home** Sales ~No Experience Needed 3. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/21/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week 4. Entry Level Role! - Customer Service Sales Representative 5. Hospitality / Customer Service Representative 6. Entry Level Management 7. Packer B-Shift 8. Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn $50,000/Year - Recent Grads Welcome 9. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year 10. Company Truck Driver - Solo, Teams & Trainees