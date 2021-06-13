What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Huntsville
WhistleStop, Huntsville barbecue festival, gets new location
One of Huntsville’s signature festivals has a new home. Barbecue fest WhistleStop Weekend is moving from longtime downtown site Historic Huntsville Depot, to John Hunt Park, address 2151 Airport Road S.W. The date has scooched a bit too. This year WhistleStop, which normally takes place in May, is set for... Read more
Alabama among lowest in COVID vaccination rate
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Alabama remains among the states with the lowest COVID vaccination rates in the country, sitting at 29.5%. As of June 10, 2021, only Mississippi is lower at 27.9%. Unsurprisingly, with the number of vaccinated people stalling, certain portions of the population is seeing a steady rise in COVID-19 cases. University of Alabama Birmingham Professor Suzanne Judd, Ph.D broke down which demographics are seeing the most cases of COVID-19. “The bulk of cases are occurring in non-vaccinated individuals,” she said. “By age, it's really in that 30 to 40-year-old age demographic that's experiencing the biggest case burden. So, they have the most hospitalizations and the most cases right now. They also have the lowest rates of vaccination.” Read more
Alabama Original: Fields of Green Hydroponic Garden
Growing crops without soil! One North Alabama hydroponic garden does just that. Lacey's Spring's Fields of Green garden plays a big part in feeding Huntsville's hungry. "No soil. We aren't growing in soil," said Fields of Green Manager Caroline Blanchard. The hydroponic garden cranks out lots of lettuce and gaggles... Read more
A Huntsville service industry icon’s bar food rebirth
Eddie Yessick isn't sure anymore what his job title is exactly at SideTracks Music Hall. He jokingly references "Pulp Fiction" fixer The Wolf, before saying, "I do things."Yessick has spent much of his adult life managing and bartending at Huntsville nightspots like SideTracks, Furniture Factory and Humphrey's. His amiable personality and golden soul make him supremely likeable. At this point, he's a local service industry icon – although he'd never call himself that - beloved by customers and the people he works with. With his flat cap, glasses, bushy beard, burly build, rogue wit and easy smile, he's a walking, tattooed, taking care of business, human hug. Over the last few years, Yessick has also persevered through personal loss and professional challenges that could've taken down even the strongest of people. This is one unsinkable dude. Now for the first time ever, Yessick is focused on working in the kitchen. He and SideTracks bartender Wes Johnson put together a tasty bar-food menu built around hearty flavors, simplicity and value. Yessick and Johnson are big punk-rock fans. They got the names for their menu items from songs by punk greats like The Misfits, Dead Boys, Rancid, The Clash and Dead Kennedys. They've branded it the Born To Lose Kitchen, a Social Distortion reference. "We've both got Social Distortion tattoos. That's where it all started," Yessick says. "Wes came up with a lot of these menu items. Now we're just trying to execute it and make really good food."Opened in 2017, SideTracks is a 400-ish capacity room that's acquired charming grime after hosting hundreds of live shows, including standouts by well-known acts like Jason Isbell, Shovels & Rope and Sebastian Bach. "We're definitely like just a cozy hideaway place," Yessick says of SideTracks' place in Huntsville's venue mix. On a recent Saturday afternoon, I stopped by SideTracks to check out a few Born To Lose Kitchen eats. With no band onstage, the silence inside this oft-loud, gray, black and red space was deafening. But the food rocked. The Sonic Reducer burger ($11.50 with choice of fries, tots, salad or mac & cheese) in particular had me teetering towards groupie mode. Two four-ounce patties, juicy but crispy on the edges, "smash burger" style, topped with cheddar and homemade mac & cheese. Wanton textures worthy of a concept-album. Johnson hastens to mention they don't hold the copyright to mac-and-cheese on a burger. "Other places do it around the country that I've been to," says Johnson who's sporting a T-shirt promoting local punk band Property. "I mean, this whole menu is basically a menu I've been thinking about for years. A lot of food that if I went somewhere, it's what I would want to get."Although their hotdog offerings include the I Wanna Be Your Dog - insert joke about Iggy Pop's legendarily huge, um, manhood here – we opted for the Welcome To Paradise ($10 with side).