Eugene, OR

The lineup: Sports news in Eugene

Eugene Voice
 7 days ago

(EUGENE, OR) Eugene-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Eugene sports. For more stories from the Eugene area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Eugene / heraldextra.com

BYU's Wayment qualifies for steeplechase final, Camp-Bennett sets school record in 1,500

BYU senior Coutney Wayment lived up to her billing as the top 3,000-meter steeplechase runner in the country by winning her heat in 9:32.48, posting the fastest semifinal time in the NCAA Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on Thursday. Wayment led the race until the last lap, when... Read more

Eugene / youtube.com

Day One: NCAA Outdoor Track and Field

Lut Williams breaks down North Carolina A&T's opening day at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships. Read more

Eugene / chatsports.com

Briscoe, Jr. Earns All-America Honors at the NCAA Outdoor Championships

EUGENE, Ore. - Texas State senior Ronnie Briscoe, Jr. earned Second-Team All-America honors in his first appearance at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships Wednesday night at Hayward Field. Briscoe, Jr. placed 16th in the men's long jump with 7.46 meters (24 feet, 5.75 inches) on his first attempt. Read more

Eugene / pennlive.com

2021 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships free live stream (6/10/21): How to watch, time, channel

WATCH LIVE: fuboTV (free trial); Hulu Live TV (free trial); Sling; AT&T TV Now; WATCH ESPN. Female competitors will step into the spotlight Thursday on the second night of the championships after the men had a busy schedule on Day 1. The women’s 10,000-meter final is scheduled for 9:08 p.m. ET, and semifinal races on the track will unfold through the night, starting with the women’s 4X100 meter relay at 6:32 p.m. Read more

