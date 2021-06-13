The lineup: Sports news in Eugene

(EUGENE, OR) Eugene-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

BYU's Wayment qualifies for steeplechase final, Camp-Bennett sets school record in 1,500 BYU senior Coutney Wayment lived up to her billing as the top 3,000-meter steeplechase runner in the country by winning her heat in 9:32.48, posting the fastest semifinal time in the NCAA Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on Thursday. Wayment led the race until the last lap, when... Read more

Day One: NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Lut Williams breaks down North Carolina A&T's opening day at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships. Read more

Briscoe, Jr. Earns All-America Honors at the NCAA Outdoor Championships EUGENE, Ore. - Texas State senior Ronnie Briscoe, Jr. earned Second-Team All-America honors in his first appearance at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships Wednesday night at Hayward Field. Briscoe, Jr. placed 16th in the men's long jump with 7.46 meters (24 feet, 5.75 inches) on his first attempt. Read more

