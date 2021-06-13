What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Brownsville

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Large Beautiful Home in one of Brownsville's most desirable neighborhoods. This is a well kept four bedroom home with a large back yard. The back yard includes a large gazebo that is perfect for entertaining with a built in BBQ pit and his and her restrooms. There is also a detailed child's playhouse in the back yard. The home has a beautiful gas fireplace where you can keep warm during the cold winter weather. And If that isn't enough you can always relax in the jetted tub. Property is located in a Cul-de-Sac with minimal vehicle traffic. This home is a true gem that won't last long!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Hector Garcia, Keller Williams LRGV at 956-544-6777</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> New construction coming up in Elm Ridge subdivision 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with open concept, porcelain tile, quartz counter tops in bathrooms and kitchen, high ceilings, beautiful back splash details. Modern farm house style, call for more details.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Bertha De La Rosa, KELLER WILLIAMS LOWER RIO GRANDE VALLEY at 956-423-8877</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> 2 Story Brick Veneer home in the highly desirable Woods End subdivision. Home features spacious layout throughout, decorative high ceilings, tile and laminate wood flooring, granite countertops, formal dining, formal living, huge living room perfect for entertaining, 4 bedrooms including master plus laundry room are upstairs, master bathroom includes walk-in closet, jacuzzi, separate shower, and double vanity, 5th bedroom downstairs is currently used as an office but can be used as a bedroom, huge backyard with pergola, patio slab and so much more!! Mini split in one of the rooms upstairs is conveying with the home.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Melissa J. Santos, Keller Williams LRGV at 956-544-6777</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Gorgeous under construction home in Elm Ridge subdivision this beautiful 3 bedroom home with many upgrades such as porcelain title throughout, quartz countertops, commercial vent hood in kitchen, boasts open floor plan, recess lighting, glass shower doors and mirrors to be installed in bathrooms, sod in front yard.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Bertha De La Rosa, KELLER WILLIAMS LOWER RIO GRANDE VALLEY at 956-423-8877</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwUmlvJTIwR3JhbmRlJTIwVmFsbGV5JTIwTXVsdGlwbGUlMjBMaXN0aW5nJTIwU2VydmljZSUyMEluYy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1IQlJUWC0yOTcyODQ2MSUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate>