Brownsville, TX

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Brownsville

Posted by 
Brownsville News Watch
 7 days ago

(BROWNSVILLE, TX) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Cameron County / krgv.com

Cameron County reports 3 coronavirus-related deaths, 46 new cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Thursday reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 46 new positive cases of COVID-19. Two woman from Brownsville over the age of 60 and a man from San Benito in his 40s died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County. The news... Read more

Cameron County / myrgv.com

Health officials continue to stress need for COVID-19 vaccination

Although the number of COVID-19 cases in Cameron County continues to drop, hospitalizations of coronavirus patients continue. And though the hospitalizations are not as high as they were a year ago where hundreds of people were being admitted on a weekly basis, patients are still being treated for the deadly virus with some still receiving care in the intensive care units and some still dying. Read more

Brownsville / facebook.com

Start your Saturday at Fierce Nutrition & Energy❣️Open 9am -2pm ☎️ (956) 269-0610 📍2390 Central Blvd Ste I Brownsville, Tx 79520 ⏰ Mon-Fri. 7:00am-4:00pm Sat 9:00am-2:00pm Loaded Teas: •24 Calories •Vitamins •Energy •Focus #haveyouhadyourshaketoday #makeitacombo #loadedteas

Read more

Brownsville / krgv.com

Brownsville Farmer's Market to continue offering COVID-19 vaccines

For the second week, the city is offering a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Brownsville Farmer’s Market – located at Southern Pacific Linear Park at 660 E Ringgold St.- every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. Appointments are not required and those coming to the clinic have a selection of... Read more

Brownsville News Watch

Brownsville, TX
163
Followers
214
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

With Brownsville News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Brownsville, TXPosted by
Brownsville News Watch

Brownsville gas at $2.67 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(BROWNSVILLE, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Brownsville area offering savings of $0.12 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 3570 W Alton Gloor Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.67 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 2255 E Loop, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.
Brownsville, TXPosted by
Brownsville News Watch

Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Brownsville

(BROWNSVILLE, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.36 if you’re buying diesel in Brownsville, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Brownsville area went to Murphy USA at 2205 Ruben Torres Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.83 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Love's Travel Stop at 3400 Nafta Pkwy, the survey found:
Brownsville, TXPosted by
Brownsville News Watch

This is the cheapest gas in Brownsville right now

(BROWNSVILLE, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Brownsville area offering savings of $0.14 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Love's Travel Stop at 3400 Nafta Pkwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valero at 635 International Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.
Brownsville, TXPosted by
Brownsville News Watch

Brownsville diesel prices: $0.31/gallon savings at Brownsville's cheapest station

(BROWNSVILLE, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.31 if you’re buying diesel in Brownsville, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Brownsville area on Tuesday, found that Murphy USA at 2205 Ruben Torres Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.83 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at 3400 Nafta Pkwy, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.14.
Brownsville, TXPosted by
Brownsville News Watch

Get hired! Job openings in and around Brownsville

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Brownsville: 1. Life Insurance Agent + (Start-up Assistance); 2. Work From Home, No Cold Calling; 3. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Multiple Positions Available; 4. Sales Coordinator; 5. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,721 per week; 6. Sales / Sales Consultant / Sales Associate / Sales Executive; 7. Legal Assistant; 8. Property Manager; 9. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn $207,000/Year + $4,000 Sign-On; 10. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 05/28/2021, Top Pay - Great Benefits;
Brownsville, TXPosted by
Brownsville News Watch

Top homes for sale in Brownsville

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Large Beautiful Home in one of Brownsville's most desirable neighborhoods. This is a well kept four bedroom home with a large back yard. The back yard includes a large gazebo that is perfect for entertaining with a built in BBQ pit and his and her restrooms. There is also a detailed child's playhouse in the back yard. The home has a beautiful gas fireplace where you can keep warm during the cold winter weather. And If that isn't enough you can always relax in the jetted tub. Property is located in a Cul-de-Sac with minimal vehicle traffic. This home is a true gem that won't last long!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Hector Garcia, Keller Williams LRGV at 956-544-6777</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> New construction coming up in Elm Ridge subdivision 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with open concept, porcelain tile, quartz counter tops in bathrooms and kitchen, high ceilings, beautiful back splash details. Modern farm house style, call for more details.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Bertha De La Rosa, KELLER WILLIAMS LOWER RIO GRANDE VALLEY at 956-423-8877</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> 2 Story Brick Veneer home in the highly desirable Woods End subdivision. Home features spacious layout throughout, decorative high ceilings, tile and laminate wood flooring, granite countertops, formal dining, formal living, huge living room perfect for entertaining, 4 bedrooms including master plus laundry room are upstairs, master bathroom includes walk-in closet, jacuzzi, separate shower, and double vanity, 5th bedroom downstairs is currently used as an office but can be used as a bedroom, huge backyard with pergola, patio slab and so much more!! Mini split in one of the rooms upstairs is conveying with the home.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Melissa J. Santos, Keller Williams LRGV at 956-544-6777</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Gorgeous under construction home in Elm Ridge subdivision this beautiful 3 bedroom home with many upgrades such as porcelain title throughout, quartz countertops, commercial vent hood in kitchen, boasts open floor plan, recess lighting, glass shower doors and mirrors to be installed in bathrooms, sod in front yard.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Bertha De La Rosa, KELLER WILLIAMS LOWER RIO GRANDE VALLEY at 956-423-8877</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Brownsville, TXPosted by
Brownsville News Watch

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Brownsville

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Brownsville: 1. Life Insurance Agent + (Start-up Assistance); 2. Sales Representative Needed - Work From Home; 3. Emergency Room (ER) Travel Nurse RN - COVID-19 - $75.19/Hour $2707/Weekly; 4. CL A Drivers Frac/Oilfield Driving $1800-$2400+/WK-No Prev Oilfield Required; 5. RN Home Health; 6. Medical Technologist- Harlingen, TX; 7. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive; 8. CDL Truck Driver - Great Pay - Excellent Benefits + Sign-On Bonus; 9. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Top Pay - Benefits; 10. Class A Cdl Truck Driver Great Home Time;
Brownsville, TXPosted by
Brownsville News Watch

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Brownsville require no experience

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/22/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week 2. Insurance Marketing Representative 3. Customer Service Representative - Interview This Week - Consultant 4. Truck Driver Trainees Needed - PAID Class A CDL Training! (San Benito) 5. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year 6. Bookkeeper Office Manager 7. Entry Level Sales - Insurance - Remote 8. Account Executive Entry Level 9. Entry Level Appointment Setter 10. Life Insurance Agent (Entry-Level) - Flexible/Remote - 85,000k+
Brownsville, TXPosted by
Brownsville News Watch

Hiring now! Jobs in Brownsville with an immediate start

These companies in Brownsville are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. REMOTE Life Insurance Agent - $2k+Weekly/Flexible (LICENSE REQUIRED); 2. REMOTE Customer Service Representative $19-$20/Hr BILINGUAL ONLY!!; 3. Inbound Billing - Customer Service Representative (Work from Home, Texas); 4. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 5. Bilingual (Spanish / English) Customer Service Representative (100% Remote / Work From Home); 6. Sales Operator - Work from Home Texas;
Brownsville, TXPosted by
Brownsville News Watch

Brownsville gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(BROWNSVILLE, TX) According to Brownsville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.76 per gallon on gas. El Jardin Superette at 6880 Ruben M Torres Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sunoco at 1601 Central Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.41.