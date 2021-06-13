Top Greenville sports news

Cancel
(GREENVILLE, SC) Greenville sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Greenville sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Greenville pickleball players want more courts, a pickleplex

Greenville pickleball players want more courts, a pickleplex

GREENVILLE, S.C. — For David Sclar, pickleball is a passion. “You’ll be laughing you’ll be sweating you’ll probably go to lunch with a group of friends that day - it’s that social,” he said. He told WYFF4’s Renee Wunderlich Greenville County has around 2,000 players, but only 12 courts -... Read more

Thousands of youth soccer players coming to Greenville for regional tournament

Thousands of youth soccer players coming to Greenville for regional tournament

The tournament is expected to have a $6 million impact on the area. Subscribe to WYFF on YouTube now for more: http://bit.ly/1mUvbJX Get more Greenville news: http://www.wyff4.com Like us: http://www.facebook.com/WYFF4 Follow us: http://twitter.com/wyffnews4 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wyffnews4/ Read more

Photos: Greenville Swamp Rabbits 3, Indy Fuel 1

Photos: Greenville Swamp Rabbits 3, Indy Fuel 1

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits won their second 2021 Kelly Cup Playoff game with a 3-1 victory against the Indy Fuel Thursday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The Swamp Rabbits play Indy Friday night at 7:05 p.m. Game stats. Read more

Greenville Swamp Rabbits Can Sweep Playoff Series Tonight at Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Greenville Swamp Rabbits Can Sweep Playoff Series Tonight at Bon Secours Wellness Arena

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits earned a huge Game 2 win Thursday night in their best of 5 playoff series against the Indy Fuel. A late empty net goal sealed the 3-1 victory. Game 3 is tonight at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. With a win, the Swamp Rabbits would record the first playoff sweep in team history. Get your tickets here! Read more

With Greenville Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

