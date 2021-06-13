Top Greenville sports news

(GREENVILLE, SC) Greenville sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Greenville sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL PICK

Greenville pickleball players want more courts, a pickleplex GREENVILLE, S.C. — For David Sclar, pickleball is a passion. “You’ll be laughing you’ll be sweating you’ll probably go to lunch with a group of friends that day - it’s that social,” he said. He told WYFF4’s Renee Wunderlich Greenville County has around 2,000 players, but only 12 courts -... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Thousands of youth soccer players coming to Greenville for regional tournament The tournament is expected to have a $6 million impact on the area. Subscribe to WYFF on YouTube now for more: http://bit.ly/1mUvbJX Get more Greenville news: http://www.wyff4.com Like us: http://www.facebook.com/WYFF4 Follow us: http://twitter.com/wyffnews4 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wyffnews4/ Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Photos: Greenville Swamp Rabbits 3, Indy Fuel 1 The Greenville Swamp Rabbits won their second 2021 Kelly Cup Playoff game with a 3-1 victory against the Indy Fuel Thursday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The Swamp Rabbits play Indy Friday night at 7:05 p.m. Game stats. Read more

TOP VIEWED