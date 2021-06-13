Cancel
Providence, RI

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Providence

Posted by 
Providence Bulletin
 7 days ago

(PROVIDENCE, RI) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Providence area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Rhode Island / onlyinyourstate.com

Figidini Is Rhode Island’s Only True Wood-Fired Restaurant, And It’s Phenomenal

Providence is known all over New England for its exceptional dining scene. However, there are still some restaurants that simply stand out, even in a crowd of delicious dining options. If you’ve ever had wood-fired pizza, you already know there’s something special about the unique, perfectly charred flavor. And when you visit Figidini, you’ll be […] The post Figidini Is Rhode Island’s Only True Wood-Fired Restaurant, And It’s Phenomenal appeared first on Only In Your State. Read more

Providence / turnto10.com

Frontier Airlines to fly nonstop from TF Green to Myrtle Beach

Frontier Airlines said Thursday that it is adding nonstop service from T.F. Green Airport to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Service will run twice a week, Thursdays and Sundays. Flights are available this weekend. Flights are $49 during an introductory period. In addition to Providence, Frontier is flying nonstop to Myrtle... Read more

Providence / golocalprov.com

Nick-a-Nee’s to Celebrate 25 Year Anniversary With 24 Bands This Weekend in Providence

Nick-a-Nee’s, the self-proclaimed dive bar in the heart of the jewelry district, is gearing up for a big weekend. Located at 75 South Street in Providence, Nick-a-Nee’s is celebrating its 25th anniversary with 24 bands this weekend. From The Quahogs, to Smith & Weeden, to Mark Cutler and Men of... Read more

avatar

my dad's band The Big Boom Daddy's had the the quahogs open up for them and am proud to say my dad's in the Rhode island music hall of Fame.

Rhode Island / bostonglobe.com

Do you need a COVID-19 vaccine before going to school in Rhode Island?

PROVIDENCE — This week Salve Regina University announced that it would require returning students to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before the 2021 fall semester. Salve joins a slew of institutions making vaccination a prerequisite to learn, work, and live on campus. Only four schools — Bryant University, the Naval War College, the Community College of Rhode Island, and Rhode Island College — have not yet announced any sort of vaccine requirement for students or employees. Read more

With Providence Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

