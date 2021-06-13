Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chattanooga, TN

Your Chattanooga lifestyle news

Posted by 
Chattanooga Voice
Chattanooga Voice
 7 days ago

(CHATTANOOGA, TN) Life in Chattanooga has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Chattanooga / wrcbtv.com

Leadership Chattanooga launches podcast to help teens with mental health

Leadership Chattanooga launches podcast to help teens with mental health

A local program launched a podcast to help teenagers whose lives changed overnight during the coronavirus pandemic. As COVID-19 spread across the country last year, teenagers found themselves shifting to an unfamiliar world of remote learning. Kenneth Burke, the vice president of marketing for Text Request, is part of Leadership... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Chattanooga / wrcbtv.com

Homeless Coalition to host free COVID-19 vaccination event for Homeless

Homeless Coalition to host free COVID-19 vaccination event for Homeless

The event will be held on Saturday, June 12. The vaccinations will be given across the street from Olivet Baptist Church at East M.L.K Blvd. in Chattanooga from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition, in partnership with the Hamilton County Health Department, Olivet Baptist Church, and... Read more

Comments
avatar

Sad it's taken this long..... homeless deserve to be treated with more care and respect!! Shame on city officials!!

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Chattanooga / wrcbtv.com

EYE ON HEALTH: Chattanooga campaign seeks to promote COVID-19 vaccinations

EYE ON HEALTH: Chattanooga campaign seeks to promote COVID-19 vaccinations

Tennessee ranks near the bottom when it comes to the percentage of the population that has been vaccinated. One campaign is hoping to turn things around here in Chattanooga and Hamilton County. The state ranks near the bottom for vaccination: number 46 on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Chattanooga / timesfreepress.com

Walmart offers free community training in personal finance, career development and more business news

Walmart offers free community training in personal finance, career development and more business news

America's biggest retailer is using its employee training programs to also help provide personal financial help and career planning for local communities, including Chattanooga. Walmart's training academy at its superstore on Little Debbie Parkway in Collegedale is one of more than 200 such Walmart training facilities that are also beginning... Read more

Chattanooga Voice

Chattanooga Voice

Chattanooga, TN
153
Followers
229
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With Chattanooga Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chattanooga, TN
Lifestyle
City
Chattanooga, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Chattanooga, TNPosted by
Chattanooga Voice

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

(CHATTANOOGA, TN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Chattanooga. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Chattanooga, TNPosted by
Chattanooga Voice

Work remotely in Chattanooga — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Remote Sales | Work from Home; 2. Entry Level Sales Trainee-Work from Home; 3. Sales Representative No Cold Calling Remote Position; 4. Entry Level Sales Representative - Work from Home; 5. Customer Sales Representative - Work From Home; 6. Call Center Representative; 7. Remote Call Center Representative; 8. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 9. Customer Service Representative / Technical Support (Remote); 10. Customer Service Representative (Work from Home);
Chattanooga, TNPosted by
Chattanooga Voice

These Chattanooga companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Entry Level Remote Sales Representative 2. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required 3. Straight Truck Driver 4. Entry Level Management - Interview Today - Customer Service 5. Entry Level Positions - Customer Service Experience Required 6. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year
Chattanooga, TNPosted by
Chattanooga Voice

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Chattanooga

(CHATTANOOGA, TN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Chattanooga. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.