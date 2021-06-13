Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

WATCH: Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving leaves game in pain following ankle injury

By Vincent Frank
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t9j3Q_0aTCA7KA00

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant have had to play pretty much the entire Eastern Conference semifinals series without star guard James Harden after he reaggravated a hamstring injury early in Game 1 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

It now looks like Irving could end up joining Harden on the bench. In the second quarter of their Game 4 matchup against Milwaukee Sunday afternoon, Irving suffered what looked to be a painful ankle injury.

As you will see below, Kyrie Irving rolled his ankle after coming down on the foot of Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. It was not a great scene in Milwaukee.

Irving was in a tremendous amount of pain while holding his right leg as trainers checked in. Ultimately, the star guard headed to the locker room on his own with a major limp. It’s not yet known what the severity of the injury is.

The Nets found themselves up 2-1 in the series after Milwaukee won Game 3 to make it a series. Obviously, any long-term injury as it relates to Kyrie Irving would change the dynamics of the NBA Playoffs moving forward.

Heading into Sunday’s matchup, Irving was averaging 24.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists on 47% in eight playoff games this season.

More must-reads:

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

13K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Nba Playoffs#Ankle Injury#Eastern Conference#The Milwaukee Bucks#Seattle Storm#Mvp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAnumberfire.com

Nets' Kyrie Irving (ankle) will not return to Game 4 on Sunday

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (ankle) will not return to Game 4 against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. Irving suffered an ankle injury late in the second half of Game 4 and walked, under his own power, to the locker room. He has since been ruled out and will not return to Sunday's contest against the Bucks. Mike James started the second half in his place.
NBAmilwaukeesun.com

Kyrie Irving's ankle puts twist in Nets-Bucks series

The Brooklyn Nets survived the regular season without their "Big Three" of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving consistently on the floor at the same time to get the second seed in the Eastern Conference. They were not anticipating being forced to survive postseason games without members of their...
NBANewsday

Kyrie Irving's sprained ankle hurts Nets' playoff hopes

With a painful turn of an ankle, the Big 3 suddenly may be the Big 1. The Nets’ super-team appears to have joined the rest of the NBA: They currently have one healthy MVP-caliber player and a bunch of complementary pieces. Kevin Durant may have to find a way to...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Kyrie Irving out for Game 4 after suffering concerning ankle injury (Video)

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving suffered an ankle injury in the middle of Game 4 and he’s been ruled out for the rest of the contest. Some concerning news has arrive for the Brooklyn Nets and standout point guard Kyrie Irving. In the first half, Irving scored an easy bucket, but he landed awkwardly on his ankle after some contact with Giannis Antetokounmpo.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Kyrie Irving Suffers Ankle Injury During Game 4 Against Milwaukee Bucks

Kyrie Irving has been a key part of the Brooklyn Nets' contending hopes. Alongside Kevin Durant and James Harden, he formed a big three that has been widely viewed as the favorite for the NBA championship. There is no question that Kyrie Irving has been part of their offensive dominance.
NBAnumberfire.com

Brooklyn's Kyrie Irving (ankle) ruled out for Tuesday's Game 5 matchup

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (ankle) will not play in Tuesday's Game 5 contest against the Milwaukee Bucks. Irving will not be available after Brooklyn's superstar was diagnosed with a right ankle sprain. Expect Mike James to play an increased role against a Milwaukee team allowing 46.6 FanDuel points per game this regular season.
BasketballCBS Sports

Team USA roster tracker: Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal among stars committed to play in Tokyo Olympics

When last we saw Team USA on the international stage, it finished seventh in the 2019 FIBA World Cup. Entering that tournament, the Americans had won 58 consecutive games in international competition dating back to the 2006 World Cup, but the 2019 roster was perhaps the weakest Team USA had ever fielded with NBA players. Kemba Walker, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez were the only players on the team who had made an All-Star Game prior to that tournament. Youngsters like Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown led the way, but they came up short against more experienced teams like France and Serbia.
NBAdailymagazine.news

Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart react to Kevin Durant, Bucks-Nets Game 7 playoff game

The Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks engaged in a memorable instant classic on Saturday night in a Game 7 of the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. To get to that point, the two teams already had memorable performances, none more so than Kevin Durant's Game 5 in which he scored 49 points with 17 rebounds and 10 assists while playing all 48 minutes in a win.