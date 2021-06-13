WATCH: Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving leaves game in pain following ankle injury

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant have had to play pretty much the entire Eastern Conference semifinals series without star guard James Harden after he reaggravated a hamstring injury early in Game 1 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

It now looks like Irving could end up joining Harden on the bench. In the second quarter of their Game 4 matchup against Milwaukee Sunday afternoon, Irving suffered what looked to be a painful ankle injury.

As you will see below, Kyrie Irving rolled his ankle after coming down on the foot of Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. It was not a great scene in Milwaukee.

Irving was in a tremendous amount of pain while holding his right leg as trainers checked in. Ultimately, the star guard headed to the locker room on his own with a major limp. It’s not yet known what the severity of the injury is.

The Nets found themselves up 2-1 in the series after Milwaukee won Game 3 to make it a series. Obviously, any long-term injury as it relates to Kyrie Irving would change the dynamics of the NBA Playoffs moving forward.

Heading into Sunday’s matchup, Irving was averaging 24.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists on 47% in eight playoff games this season.

More must-reads: