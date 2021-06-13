Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Augusta, GA

Lifestyle wrap: Augusta

Posted by 
Augusta News Watch
Augusta News Watch
 7 days ago

(AUGUSTA, GA) Life in Augusta has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Augusta / augustachronicle.com

Lottery used to lander drug trafficking proceeds, man admits in federal court in Augusta

Lottery used to lander drug trafficking proceeds, man admits in federal court in Augusta

A man who pleaded guilty Thursday to federal drug and money laundering crimes found an innovative way to clean millions in dirty money – lottery tickets. Mario Hubbard, 44, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Augusta to his part in a conspiracy that moved what federal and Richmond County drug agents said were kilograms of cocaine and marijuana into the Augusta area. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Burke County / augustachronicle.com

Military reserve and Guard units host free medical, dental and vet clinics

Military reserve and Guard units host free medical, dental and vet clinics

WAYNESBORO, Ga. — Willie Jackson, 25, looks surprisingly relaxed in the temporary dental chair set up inside a room at Burke County High School. He has two teeth that occasionally pain him and his mother told him about her experience two years ago with the same free clinic set up as part of a Department of Defense training exercise. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Georgia / wfxg.com

COVID-19 Delta variant raises concerns about unvaccinated rates in Georgia

COVID-19 Delta variant raises concerns about unvaccinated rates in Georgia

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - A COVID-19 variant first discovered in India is spreading across the globe. The "Delta" variant - known as B.1.617.2 - has been reported in 60 countries and now accounts for six percent of cases in the U.S. Although we're seeing low COVID-19 hospitalizations and low rates... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Augusta / fsrmagazine.com

Logan's Roadhouse Debuts Special Father's Day Menu

Logan's Roadhouse Debuts Special Father's Day Menu

Logan’s Roadhouse is making it easy for everyone to celebrate the dads and father figures in their lives with the debut of its special Father’s Day Menu. From June 18-20, all participating Logan’s locations (excluding California, North Carolina, South Carolina and Augusta, Georgia) will offer a mouthwatering menu that is sure to put a smile on dad’s face. The exclusive weekend-only Father’s Day menu will feature select starters, sides, mesquite wood-grilled favorites and beverages, including these prime time items: Read more

Augusta News Watch

Augusta News Watch

Augusta, GA
251
Followers
230
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

With Augusta News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ga Rrb Life
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Augusta, GAPosted by
Augusta News Watch

Monday has sun for Augusta — 3 ways to make the most of it

(AUGUSTA, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Augusta. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Augusta, GAPosted by
Augusta News Watch

Augusta COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Augusta: 1. 2902 Peach Orchard Rd (706) 798-8088; 2. 2505 Windsor Spring Rd (706) 796-8146; 3. 825 Alexander Dr 706-739-1701; 4. 2801 Washington Rd (706) 731-7333; 5. 2816 Washington Rd (706) 731-5206; 6. 483 Highland Ave 706-738-4558; 7. 596 Bobby Jones Expy 706-863-7846; 8. 3650 Wheeler Rd 706-210-7991; 9. 2803 Wrightsboro Rd #17 706-733-4414; 10. 3900 Washington Rd 706-868-8084; 11. 3204 Peach Orchard Rd 706-796-7240; 12. 3228 Wrightsboro Rd 706-733-3715; 13. 260 Bobby Jones Expy 706-860-0170; 14. 3209 Deans Bridge Rd 706-792-9323; 15. 3338 Wrightsboro Rd 706-941-5317;
Augusta, GAPosted by
Augusta News Watch

Work remotely in Augusta — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Sales Representative Customer Service; 2. Work From Home Sales Opportunity-Recession Proof! #1Training Provided!; 3. Perfect Sales Job! Work from Home! 125K plus in the first year!; 4. Entry Level Sales Rep - Work From Home - Amazing Mentorship/Training!; 5. Sales Representative - Remote; 6. SALES PROFESSIONAL - WORK FROM HOME - FULL TRAINING & MENTORING; 7. Insurance Sales: Work from Home / Flexible Schedule; 8. REMOTE Life Insurance Agent - Flexible/$2k+Weekly (LICENSE REQUIRED); 9. Life Insurance Agent-Training provided-Work From Home opportunities; 10. Sales Agent - Work from Home Virtual or Office;
Augusta, GAPosted by
Augusta News Watch

Sun forecast for Augusta — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(AUGUSTA, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Augusta. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.