Fort Myers, FL

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Fort Myers

Posted by 
Fort Myers Voice
Fort Myers Voice
 7 days ago

(FORT MYERS, FL) Life in Fort Myers has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Fort Myers area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Fort Myers / fox4now.com

New Aldi opening on Colonial Blvd. in Fort Myers

Thursday, Aldi is opening a new store at 4560 Colonial Blvd., in Fort Myers. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Read more

Fort Myers / cityscoop.us

Fort Myers, FL – Do You Have a Nerve Problem? | See Our Local Chiropractor

“The power that made the body heals the body.” That quote is almost as old as the practice of chiropractic itself. It is also as true today as the day it was first said. What is the power that made the body? To answer that, let’s take a quick look at our initial development. There will be a quiz on zygotes and embryo stages at the end. Your high school biology teacher provided the questions. Relax, I decided to delete the quiz. Let’s jump a bit past that, and look at the first major organ to develop. Many people will guess the heart, but the answer is the brainstem…followed by the rest of the brain and the spinal cord. This allows our entire body to be hardwired to our central nervous system, the master control. Read more

Fort Myers / youtube.com

11095 Sparkleberry Dr Fort Myers FL 33913 - Cam McGill

0 bed 0 bath Cam McGill BHHS Florida Realty - Ft. Myers Read more

Sanibel / weddingchicks.com

Tousled Hair, Don't Care: The Beaches of Fort Myers & Sanibel Will Do It for You When You Say 'I Do'

We’ve come a LONG way since this time last year, when small, outdoor weddings were truly one of the only ways that couples were getting married. Yes, we’re all kinds of excited to see larger-scale events come back around #vaccinatedvowsforthewin, but we’re also quite okay with keeping things small. Smaller wedding soirees are so wonderful, and when they’re situated on sunny, soft, and balmy beaches, like those on The Beaches of Fort Myers & Sanibel, they’re even better. We spent a few days scoping out this dreamy Southwest Florida locale, and we’re thrilled to report that we’ve fallen in love with a number of venues and resorts that have it all if you’re all in on an outdoor celebration for your nuptials. Read more

With Fort Myers Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Top Fort Myers news stories

(FORT MYERS, FL) What’s going on in Fort Myers? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Fort Myers area, click here.
Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Fort Myers

(FORT MYERS, FL) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.53 if you’re buying diesel in Fort Myers, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Fort Myers area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.85, at Marathon at 402 Del Prado Blvd S. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.38, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 17308 Park 78 Dr.
Rainy forecast for Fort Myers? Jump on it!

(FORT MYERS, FL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Fort Myers Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.