Santa Rosa, CA

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Santa Rosa

Posted by 
Santa Rosa Bulletin
Santa Rosa Bulletin
 7 days ago

(SANTA ROSA, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Santa Rosa, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Santa Rosa area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Santa Rosa / wineindustryadvisor.com

Afternoon Brief, June 10th

Afternoon Brief, June 10th

After a hiatus in 2020, Wine Industry Network (WIN) is excited to announce that registration is open for the 5th Annual Wine & Weed Symposium, scheduled for August 5th, 2021 from 9 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa, CA…. TODAY’S NEWS. A... Read more

Santa Rosa / napavalleylifemagazine.com

Round Barn by City Ventures

Round Barn by City Ventures

SANTA ROSA, CA – Round Barn by City Ventures is a new community in Santa Rosa’s desirable Fountaingrove neighborhood. The community of solar-powered townhomes is designed to increase resident’s connectivity to the natural environment through the use of direct and indirect nature, and spaces for healthier living. Terrace (the Plan 3) takes this biophilic design concept several steps forward. Read more

Santa Rosa / northbaybusinessjournal.com

Cal/OSHA’s backpedaling on workplace reopening rules confuses business community

Cal/OSHA’s backpedaling on workplace reopening rules confuses business community

If you’re a California employer, you may want to slack off of demanding workers return to the office until at least June 27 — even with the state’s planned reopening 12 days before. “Or come back at your peril,” North Bay Leadership Council CEO Cynthia Murray said Thursday, the day... Read more

Santa Rosa / sonomamag.com

Children’s Book Inspires New Ice Cream Flavor at Noble Folk

Children’s Book Inspires New Ice Cream Flavor at Noble Folk

Aspider with his own ice cream? It’s true. Every weekend in June, Noble Folk Ice Cream and Pie Bar will feature an extra-special ice cream honoring 5-year-old author Ryeson Bull’s eight-legged surfing friend Randall, hero of the recently penned “Randall The Blue Spider Goes Surfing.”. Ryeson wrote this easy-reader book... Read more

Santa Rosa Bulletin

Santa Rosa Bulletin

Santa Rosa, CA
ABOUT

With Santa Rosa Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Santa Rosa, CA
Posted by
Santa Rosa Bulletin

Take advantage of Friday sun in Santa Rosa

(SANTA ROSA, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Santa Rosa. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!