Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Santa Rosa

(SANTA ROSA, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Santa Rosa, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Santa Rosa area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINE

Afternoon Brief, June 10th After a hiatus in 2020, Wine Industry Network (WIN) is excited to announce that registration is open for the 5th Annual Wine & Weed Symposium, scheduled for August 5th, 2021 from 9 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa, CA…. TODAY’S NEWS. A... Read more

TRENDING NOW

Round Barn by City Ventures SANTA ROSA, CA – Round Barn by City Ventures is a new community in Santa Rosa’s desirable Fountaingrove neighborhood. The community of solar-powered townhomes is designed to increase resident’s connectivity to the natural environment through the use of direct and indirect nature, and spaces for healthier living. Terrace (the Plan 3) takes this biophilic design concept several steps forward. Read more

LOCAL PICK

Cal/OSHA’s backpedaling on workplace reopening rules confuses business community If you’re a California employer, you may want to slack off of demanding workers return to the office until at least June 27 — even with the state’s planned reopening 12 days before. “Or come back at your peril,” North Bay Leadership Council CEO Cynthia Murray said Thursday, the day... Read more

LATEST NEWS