Lifestyle wrap: Amarillo

Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare continues efforts to prevent spread of potentially fatal disease
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Preventive measures continue at Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare (AAMW) to help stop the spread of a potentially fatal disease in dogs. The disease, called parvovirus has already taken the life of one animal at the shelter. “I can honestly say that we had one animal... Read more
There Has Been More Alligator Sightings in North Texas Lakes, Is Amarillo Next?
Here’s something I never thought we would see in this neck of the woods. I had always heard rumors of alligators being sighted at Lake Texoma, but thought they were just that – rumors. And then in 2018, a picture shared by the Army Corps of Engineers proved the legend to be true. Read more
i go 🐟 i have not see one yet i see it in the zoo
It’s Going To Be A Long Hot Summer in Amarillo; Might As Well Check Out These Bounce Houses
It's hot. Real hot. Over 100 degrees hot. In the Panhandle of Texas. The kids are out of school. They will be for a while. And I'll shoot straight with you: I'm just as bored and hot as the kids are. So what next? Google. Google is always your friend... Read more
there's lots of water parks all over Amarillo but only 1 place with this bouncing houses? not good at all. it cost to much money to buy or rent one right? it would be perfect for the kids and myself too. yesterday was so hot. I want something for my 🐈 cats. I have 20 outside cats and I felt bad for them yesterday. can't bring them inside. too many. only 2 are inside cats. any hints?
Addicted America: The shifting definition of 'rock bottom'
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — As we have taken a look at the world of addiction, one phrase has cropped up more than once - rock bottom. As Jennifer Mayes, a therapist at Northwest Texas Hospital told us, addiction is a cruel taskmaster - but there is always hope. “You are... Read more