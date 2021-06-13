Cancel
Amarillo, TX

Lifestyle wrap: Amarillo

Amarillo News Alert
Amarillo News Alert
 7 days ago

(AMARILLO, TX) Life in Amarillo has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Amarillo / newschannel10.com

Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare continues efforts to prevent spread of potentially fatal disease

Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare continues efforts to prevent spread of potentially fatal disease

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Preventive measures continue at Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare (AAMW) to help stop the spread of a potentially fatal disease in dogs. The disease, called parvovirus has already taken the life of one animal at the shelter. “I can honestly say that we had one animal... Read more

Texas / newstalk940.com

There Has Been More Alligator Sightings in North Texas Lakes, Is Amarillo Next?

There Has Been More Alligator Sightings in North Texas Lakes, Is Amarillo Next?

Here’s something I never thought we would see in this neck of the woods. I had always heard rumors of alligators being sighted at Lake Texoma, but thought they were just that – rumors. And then in 2018, a picture shared by the Army Corps of Engineers proved the legend to be true. Read more

i go 🐟 i have not see one yet i see it in the zoo

Amarillo / kissfm969.com

It's Going To Be A Long Hot Summer in Amarillo; Might As Well Check Out These Bounce Houses

It’s Going To Be A Long Hot Summer in Amarillo; Might As Well Check Out These Bounce Houses

It's hot. Real hot. Over 100 degrees hot. In the Panhandle of Texas. The kids are out of school. They will be for a while. And I'll shoot straight with you: I'm just as bored and hot as the kids are. So what next? Google. Google is always your friend... Read more

there's lots of water parks all over Amarillo but only 1 place with this bouncing houses? not good at all. it cost to much money to buy or rent one right? it would be perfect for the kids and myself too. yesterday was so hot. I want something for my 🐈 cats. I have 20 outside cats and I felt bad for them yesterday. can't bring them inside. too many. only 2 are inside cats. any hints?

Amarillo / abc7amarillo.com

Addicted America: The shifting definition of 'rock bottom'

Addicted America: The shifting definition of 'rock bottom'

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — As we have taken a look at the world of addiction, one phrase has cropped up more than once - rock bottom. As Jennifer Mayes, a therapist at Northwest Texas Hospital told us, addiction is a cruel taskmaster - but there is always hope. “You are... Read more

With Amarillo News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Amarillo, TXPosted by
Amarillo News Alert

Check out these houses for sale in Amarillo

(AMARILLO, TX) Looking for a house in Amarillo? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Amarillo, TXPosted by
Amarillo News Alert

Sun forecast for Amarillo — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(AMARILLO, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Amarillo. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Amarillo, TXPosted by
Amarillo News Alert

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(AMARILLO, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Amarillo. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Amarillo, TXPosted by
Amarillo News Alert

Monday sun alert in Amarillo — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(AMARILLO, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Amarillo. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Amarillo, TXPosted by
Amarillo News Alert

Get hired! Job openings in and around Amarillo

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Amarillo: 1. Sales Representative: How To Make 100K+ In One Year; 2. Licensed/Unlicensed Life Insurance Sales Agent; 3. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Multiple Positions Available; 4. WORK FROM HOME Ambitious Leaders needed; 5. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $3,017 per week; 6. Truck Driver - Shuttle Doubles - DOT; 7. Travel Occupational Therapist - $947.2 / Week; 8. DOT Delivery Assistant; 9. Sales Professional; 10. Entry Level Sales Rep - Work From Home - Hiring Event Tomorrow!;