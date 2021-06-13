Your Oxnard lifestyle news

(OXNARD, CA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LATEST NEWS

Two vaccine lottery winners forfeit $50K, California officials move on to find alternates SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Two vaccinated California residents who won $50,000 in a state lottery never came forward and therefore, forfeited a $50,000 prize, state health officials said, prompting them to seek a new pair of winners. California Department of Health spokeswoman Sami Gallegos said that officials tried several times to... Read more

TRENDING NOW

Classified employees in Oxnard School District seek pandemic stipend Oxnard School District's classified employees are demanding what they say isfair compensation from the district for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic. The elementary school district of more than 15,000 students had offered an unplanned one-time, percentage-based raise to all employee groups. Full-time members of Oxnard Educators Association, for example, were to receive "a 2% off schedule one-time stipend" voted on in March. This was based off the employees' salary. Read more

TOP VIEWED

The numbers are in….. #therealbigstrawboba #805foodie #boba #fruit #smoothie #tea #coffee #milktea #bobaproblem #bobagang #ventura #oxnard #camarillo #venturacounty #locallyowned #smallbusiness #familybusiness #delicious #dessert #summer #nomnom #vcstar #bobashop #bobaplug Camarillo 4956 Verdugo Way Camarillo, Ca 93012 (805) 437-6177 Centerpoint 2657 S Saviers Rd Ste A Oxnard, Ca 93033 (805) 483-8060 Ventura 5722 Telephone Rd Unit 13 Ventura, Ca 93003 (805) 535-4195 Vineyard 2315 N The numbers are in….. #therealbigstrawboba #805foodie #boba #fruit #smoothie #tea #coffee #milktea #bobaproblem #bobagang #ventura #oxnard #camarillo #venturacounty #locallyowned #smallbusiness #familybusiness #delicious #dessert #summer #nomnom #vcstar #bobashop #bobaplug Camarillo 4956 Verdugo Way Camarillo, Ca 93012 (805) 437-6177 Centerpoint 2657 S Saviers Rd Ste A Oxnard, Ca 93033 (805) 483-8060 Ventura 5722 Telephone Rd Unit 13 Ventura, Ca 93003 (805) 535-4195 Vineyard 2315 N Oxnard Blvd Oxnard, Ca 93036 (805) 485-2542 Read more

LOCAL PICK