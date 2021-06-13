Your Oxnard lifestyle news

Cancel
Oxnard, CA

Oxnard lifestyle news

Oxnard Daily
 7 days ago

(OXNARD, CA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
California / ktvu.com

Two vaccine lottery winners forfeit $50K, California officials move on to find alternates

Two vaccine lottery winners forfeit $50K, California officials move on to find alternates

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Two vaccinated California residents who won $50,000 in a state lottery never came forward and therefore, forfeited a $50,000 prize, state health officials said, prompting them to seek a new pair of winners. California Department of Health spokeswoman Sami Gallegos said that officials tried several times to... Read more

would be hilarious if asked what are going to do with money and the winner said donate it to your recall campaign lol

how about stop using tax payers money to bribe people in something 🤔 and give it back to the taxpayers

Oxnard / msn.com

Classified employees in Oxnard School District seek pandemic stipend

Classified employees in Oxnard School District seek pandemic stipend

Oxnard School District's classified employees are demanding what they say isfair compensation from the district for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic. The elementary school district of more than 15,000 students had offered an unplanned one-time, percentage-based raise to all employee groups. Full-time members of Oxnard Educators Association, for example, were to receive "a 2% off schedule one-time stipend" voted on in March. This was based off the employees' salary. Read more

Ventura / facebook.com

The numbers are in….. #therealbigstrawboba #805foodie #boba #fruit #smoothie #tea #coffee #milktea #bobaproblem #bobagang #ventura #oxnard #camarillo #venturacounty #locallyowned #smallbusiness #familybusiness #delicious #dessert #summer #nomnom #vcstar #bobashop #bobaplug Camarillo 4956 Verdugo Way Camarillo, Ca 93012 (805) 437-6177 Centerpoint 2657 S Saviers Rd Ste A Oxnard, Ca 93033 (805) 483-8060 Ventura 5722 Telephone Rd Unit 13 Ventura, Ca 93003 (805) 535-4195 Vineyard 2315 N Oxnard Blvd Oxnard, Ca 93036 (805) 485-2542 Read more

Oxnard / facebook.com

The Oxnard Public Library would like to hear from you! Tell us your stories of life during a Pandemic. Fill out our form by copy and pasting the link to your browser: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSevySngVcqFQbN2PHDQPoOTFIdWGIodPhDTwsUkXf0jFYMVFg/viewform Read more

With Oxnard Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Oxnard Daily

Check out these Oxnard homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Beautiful vistas and incredible sunsets are yours to enjoy from this California Ranch style Spanish Hills private gated Hilltop home. This exquisite single-story Estate
Oxnard Daily

Live events coming up in Oxnard

1. Downtown Oxnard Certified Farmers' Market; 2. R&B Sundays With House Arrest; 3. Yoga with Coach Pegah; 4. Anacapa Arches; 5. Father’s Day Celebration at the Channel Islands Maritime Museum;
Oxnard Daily

Take a look at these homes on the market in Oxnard

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Potential, Potential, Potential! Come and see this home that has so much to offer for either a first time home buyer whos is looking
Oxnard Daily

Oxnard gas at $3.87 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(OXNARD, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Oxnard, you could be saving up to $0.58 per gallon on gas. Silvas Oil Co. at 6417 Ventura Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.87 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 2440 S Victoria Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.45.
Oxnard Daily

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Oxnard

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Oxnard: 1. Wholesale Mortgage Account Executive - No Industry Exp Neccesary!; 2. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Multiple Positions Available; 3. Lead Recruiter, Alpha (an EDU Startup) - $200,000/year USD; 4. Independent Field Underwriter ($20k monthly); 5. Customer Support Representative; 6. CDL-A Truck Driver - Solo and Team Positions + $10,000 Sign-On Bonus; 7. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,209 per week; 8. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/31/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week; 9. Life Insurance Agent - Must Be Licensed - Interview this Week; 10. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $1,872 per week;
Oxnard Daily

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(OXNARD, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Oxnard. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Oxnard Daily

Local news digest for the past few days in Oxnard

1. Oxnard man released from hospital, arrested for allegedly stabbing wife to death | 2. Rodolfo Franco Of Oxnard Arrested In 2003, 2020 Sexual Assaults Of 3 Women | 3. St. John’s Regional Medical Center in Oxnard receives $88,000 grant for labor, delivery equipment
Oxnard Daily

No experience necessary — Oxnard companies hiring now

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Life Insurance Sales - Exclusive Free TV/Direct Mail Leads Earn $150k+ 2. Entry Level Sales Manager 3. CDL Truck Driver - No CDL Required - Great Home Time 4. Delivery Truck Driver, Entry Level 5. Delivery Driver, JOBID: ZR_1736_JOB, 6. Class A Truck Driver 7. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year 8. Hiring CDL Truck Drivers - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week 9. Sales Support Associate / Telemarketer / Sales Assistant / Opener 10. Outside Sales Representative - Entry Level
Oxnard Daily

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Oxnard

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Oxnard: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn 50 CPM in First 6 Months + Great Benefits; 2. Sales Representative; 3. Lead Recruiter, Alpha (an EDU Startup) - $200,000/year USD; 4. Labor & Delivery Travel Nurse RN - $2646 per week in CA; 5. Bilingual Custodial Manager; 6. Sales Engineer / Business Development Representative; 7. Accounts Payable & Receivable Specialist; 8. Equipment Maintenance Mechanic - $1,500 Sign On; 9. HOA Manager; 10. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 05/21/2021, Earn Up to $1,700/Week;