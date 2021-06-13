Cancel
Video Games

The Black Panther Expansion Finally Comes To 'Marvel’s Avengers'

By Imogen Mellor
GAMINGbible
GAMINGbible
 7 days ago

Though we can't say that Marvel's Avengers has been the biggest triple-A success of the past year, it has marched on with its expansions and updates valiantly. And the next big expansion coming to the game is Black Panther War For Wakanda. The Black Panther expansion was due to release...

GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.

 https://www.gamingbible.co.uk
Person
Chadwick Boseman
