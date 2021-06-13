Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Montgomery

(MONTGOMERY, AL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Montgomery, from fashion updates to viral videos.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINE

Alabamians can now request STD test kits through the mail MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) began offering STD/HIV home specimen collection and laboratory testing kits to all Alabama residents ages 12 and older beginning June 7. The ADPH Division of Sexually Transmitted Disease Prevention and Control has collaborated with Binx Health to implement home delivery... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Wave of enthusiasm builds as $50 million whitewater park breaks ground in Montgomery How do you turn a storm into a chamber of commerce day? Add $50 million worth of water. Government officials, military leaders, business executives and representatives of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians exchanged smiles and hugs in a downpour Thursday as they cheered the official start of construction on a $50 million, government-backed whitewater park and outdoor center here. It’s a project that originally was announced two years ago as a complex public-private partnership, led by Montgomery County, and the expected opening was delayed as those deals shifted during the pandemic. Read more

TRENDING NOW

Alabamians shopping more in 2021; sales tax is ‘off the chart’ MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More Alabamians are shopping again. The state’s sales tax for March and April is up by 41% compared to last year when the coronavirus pandemic kick-started in the U.S. The Alabama Retail Association said the growth is “off the chart.”. “People are still buying a lot... Read more

LATEST NEWS