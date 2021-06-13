Sports wrap: Boston

(BOSTON, MA) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Boston area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here's a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Boston sports.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

One of the best municipal golf courses in the US is right here in Boston, according to the experts In another sign that the city of Boston’s investment in its municipal golf courses has paid off, George Wright Golf Course was ranked No. 3 in Golf magazine’s list of the 30 best municipal golf courses in America. The course in Hyde Park was created by famed designer Donald Ross... Read more

Bruins Season Ends After Game 6 Loss // The Celtics & Kemba Walker // Doctoring the Baseball & the Red Sox Pitching Staff – 6/10 (Hour 3) (00:16) Felger and Massarotti discussed the end of the Boston Bruins season and the decision to start goaltender Tuukka Rask. (25:56) The guys also talked about Major League Baseball cracking down on doctoring the ball and its impact on the Boston Red Sox pitching staff. Read more

Red Sox celebrates Pride Night at Fenway Park The Boston Red Sox are showing their support for the LGBTQ community tonight, as they take on the Houston Astros. Read more

