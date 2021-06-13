Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Sports wrap: Boston

Posted by 
Boston Times
Boston Times
 7 days ago

(BOSTON, MA) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Boston area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Boston sports. For more stories from the Boston area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Boston / bostonglobe.com

One of the best municipal golf courses in the US is right here in Boston, according to the experts

One of the best municipal golf courses in the US is right here in Boston, according to the experts

In another sign that the city of Boston’s investment in its municipal golf courses has paid off, George Wright Golf Course was ranked No. 3 in Golf magazine’s list of the 30 best municipal golf courses in America. The course in Hyde Park was created by famed designer Donald Ross... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Boston / 985thesportshub.com

Bruins Season Ends After Game 6 Loss // The Celtics & Kemba Walker // Doctoring the Baseball & the Red Sox Pitching Staff – 6/10 (Hour 3)

Bruins Season Ends After Game 6 Loss // The Celtics & Kemba Walker // Doctoring the Baseball & the Red Sox Pitching Staff – 6/10 (Hour 3)

(00:16) Felger and Massarotti discussed the end of the Boston Bruins season and the decision to start goaltender Tuukka Rask. (25:56) The guys also talked about Major League Baseball cracking down on doctoring the ball and its impact on the Boston Red Sox pitching staff. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Boston / youtube.com

Red Sox celebrates Pride Night at Fenway Park

Red Sox celebrates Pride Night at Fenway Park

The Boston Red Sox are showing their support for the LGBTQ community tonight, as they take on the Houston Astros. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Boston / boston.com

This Boston golf course was ranked the No. 3 municipal course in the country by experts

This Boston golf course was ranked the No. 3 municipal course in the country by experts

Boston's investment in local golf courses continues to pay off. In another sign that city of Boston’s investment in its municipal golf courses has paid off, George Wright Golf Course was ranked No. 3 in GOLF’S list of the 30 best municipal golf courses in America. The course in Hyde... Read more

Boston Times

Boston Times

Boston, MA
80
Followers
253
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Boston Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
City
Boston, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sports
Related
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston Times

Boston calendar: Coming events

1. French Quarter Bar Crawl & History Tour :: Brews & Clues; 2. Red, White, & BOOZE... July 3rd Boston Bar Crawl!; 3. Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation - Cambridge; 4. A Dark Moon Circle: That Was Then, This Is Now; 5. Exploring the West End;
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston Times

Take a look at these homes on the Boston market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Welcome Home to 30 Victoria Street in Somerville. This sun-drenched two bedroom condo is where you want to be with easy access to the Davis
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston Times

House hunt Boston: See what’s on the market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Welcome home to this charming Alfred Eliot English Tudor! Enjoy the scenic view and convenience of both Winter and Horn Pond. Meticulously maintained, with
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston Times

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Boston

(BOSTON, MA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Boston, from fashion updates to viral videos. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston Times

Single-family homes for sale in Boston

(BOSTON, MA) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Boston area, you won’t want to miss these listings. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston Times

No experience necessary — Boston companies hiring now

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Top Pay + No-Touch Freight 2. Sales Representative Opportunity at Top Tech Company for Recent Grads 3. Customer Success Associate - Second Shift 4. Customer Service Representative 5. Sales Representative Entry Level 6. Recent Grad Truck Driver - CDL A 7. Recent CDL-A Grads - Get Paid While You Earn Experience!
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston Times

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Boston

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Boston: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Multiple Positions Available; 2. Commercial Roofing, National Account Manager (Remote); 3. Entry-Level Trained Solar Specialist; 4. Office Manager and Administrative Coordinator; 5. Shipping and Receiving Coordinator - $25-30/HR; 6. Manufacturing Assembler - Hiring Immediately; 7. Driver Partner - $300 new driver partner promotion!; 8. Customer Service Representative; 9. Delivery Associate DCB4 Boston, MA (Starting pay $19.50/hr*+); 10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn $207,000/Year + $4,000 Sign-On;
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston Times

TRENDING local news happened around Boston

1. Boston police seize 11 motorized vehicles as safety, noise complaints abound | 2. Labor secretary denies he knew about domestic violence allegations against Boston police commissioner he appointed while mayor | 3. Massachusetts to end COVID-19 vaccine preregistration site