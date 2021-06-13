Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Hitless after second inning, Orioles fall 7-1 to Rays, are swept and suffer 15th straight road loss

By Jon Meoli, Baltimore Sun
Posted by 
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 7 days ago

Give away an out with a bunt in search of a run the way the Orioles did in the second inning, and that one run is usually all you’ll get.

The Orioles got their run, but didn’t have another hit the rest of the game as the Rays shut them down again in a 7-1 loss to Tampa Bay that represented the Orioles’ fourth straight loss overall and extended their club-record road losing streak to 15 games.

That second-inning run came when Austin Hays walked to begin the inning, was bunted to second base by Freddy Galvis, advanced on a groundout by Maikel Franco and scored on a two-out single by Pat Valaika.

Manager Brandon Hyde, who twice this year has criticized players for bunting in similar man-on-first, no-out situations, didn’t in this case. He said Galvis was just trying to make something happen.

“Just trying to put that guy in scoring position,” Galvis said. “I trust the guys behind me—Franco and Pat—and we got the run there. We have to play to get some runs. It’s been tough, especially with that staff that they have. You have to try to create some runs.”

A Rays staff that held the Orioles to 11 hits over this three-game series stymied any further attempts to do that. Trey Mancini walked in the third inning, but the Orioles didn’t have another base runner after that, finishing the game with just two hits.

“We just didn’t score,” Hyde said.

Because of that, the three runs allowed in 5 2/3 innings by rookie Bruce Zimmermann were moot. He wasn’t at his best, but threw a career-high 95 pitches in lowering his ERA to 4.83.

Travis Lakins Sr. stranded a runner for Zimmermann in the sixth inning but allowed two to reach in the seventh. César Valdez relieved him for a strikeout and an automatic walk before allowing a grand slam to Randy Arozarena that gave the Rays their 7-1 advantage.

Zimmermann’s steady stretch

Zimmermann, who was raised in Woodstock and Ellicott City, wasn’t exactly pitching poorly when he was sent down to Triple-A Norfolk at the beginning of May, but he’s been a far better pitcher since he returned.

With Sunday’s outing, the former Loyola Blakefield and Towson University standout has a 4.25 ERA and a 1.31 WHIP in six appearances since returning to the majors. He gave himself a B- for how he pitched Sunday, but feels better about things overall.

“Since I came up, I have felt more comfortable after stringing together some decent outings,” he said.

Hyde said: “He’s getting some nice experience right now. I’m impressed with Zimm and his pitchability. Right now, he doesn’t have an overpowering fastball. The changeup just is a little bit inconsistent at times, the curveball also sometimes inconsistent but he’s got a good slider and he’s able to get through major league lineups by changing speeds, starting guys off differently, not being predictable. He’s doing a really good job in his rookie year.”

Not again

Just two weeks ago, Mancini missed a pair of games after being hit by a pitch on the right elbow in Chicago. That unpleasant pain returned when he took a fastball from Michael Wacha off that same elbow in the first inning.

This time, however, Mancini remained in the game. He was the only Orioles player to reach base twice.

Around the horn

Hyde said before the game that Monday’s starter would likely come from Triple-A Norfolk. Right-hander Dean Kremer is a candidate, having not pitched since Tuesday. Lakins was optioned to Norfolk after the game, presumably to create a roster spot for that Monday starter. ... Cedric Mullins was given a rare day off Sunday, with Hays starting in center field in his stead.

ORIOLES@INDIANS

Monday, 7:10 p.m.

TV: MASN2 Radio: 105.7 FM

The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
962
Followers
1K+
Post
274K+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maikel Franco
Person
Dean Kremer
Person
Randy Arozarena
Person
Michael Wacha
Person
Austin Hays
Person
Freddy Galvis
Person
César Valdez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orioles#Rays#Triple A Norfolk#Towson University#Era#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBmasnsports.com

Rays relief dominates again as Orioles are swept (updated)

The Orioles were able to get into the Rays bullpen early today, which is good news against most teams. Not this one. Michael Wacha served as the opener, Tampa Bay’s relievers didn’t give an inch and the Orioles lost 7-1 to complete the sweep at Tropicana Field. César Valdez inherited...
MLBPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

From Little League to the big leagues, Orioles rookie Bruce Zimmermann’s father has always been along for the ride

When Bruce Zimmermann’s baseball pursuits took him out of Maryland, and thus out of the purview of the man that served as his first pitching coach, the habit of breaking down every one of his starts with his father endured. From the time Zimmermann blossomed into a pro prospect at Mount Olive (North Carolina) to his fifth-round selection in the 2017 Major League Baseball draft by the Atlanta ...
MLBDodger Insider

Game 66: Rays 7 Baltimore Orioles 1 — Postgame News and Notes

Josh Fleming threw four scoreless innings on Sunday in a bulk role. Taylor Walls had three hits, including a two-run single and Randy Arozarena belted a grand slam. Tampa Bay (42–24) continued its torrid run with a 7–1 win over the Baltimore Orioles. The Rays, who swept the three-game series, are 6–0 against Baltimore, and 23–5 over the team’s last 28 games (12–2 in the last 14 home contests).
MLBthunder1320.com

Braves suffer second straight walk-off loss to Phillies

With 102 games remaining, the Braves hope to avoid the frustration they have felt over the past two months, but especially the past two days at Citizens Bank Park. “It’s been a challenge the first couple of months,” first baseman Freddie Freeman said. “You can let it go one way, but I think we’re too good of a team to let it go that way. So I think we’re just gonna keep fighting back, keep fighting back and we’ll get going here soon.”
Baseballbaltimorepositive.com

Arozarena’s slam sends Orioles to 15th straight road loss

Coach Harbaugh will have the whole purple gang on the field this week and our Luke Jones and Nestor get you ready for a week of football in June. Coach Harbaugh will have the whole purple gang on the field this week and our Luke Jones and Nestor get you ready for a week of football in June.
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals drop 3rd straight in 3-1 loss to Tampa Bay Rays in Tropicana Field...

Jon Lester only lasted 3 2⁄3 innings, over which he gave up just four hits and one run, but he walked four, and threw 91 pitches to the 19 batters he faced, and Washington’s relief corps struggled to throw strikes as well, with Wander Suero walking two in the fifth, both of whom eventually scored as the Tampa Bay Rays broke up a 1-1 tie and went on to a 3-1 win in the series opener in Tropicana Field.
MLBallfans.co

Monday Bird Droppings: Can the Orioles make it 19 straight losses on the road?

Happy Monday, Camden Chatters! I hope you had a better weekend than the Orioles, who were swept by the Tampa Bay Rays and yesterday lost their 15th straight game on the road. That’s not fun. If you missed the game yesterday, you can check out the grisly details (including no hits after the second inning) in Mark Brown’s recap.
MLBRoyals Review

Royals swept by Angels with 6-1 loss

There’s no denying that the Royals’ West Coast trip has gotten off to brutal start. Well, it only got worse on Wednesday night. Despite facing the team with the third-highest ERA in the American League, Kansas City was shutdown in a 6-1 loss — marking the club’s fifth in a row.
MLBFrankfort Times

Rays hand Orioles record-setting 14th road loss in row, 5-4

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Joey Wendle hit an RBI double during a three-run first inning and the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays handed the Baltimore Orioles their record-setting 14th consecutive road loss, 5-4 on Saturday. It is the longest skid since team moved from St. Louis to Baltimore in...
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Lopez: Suffers seventh loss

Lopez (2-7) took the loss against Tampa Bay on Saturday, completing 4.2 innings and allowing five runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out eight. Lopez tied a season high with eight strikeouts, but he otherwise posted his worst outing since a two-inning start May 15. The right-hander entered the contest with four straight appearances of at least five innings and three or fewer runs, but both streaks came to an end in the loss. Lopez's ERA jumped to 5.64, and his seven losses are tied for third-worst in the league. Lopez will try to get back into the win column in his next scheduled start, which is tentatively projected to take place at Cleveland on Thursday.
MLBtheScore

Indians shake off Bieber injury to hand Orioles 16th straight road loss

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Indians didn't let a rough day get any worse by losing to the woeful Orioles. José Ramírez picked up a pair of RBIs — made possible by Baltimore blunders in the field — and Cleveland shook off losing ace Shane Bieber for at least a few weeks by extending the Orioles' road losing streak to 16 straight games with a 4-3 win Monday night.
MLBchatsports.com

Orioles comeback falls short in 5-4 loss to the Rays

It was an exciting matinee ballgame today at the Trop, but the Orioles came out on the wrong side of a 5-4 final score. The Birds made a valiant effort to come back from a 5-0 hole dug by starter Jorge Lopez, but once the final out was recorded, they remained winless against the Rays this season.
MLBarcamax.com

Brandon Hyde ejected in first inning, then sloppy sixth costs Orioles in 4-3 loss to Indians for 16th straight road defeat

In a long season, there are ebbs and flows, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Monday afternoon, and a 15-game road losing streak is a flow the Orioles aren’t enjoying. That’s why he was out of the dugout arguing what proved to be a pivotal call two batters into the game and eventually was ejected for it: The margins are fine, and this one swung another in his opponents’ favor.