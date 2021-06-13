Virginia Beach named top 25 beach town in America

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach is considered a top beach vacation destination spot, according to a recent list reported by Newsweek.

Newsweek reports Virginia Beach as a top 25 go-to beach town in the United States.

Beach towns such as Anna Maria Island, Florida, and Asbury Park, New Jersey also made the list.

Chincoteague, Virginia made rank on the list for best beach towns due to its Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge and wild horses.

Virginia Beach came in top 25 for what Newsweek says is its three diverse beaches, a pair of state parks, excellent eateries, and a wide variety of east coast culture and nature.

To read the full list of best beach towns, click here.