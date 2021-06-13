Trending lifestyle headlines in Shreveport
(SHREVEPORT, LA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Shreveport area, click here.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
EATING HEALTHY: ONE TACO AT A TIME
We all know a married couple that seem absolutely perfect for each other. A dynamic duo who are attractive, respectful and supportive of each other, and willing to face the challenges of marriage, family and working together arm in arm. A beautiful couple. Amy and Don O’Byrne fit the bill. They ARE the quintessential beautiful pair. And they’re beautiful in so many ways that do not include just physicality. They’re both healthy and fit. They work out by running and lifting weights at least five days a week –30 minutes to an hour with each session. They both enjoy a healthy, nutritious approach to eating. They live in a gorgeous home in a lovely neighborhood. A home they bought with good, solid bones but in need of drastic renovation and repair. Most of the work the couple tackled themselves. In a nut shell, this couple isn’t afraid to roll up their sleeves and put in the work to get things done. And to top it off –they are both just as beautiful inside as they are out. After spending the better part of his youth in California, Don returned to Shreveport and opened a restaurant in Bossier City. He met Amy and soon married. She joined him in managing his restaurant endeavors. Don Juanz Baja Beach Tacos had already become a huge hit. So much so that their guests soon clamored for a sister restaurant in Shreveport. What makes Don Juanz different? It is the home of Louisiana’s original fish taco. From the very beginning, Don Juanz has won positive reviews and numerous awards from local publications like SB MAGAZINE. Many reviewers on Yelp have declared Don Juanz as the best salsa and queso around. Read more
COVID-19 Vaccine Expiration Concerns
COVID-19 Vaccine Expiration Concerns Read more
Top-5 Breakfast Joints in Shreveport [LIST]
It's the most important meal of the day. We're blessed with amazing breakfast options in town... Here's my top five!. I love breakfast. I don't discriminate one bit when it comes to the breakfast menu. I will take down more eggs than you can imagine. I'll eat bacon until it hurts. I'll shove sausages down my throat until I can't breathe. I'll eat a stack of pancakes as high as the Regions Tower in downtown Shreveport. Read more
Fun Local Places to Walk/Hike Around the Shreveport Bossier City Area
Walking is good for everyone and it is easy to maintain social distance. Here are great places to hike or ride your bikes!. Arthur Ray Teague PKWY walking/biking trail that runs alongside the Red River In Bossier. Clyde Fant Memorial PKWY walking/biking trail that runs alongside the Red River in... Read more