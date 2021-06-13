Trending lifestyle headlines in Shreveport

EATING HEALTHY: ONE TACO AT A TIME

We all know a married couple that seem absolutely perfect for each other. A dynamic duo who are attractive, respectful and supportive of each other, and willing to face the challenges of marriage, family and working together arm in arm. A beautiful couple. Amy and Don O’Byrne fit the bill. They ARE the quintessential beautiful pair. And they’re beautiful in so many ways that do not include just physicality. They’re both healthy and fit. They work out by running and lifting weights at least five days a week –30 minutes to an hour with each session. They both enjoy a healthy, nutritious approach to eating. They live in a gorgeous home in a lovely neighborhood. A home they bought with good, solid bones but in need of drastic renovation and repair. Most of the work the couple tackled themselves. In a nut shell, this couple isn’t afraid to roll up their sleeves and put in the work to get things done. And to top it off –they are both just as beautiful inside as they are out. After spending the better part of his youth in California, Don returned to Shreveport and opened a restaurant in Bossier City. He met Amy and soon married. She joined him in managing his restaurant endeavors. Don Juanz Baja Beach Tacos had already become a huge hit. So much so that their guests soon clamored for a sister restaurant in Shreveport. What makes Don Juanz different? It is the home of Louisiana’s original fish taco. From the very beginning, Don Juanz has won positive reviews and numerous awards from local publications like SB MAGAZINE. Many reviewers on Yelp have declared Don Juanz as the best salsa and queso around. Read more