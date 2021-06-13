What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Mobile

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Your very own quiet oasis awaits! Half an acre ready for you to call home. The large master bedroom has beautiful vaulted ceilings and large windows to bring the natural light in. Hurry before it's gone!<p><strong>For open house information, contact HergGroup Gulf Coast, Keller Williams AGC Realty-Da at 251-928-9890</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> The gracious Dorset plan by Truland Homes in Fairhope's newest Truland Subdivision, The Tracery. The Dorset floor plan is a 4 bedroom 2 bath. Enter through a beautiful stain wood glass front door with Schlage brushed nickel mushroom knob combo lock. Every inch of this home says spacious, bright and efficient; from the Vinyl flooring to the six foot windows, Marble and Granite counter tops, the walk-in closets to the over-sized pantry, the energy efficient mechanicals to the cozy living room fireplace, this home is destined to be your perfect Fairhope home. Large master sanctuary for your own private get away at home. The master bath's white cabinets, tile curb less style shower and large soaker tub provides a place for your everyday spa and wellness treatments. Under construction - estimated completion date September 2021. Gold Fortified Certification, along with the comfort of a Builders Professional Warranty Service Corporation 2-10 Warranty. Fairhope Single Tax land. One or more members of the selling entity is a licensed Realtor in the state of Alabama.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Derrick Payne, Bellator Eastern Shore at 251-928-0031</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwR3VsZiUyMENvYXN0JTIwTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLUdDTUxTQUwtNjQ4NzE0JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> GREAT 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH LOCATED ON A 1 ½ ACRE LOT! THIS HOME HAS A LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, FAMILY ROOM AND A NICE SUNROOM. SPACIOUS KITCHEN AND BREAKFAST AREA. LAUNDRY HAS SINK AND A LARGE PANTRY AREA. PATIO AND 2 OUTBUILDINGS. COME SEE THIS WONDERFUL HOME BEFORE IT IS GONE! All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Buyer or buyer’s agent to verify all information.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Angela Perry, Coldwell Banker Reehl Properties Fairhope at 251-990-6622</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Great bones and curb appeal in this well maintained brick ranch in a convenient location with a community park. Hardwood floors throughout the main areas and tile in the kitchen and dining area. Beautiful tongue and groove paneled walls for additional character. Plenty of room for the family with formal living and dining + breakfast area and bonus room with wood burning brick fireplace. 25x20 covered patio overlooking a large level back yard. This home is priced well and should sell quickly. Schedule a showing today! All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Buyer or buyer’s agent to verify all information.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Dena Pittman, Coldwell Banker Reehl Properties Daphne at 251-621-1111</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>