Mobile, AL

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Mobile

Posted by 
Mobile News Flash
Mobile News Flash
 7 days ago

(MOBILE, AL) Life in Mobile has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Mobile / al.com

Farewell to Pizzeria Delphina, popular downtown Mobile venue

Farewell to Pizzeria Delphina, popular downtown Mobile venue

Downtown Mobile’s Pizzeria Delphina is a tiny, tiny restaurant. But when Richie Gambino announced June 3 that it would close for good on June 12, the wave of grief from regulars was out of all proportion. “Devastating news if this is true,” said another downtown business owner known for his... Read more

avatar

I am so sorry to hear about Richie going out of business. I love that guy and love his food... Used to work there a couple of years back. His homemade blue cheese dressing I would eat by the spoon full. Amazing stuff.

1 like

Mobile / al.com

Bear killed after being struck by vehicle in Mobile: Report

Bear killed after being struck by vehicle in Mobile: Report

A bear died on a Mobile street after a motorist struck and killed the predator overnight, according to a report. The bear succumbed to its injuries after it was hit on Cottage Hill Road between Cody and Hillcrest roads in Mobile, WKRG reported. A photo of the bear was uploaded... Read more

avatar

Poor bear 🐻. The article didn't mention if the driver was ok or not; I hope that means he or she is ok.

2 likes 1 reply

avatar

There's a 10 year management plan on how to manage the bear population that should be ongoing now. But with the sightings and now in traffic ? Just how big is this "Black Bear Population". More people are killed by black bear than any other 🐻 bear.

Mobile / fox10tv.com

West Mobile residents surprised by dead bear on Cottage Hill Road

West Mobile residents surprised by dead bear on Cottage Hill Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Residents were surprised late Thursday by an unexpected site along the side of Cottage Hill Road – a large, dead black bear. Kristy Reed said she saw it just before midnight between Cody and Hillcrest roads. She said she first spotted a pair of police cars as she was driving to the Sonic restaurant. Read more

Alabama / alabamanewscenter.com

Three Georges chocolates are on the list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama

Three Georges chocolates are on the list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama

When you’ve been in business doing something for more than 100 years, it’s safe to say you’re making something special. They’ve been doing that at Three Georges in downtown Mobile. What started as three Greek immigrants with a shared first name pooling their resources to open a combination sandwich shop,... Read more

Mobile News Flash

Mobile News Flash

With Mobile News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Hurry before it's gone! One or more members of the selling entity is a licensed Realtor in the state of Alabama. COME SEE THIS WONDERFUL HOME BEFORE IT IS GONE! All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Buyer or buyer's agent to verify all information. Buyer or buyer's agent to verify all information.
