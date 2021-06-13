Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Reno
(RENO, NV) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Reno, from fashion updates to viral videos.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Reno area, click here.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
Animal abuse suspect arrested in Nye County
A man traveling to Pahrump from Reno is facing an animal abuse charge following his arrest on Friday, June 4. As stated in a Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, Deputy Cody Murphy responded to a report of a deceased animal at the intersection of Basin Avenue and Dahlia Street just after 5 p.m., where upon arrival he met with an upset male, identified as Beary Smith. Read more
Pathetic excuse to charge this man. He did not beat the dog to death and the entire trip was for the benefit of the dog to go to the vet. I feel bad for the dog but worse for the owner, not only did he lose his beloved pet but now might serve time for it.
2 replies
He deserves a stiffer punishment. Let him ride in the back of the truck in Las Vegas temperatures. Give him a bottle of water, and when it's gone. Oh well.
1 like
Local Dogs Going To Westminster Dog Show
A warming trend will push temperatures back into the 80s over the next few days, with 70s for Lake Tahoe. By Sunday and Flag Day on Monday, expect a few 90s on the map. Next week will be even hotter, with the first 100 of the year possible in Reno by Thursday. -Jeff. Read more
ATLANTIS CASINO 🐾 RENO ROAD TRIP VLOG
Slot Machines Played • Crush Dymasty • Spring Lanterns • Rakin' Bacon Weekly Livestreams • Taco Cat Tuesday @ 5pm PDT • Cat Crawl Friday @ 4pm PDT • Coffee with the Cats Sunday @ 9am PDT Membership • Show your Support and Join the Cat Club: http://www.patreon.com/theslotcats • Become a Jazzy Cat: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi2vVQJaqLmxtq4YRRzNSmg/join Slot Cat Merch • Slot Cats Website https://www.theslotcats.com/shop • Teespring https://teespring.com/stores/the-slot-cats YouTube The Slot Cats YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/c/theslotcats/ Click to SUBSCRIBE - It's FREE! Click the BELL Icon 🔔 to receive notifications! Website The Slot Cats Website http://www.TheSlotCats.com/ Social Media • FACEBOOK http://www.facebook.com/TheSlotCats • INSTAGRAM http://www.Instagram.com/TheSlotCats/ • TWITTER http://www.Twitter.com/TheSlotCats Regular Mail and Packages can be sent to: THE SLOT CATS 5575 SIMMONS STREET, UNIT 1 - 173 NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEVADA 89031 Top Cat Club Supporters Very Special Thanks: Lockie W, Amy Mc, Jackie R, Anna R Special Thanks: Chi L, Pickles n Daisy, DnD, Carol R, Katie C Post Production • 3D Animation (Intro & Outro) daniel_3d @ Fiverr.com https://www.fiverr.com/share/Yoxk9N • Music: Public Domain; Fat Caps by Audionautix is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 license. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Artist: http://audionautix.com/ #TheSlotCats #SlotCats #SlotCatsRule #CatClub #CoolCatsRule #slotchannel #LasVegas © All uploads are intellectual property of The Slot Cats. You do not have permission to re-use any part of them without The Slot Cats written consent. Read more
Largest Las Vegas matchbook collection !!!!!
This is my Las Vegas matchbook collection. Read more