Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Reno, NV

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Reno

Posted by 
Reno Voice
Reno Voice
 7 days ago

(RENO, NV) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Reno, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Reno area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Nye County / pvtimes.com

Animal abuse suspect arrested in Nye County

Animal abuse suspect arrested in Nye County

A man traveling to Pahrump from Reno is facing an animal abuse charge following his arrest on Friday, June 4. As stated in a Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, Deputy Cody Murphy responded to a report of a deceased animal at the intersection of Basin Avenue and Dahlia Street just after 5 p.m., where upon arrival he met with an upset male, identified as Beary Smith. Read more

Comments
avatar

Pathetic excuse to charge this man. He did not beat the dog to death and the entire trip was for the benefit of the dog to go to the vet. I feel bad for the dog but worse for the owner, not only did he lose his beloved pet but now might serve time for it.

2 replies

avatar

He deserves a stiffer punishment. Let him ride in the back of the truck in Las Vegas temperatures. Give him a bottle of water, and when it's gone. Oh well.

1 like

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Reno / kolotv.com

Local Dogs Going To Westminster Dog Show

Local Dogs Going To Westminster Dog Show

A warming trend will push temperatures back into the 80s over the next few days, with 70s for Lake Tahoe. By Sunday and Flag Day on Monday, expect a few 90s on the map. Next week will be even hotter, with the first 100 of the year possible in Reno by Thursday. -Jeff. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Reno / youtube.com

ATLANTIS CASINO 🐾 RENO ROAD TRIP VLOG

ATLANTIS CASINO 🐾 RENO ROAD TRIP VLOG

Slot Machines Played • Crush Dymasty • Spring Lanterns • Rakin' Bacon Weekly Livestreams • Taco Cat Tuesday @ 5pm PDT • Cat Crawl Friday @ 4pm PDT • Coffee with the Cats Sunday @ 9am PDT Membership • Show your Support and Join the Cat Club: http://www.patreon.com/theslotcats • Become a Jazzy Cat: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi2vVQJaqLmxtq4YRRzNSmg/join Slot Cat Merch • Slot Cats Website https://www.theslotcats.com/shop • Teespring https://teespring.com/stores/the-slot-cats YouTube The Slot Cats YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/c/theslotcats/ Click to SUBSCRIBE - It's FREE! Click the BELL Icon 🔔 to receive notifications! Website The Slot Cats Website http://www.TheSlotCats.com/ Social Media • FACEBOOK http://www.facebook.com/TheSlotCats • INSTAGRAM http://www.Instagram.com/TheSlotCats/ • TWITTER http://www.Twitter.com/TheSlotCats Regular Mail and Packages can be sent to: THE SLOT CATS 5575 SIMMONS STREET, UNIT 1 - 173 NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEVADA 89031 Top Cat Club Supporters Very Special Thanks: Lockie W, Amy Mc, Jackie R, Anna R Special Thanks: Chi L, Pickles n Daisy, DnD, Carol R, Katie C Post Production • 3D Animation (Intro & Outro) daniel_3d @ Fiverr.com https://www.fiverr.com/share/Yoxk9N • Music: Public Domain; Fat Caps by Audionautix is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 license. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Artist: http://audionautix.com/ #TheSlotCats #SlotCats #SlotCatsRule #CatClub #CoolCatsRule #slotchannel #LasVegas © All uploads are intellectual property of The Slot Cats. You do not have permission to re-use any part of them without The Slot Cats written consent. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Las Vegas / youtube.com

Largest Las Vegas matchbook collection !!!!!

Largest Las Vegas matchbook collection !!!!!

This is my Las Vegas matchbook collection. Read more

Reno Voice

Reno Voice

Reno, NV
123
Followers
214
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

With Reno Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reno, NV
Lifestyle
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
City
Reno, NV
Local
Nevada Government
Reno, NV
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Reno, NVPosted by
Reno Voice

Top Reno sports news

(RENO, NV) Reno sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Reno sports. For more stories from the Reno area, click here.
Reno, NVPosted by
Reno Voice

Coming soon: Reno events

1. Reno Bridal & Beauty Expo, October 3, 2021, Grand Sierra Resort; 2. Flohmarkt auf dem Festplatz in Heidenheim a.d.Brenz (Regeln links beachten); 3. Reno Dance Expo 2022; 4. Brüka Theatre’s 11th Annual YOUTH Performing Arts Summer Workshop - 8 Days; 5. Networking in the Outfield;
Reno, NVPosted by
Reno Voice

Top homes for sale in Reno

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Welcome to the Danbury floorplan at Cantaro located in the iconic Rancharrah. Greet your guests in the inviting foyer that flows into the spacious
Reno Voice

Top Reno news stories

(RENO, NV) The news in Reno never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates. Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Reno, NVPosted by
Reno Voice

The lineup: Sports news in Reno

(RENO, NV) Reno-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop. We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Reno sports stories like these, click here.
Reno, NVPosted by
Reno Voice

Check out these townhomes for sale in Reno

(RENO, NV) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Reno’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.
Reno, NVPosted by
Reno Voice

Work remotely in Reno — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Business Opportunity! Work From Home! No Financial Investment!; 2. Sales Representative - Remote; 3. Sales Representative - Work From Home; 4. Virtual Customer Service Representative "Work from Home"; 5. Customer Service Professional; 6. WORK FROM HOME Customer Service Representative; 7. Full Time- Work From Home Customer Service Representative; 8. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 9. Remote Call Center Representative; 10. Work from Home - Customer Service Associate;
Reno, NVPosted by
Reno Voice

Homes for sale in Reno: New listings

(RENO, NV) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Reno area, you won’t want to miss these listings. From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.
Reno, NVPosted by
Reno Voice

These condos are for sale in Reno

(RENO, NV) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Reno condos offer the best of both worlds.
Reno, NVPosted by
Reno Voice

Take a look at these homes on the market in Reno

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Why rent when you can own a brand new home at these prices? This 1,924 SF 4BR home is within Northern Nevada Homes' first phase of Cottages at Comstock, which is contiguous to Mountain View Estates. Great mountain views, easy freeway access, close to UNR, TMCC, Downtown Reno, Rancho San Rafael Park & great shopping. Standard features include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dual zoned HVAC. Detached single family home on a low-maintenance footprint mapped lot. Property is under construction.<p><strong>For open house information, contact John Wolf, Realty One Group Eminence at 775-683-3360</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> SHOWINGS START on 5/29/21 per Sellers. Showings are Monday, Wednesdays and Thursday from 5pm until 8pm. Saturday 1pm to 5pm and Sunday 1pm to 4pm ALL SHOWINGS MUST BE CONFIRM BY SELLERS please give at least 2 hours notice.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Eduardo Carral, Krch Realty at 775-359-0909</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> It's new! It's chic! Will it be yours? High Street Townhomes a new community in downtown Reno walking distance to community favorites and new experiences. Each residence features quality construction with custom cabinets, quartz countertops, solid core doors exciting lighting and beautiful flooring. With the exciting midtown and downtown nearby and a hip new coffee caf next door this is sure to be the most talked about downtown opportunity.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jean Merkelbach, Engel & Volkers Lake Tahoe at 177-558-87710</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwRW5nZWwlMjAlMjYlMjBWJTVDdTAwZjZsa2Vycy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1FVi1ERFIyMDIxMDgyNSUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> BEAUTIFUL TWO STORY HOME IN THE RAPIDLY GROWING NORTH VALLEY IN RENO NEVADA,OPEN FLOOR PLAN,ABUNDANT NATURAL LIGHT,LOTS OF STORAGE CABINETS,HIGH CEILINGS, LARGE MASTER RETREAT WALK IN CLOSET AND DOUBLE SINKS, THE HOME IS BEEN RENTED FOR A FEW YEARS TO THE SAME TENANTS. IS RENTED ON A MONTH TO MONTH TENATNS WOULD LIKE TO STAY THEY PAY $1800.00 A MONTH. Listing Agent: Mira Vega Rios Email Address: miravegarios21@aol.com Broker: Solid Source Realty Tenants have a big dog<p><strong>For open house information, contact Mira Vega Rios, Solid Source Realty at 775-636-9943</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTm9ydGhlcm4lMjBOZXZhZGElMjBSZWdpb25hbCUyME1MUyUyQyUyMEluYy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1OTlJNTFMtMjEwMDA2MDYxJTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate>
Reno, NVPosted by
Reno Voice

These jobs are hiring in Reno — and they let you set your own schedule

Check out these Reno-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Part Time Flower Merchandiser; 2. Package Labeler; 3. Customer Care/Sales Associate; 4. Customer Service Representative; 5. company drivers Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$32/Hr; 6. Sales Representative - Part Time-$1000/week - Full Time-$4,000/week; 7. Sales Associate Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr; 8. Body Waxing Specialist in South Reno Area; 9. Collections Specialist; 10. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT;
Reno, NVPosted by
Reno Voice

No experience necessary — Reno companies hiring now

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Life Insurance Sales - Exclusive Free TV/Direct Mail Leads Earn $150k+ 2. Office Assistant Entry Level 3. Sales Representative - Pharmaceutical Sales 4. Customer Service Representative 5. Entry Level Customer Service / Fundraiser 6. Customer Service Representative 7. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year 8. CDL-A Truck Driver 9. Entry Level Laborer - Full Time + Weekly Pay Sparks, NV