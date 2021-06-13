Top Lexington sports news
Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.
Kayakers, safety advocates rejoice at removal of Kentucky dam where multiple people have drowned
After more than 100 years, the Elkhorn Dam is gone. The removal came in a flurry of activity this week, after several delays due to weather had pushed back an initial early March removal date into June. Crews are cleaning up debris from the Elkhorn Creek site today, per a representative of Beam Suntory. Read more
Smith, Coles highlight Mayfield track's day at state
Mayfield boys and girls track and field competed in the Class 1A state track meet on Thursday in Lexington. Following a successful regular season which included Mayfield hosting its first home meets in nearly 30 years, the Cardinals and Lady Cardinals returned to Lexington looking to bring home some hardware. Read more
KHSAA STATE TRACK: Model's Cole places fourth in 100-meter dash
Model Laboratory's Anthony Cole posted a new personal-best time in the 100-meter dash on Thursday at the Kentucky High School Athletic Association's Class A State Meet in Lexington. The freshman posted a mark of 11.30 and finished fourth. Malik Blunt (10.84) of Fort Knox took first place in the event,... Read more
Ole Miss transfer Jacquez Jones could serve as Jamin Davis replacement for Kentucky
LEXINGTON - The competition to replace first-round NFL draft pick Jamin Davis just got a little more interesting for Kentucky football. Ole Miss linebacker transfer Jacquez Jones committed to Kentucky Thursday, providing the Wildcats with a veteran to compete for the starting middle linebacker position vacated by Davis when he declared for the 2021 draft. Read more