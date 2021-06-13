Cancel
Lexington, KY

Top Lexington sports news

Lexington Bulletin
Lexington Bulletin
 7 days ago

(LEXINGTON, KY) Lexington-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Lexington sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Kentucky / bluegrasslive.com

Kayakers, safety advocates rejoice at removal of Kentucky dam where multiple people have drowned

After more than 100 years, the Elkhorn Dam is gone. The removal came in a flurry of activity this week, after several delays due to weather had pushed back an initial early March removal date into June. Crews are cleaning up debris from the Elkhorn Creek site today, per a representative of Beam Suntory. Read more

Mayfield / mayfield-messenger.com

Smith, Coles highlight Mayfield track's day at state

Mayfield boys and girls track and field competed in the Class 1A state track meet on Thursday in Lexington. Following a successful regular season which included Mayfield hosting its first home meets in nearly 30 years, the Cardinals and Lady Cardinals returned to Lexington looking to bring home some hardware. Read more

Lexington / richmondregister.com

KHSAA STATE TRACK: Model's Cole places fourth in 100-meter dash

Model Laboratory's Anthony Cole posted a new personal-best time in the 100-meter dash on Thursday at the Kentucky High School Athletic Association's Class A State Meet in Lexington. The freshman posted a mark of 11.30 and finished fourth. Malik Blunt (10.84) of Fort Knox took first place in the event,... Read more

Kentucky / chatsports.com

Ole Miss transfer Jacquez Jones could serve as Jamin Davis replacement for Kentucky

LEXINGTON - The competition to replace first-round NFL draft pick Jamin Davis just got a little more interesting for Kentucky football. Ole Miss linebacker transfer Jacquez Jones committed to Kentucky Thursday, providing the Wildcats with a veteran to compete for the starting middle linebacker position vacated by Davis when he declared for the 2021 draft. Read more

ABOUT

With Lexington Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

