What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Syracuse

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Gorgeous, immaculate home with an extremely open floor plan. Size is deceiving from the street. Appr 3300 sq ft including an awesome private in-law area with a full bath(apprx 120+ sq ft not in the tax records) or a tucked away office. Large spacious rooms. Gourmet eat in kitchen with island and corian countertops adjoining a charming living room with gas fireplace. Super sized family room with windows galore and a wood fireplace, screaming for large get-togethers. Master suite on the top level that easily fits your king size furniture, a private office or nursery adjoing the master plus a full bath, and separate vanity area as well as a huge walk in closet. Fabulous private large yard with amazing rhododendrons and walking paths. Truly a must see !! Agents adhere to all CoVid guidelines, one agent and only two adults in the property at one time and no children. Showings begin Sunday May 23, 2021 at 9 am and Seller to review all offers May 30 noon. University area home close to everything. Home has a beautiful front porch, and first floor has spacious living room with hardwood floors and access to another enclosed porch. Dining room is good sized, perfect for gatherings. Kitchen has glass doors that open to large deck overlooking partially fenced backyard. First floor also has half bath. Upstairs has three bedrooms, two with sleeping porches. Attic is full, and was previously used as an office. Basement has direct access to outside via door & stairs. Home is conveniently located close to all the shops and restaurants on Westcott Street and is walking distance to parks and the University. Roof is 10 years old and furnace is only 6 months old! ***Delayed negotiations until Saturday May 15th @ 2pm.*** Showing will begin on 05/14 @ 10am and delayed negotiations until 05/17 @ 5PM. Nice 3 bedroom ranch in a prime location. Recent updates include Furnace, Central A/C, Hot Water Tank, New carpeting, and the newly remodeled kitchen with newer refrigerator, cabinets and granite countertops. Additionally, 400 Square Feet finished basement can be used per the new owner's needs. Attached microwave needs the outer cover, and the power button may not work. With a little TLC, this house will be perfect for a small family. Sellers have stated that no repairs will be done; sold "As Is". Owners or tenants can enjoy the convenient walk-ability to the vibrant Westcott area shops and restaurants, Thornden Park, SU campus as well as the hospitals and bus line. Hardwood floors throughout the entire house. The house has off street parking and a 1-car attached garage. Newly remodeled stairs with added hand railing, new kitchen sink and faucet, and extensive landscaping. New washer, beds, desk and furniture included with sale if desired. The house is fully rented for the 2020/2021 School Year at $2,385/month. Tenants also lined up for 2021/2022 School Year for $2,500/month. Make an appointment today!