Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Syracuse, NY

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Syracuse

Posted by 
Syracuse News Beat
Syracuse News Beat
 7 days ago

(SYRACUSE, NY) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Syracuse / newyorkupstate.com

Vaccines now required for St. Joe’s Amp, SPAC, Darien Lake concerts: Here’s everything we know (and don’t know)

Vaccines now required for St. Joe’s Amp, SPAC, Darien Lake concerts: Here’s everything we know (and don’t know)

Covid-19 vaccines are now required for Live Nation amphitheaters in Upstate New York this summer. What does that mean?. Ticket pages for concerts at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse, the Darien Lake Amphitheater in Buffalo, the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) in Saratoga Springs, and Bethel Woods Center for the Arts were quietly updated this week with an “Important Note”: Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Syracuse / bigfrog104.com

Want to Catch a Concert at Lakeview, SPAC or Darien Lake? You’ll Have to Be Fully Vaccinated

Want to Catch a Concert at Lakeview, SPAC or Darien Lake? You’ll Have to Be Fully Vaccinated

If you were planning to catch a concert at St Joseph's Health Amphitheater in Syracuse, SPAC or Darien Lake, you better plan on getting your vaccination. Live Nation announced concerts at all three venues will only be open to anyone who is fully vaccinated and can show proof. Notices on St Joseph's Health Amphitheater and SPAC websites say negative COVID test are allowed for fans to enter. But a COVID-19 message appears on Live Nation.com when you try to buy tickets to any concert, stating the rules at New York concerts. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Syracuse / syracuse.com

First Look: New restaurant at ski resort offers ‘Modern American’ food with a breathtaking view

First Look: New restaurant at ski resort offers ‘Modern American’ food with a breathtaking view

(In First Look, we pay a quick visit to a new restaurant or bar in Central New York to give readers an idea of what to expect. Our food critics might visit these places eventually and give us their take, but we want to highlight what’s new in our area. If you know of a new place, send an email to cmiller@syracuse.com or call/text me at 315-382-1984.) Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
New York / 961theeagle.com

Southwest Airlines Expands Flights In Upstate NY, Offering Flights To/From Syracuse

Southwest Airlines Expands Flights In Upstate NY, Offering Flights To/From Syracuse

A week after he called on Southwest Airlines to launch service in Syracuse, U.S. Senator Charles Schumer is announcing the airline will begin flying out of Hancock International Airport in November. Schumer says Southwest has agreed to enhance and expand its presence in Upstate New York by establishing service out... Read more

Syracuse News Beat

Syracuse News Beat

Syracuse, NY
113
Followers
224
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With Syracuse News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Lifestyle
Syracuse, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse News Beat

Here’s the cheapest gas in Syracuse Saturday

(SYRACUSE, NY) Gas prices vary across in the Syracuse area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.32 per gallon. MD's Market at 523 S Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.87 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sunoco at 1701 Erie Blvd E, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse News Beat

Syracuse diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.48

(SYRACUSE, NY) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.48 if you’re buying diesel in Syracuse, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Syracuse area on Tuesday, found that Blue Star at 1400 S Salina Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.97 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Pilot at 107 7Th North St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.45.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse News Beat

House hunt Syracuse: See what’s on the market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Gorgeous, immaculate home with an extremely open floor plan. Size is deceiving from the street. Appr 3300 sq ft including an awesome private in-law area with a full bath(apprx 120+ sq ft not in the tax records) or a tucked away office. Large spacious rooms. Gourmet eat in kitchen with island and corian countertops adjoining a charming living room with gas fireplace. Super sized family room with windows galore and a wood fireplace, screaming for large get-togethers. Master suite on the top level that easily fits your king size furniture, a private office or nursery adjoing the master plus a full bath, and separate vanity area as well as a huge walk in closet. Fabulous private large yard with amazing rhododendrons and walking paths. Truly a must see !! Agents adhere to all CoVid guidelines, one agent and only two adults in the property at one time and no children. Showings begin Sunday May 23, 2021 at 9 am and Seller to review all offers May 30 noon.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Diana M. Ingraham, Excel, REALTORS at 315-458-8121</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> University area home close to everything. Home has a beautiful front porch, and first floor has spacious living room with hardwood floors and access to another enclosed porch. Dining room is good sized, perfect for gatherings. Kitchen has glass doors that open to large deck overlooking partially fenced backyard. First floor also has half bath. Upstairs has three bedrooms, two with sleeping porches. Attic is full, and was previously used as an office. Basement has direct access to outside via door & stairs. Home is conveniently located close to all the shops and restaurants on Westcott Street and is walking distance to parks and the University. Roof is 10 years old and furnace is only 6 months old! ***Delayed negotiations until Saturday May 15th @ 2pm.***<p><strong>For open house information, contact Cheri Scicchitano, Oak Tree Real Estate at 315-727-9177</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Showing will begin on 05/14 @ 10am and delayed negotiations until 05/17 @ 5PM. Nice 3 bedroom ranch in a prime location. Recent updates include Furnace, Central A/C, Hot Water Tank, New carpeting, and the newly remodeled kitchen with newer refrigerator, cabinets and granite countertops. Additionally, 400 Square Feet finished basement can be used per the new owner's needs. Attached microwave needs the outer cover, and the power button may not work. With a little TLC, this house will be perfect for a small family. Sellers have stated that no repairs will be done; sold "As Is".<p><strong>For open house information, contact Kazi Gautam, Howard Hanna Real Estate at 315-446-8291</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwR3JlYXRlciUyMFN5cmFjdXNlJTIwQXNzb2NpYXRpb24lMjBvZiUyMFJlYWx0b3JzLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLUdTQVJOWS1TMTMzNTc5MCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Location, location, location! This 4 Bedroom home with a 5th bedroom option is only a few short blocks from Syracuse University campus. Owners or tenants can enjoy the convenient walk-ability to the vibrant Westcott area shops and restaurants, Thornden Park, SU campus as well as the hospitals and bus line. Hardwood floors throughout the entire house. The house has off street parking and a 1-car attached garage. Newly remodeled stairs with added hand railing, new kitchen sink and faucet, and extensive landscaping. New washer, beds, desk and furniture included with sale if desired. The house is fully rented for the 2020/2021 School Year at $2,385/month. Tenants also lined up for 2021/2022 School Year for $2,500/month. Make an appointment today!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Theodore Lewandowski, Howard Hanna Real Estate at 315-446-8291</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse News Beat

COVID-19 vaccine availability: Where to find it Sunday

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Syracuse: 1. 2515 Erie Blvd E 315-449-1016; 2. 519 Butternut St 315-471-1204; 3. 1820 Teall Ave 315-437-1531; 4. 5942 S Salina St 315-469-3254; 5. 1405 E Genesee St 315-472-1042; 6. 401 W Seneca Turnpike 315-492-4034; 7. 602 Nottingham Rd 315-446-4820; 8. 1819 W Genesee St 315-488-2799; 9. 4751 Onondaga Blvd 315-476-2141; 10. 522 W Onondaga St 315-475-1366; 11. 2329 James St 315-437-0893;
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse News Beat

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Syracuse require no experience

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/23/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week 2. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required 3. Entry Level Management - Interview Today - Customer Service 4. Administrative Assistant 5. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year 6. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Top Pay - No-Touch