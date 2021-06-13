Cancel
Fayetteville, NC

Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Fayetteville

Fayetteville Times
 7 days ago

(FAYETTEVILLE, NC) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Fayetteville area.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Brandie Ingram hired to take over Seventy-First girls' basketball team

Seventy-First has handed the reins of its girls’ basketball program over to a state champion. Brandie Ingram, a Fayetteville native who played for legendary coach Gene Arrington at Westover, is set to become the next head coach of the Falcons. Formerly Brandie Reed, Ingram was a member of the 2007-08... Read more

E.E. Smith's Dee Hardy becomes 1st Fayetteville coach to win this NCHSAA award

Dee Hardy, who has spent nearly four decades as a head coach at E.E. Smith High School, has been named a recipient of the Toby Webb Outstanding Coach Award. Hardy is the first coach from Fayetteville to win the N.C. High School Athletic Association award, which was first presented in 2006 and honors a pair of coaches each year with a commemorative plaque to go with $2,000. Read more

Fayetteville State University trustees move forward with alcohol sales at sporting events

Fayetteville State University’s board of trustees decided Thursday to allow the sale of alcohol at the school’s sporting events. Trustees also got a look Thursday at what some see as the inequitable level of funding that the school has received from the state over the last several decades. They also approved a measure giving FSU’s new chancellor greater leeway to negotiate naming rights for facilities and programs at the school. Read more

Fayetteville to host NCHSAA state championship baseball series

For the first time in its history, Fayetteville’s J.P. Riddle Stadium will host a pair of high school state championship baseball series. The N.C. High School Athletic Association announced the 2021 host sites for its baseball championships Friday morning. In addition to Fayetteville, Burlington Athletic Park will host two title series on June 25 and June 26. Read more

With Fayetteville Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

