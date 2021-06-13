Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Fayetteville

(FAYETTEVILLE, NC) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Fayetteville area.

Brandie Ingram hired to take over Seventy-First girls' basketball team Seventy-First has handed the reins of its girls’ basketball program over to a state champion. Brandie Ingram, a Fayetteville native who played for legendary coach Gene Arrington at Westover, is set to become the next head coach of the Falcons. Formerly Brandie Reed, Ingram was a member of the 2007-08... Read more

E.E. Smith's Dee Hardy becomes 1st Fayetteville coach to win this NCHSAA award Dee Hardy, who has spent nearly four decades as a head coach at E.E. Smith High School, has been named a recipient of the Toby Webb Outstanding Coach Award. Hardy is the first coach from Fayetteville to win the N.C. High School Athletic Association award, which was first presented in 2006 and honors a pair of coaches each year with a commemorative plaque to go with $2,000. Read more

Fayetteville State University trustees move forward with alcohol sales at sporting events Fayetteville State University’s board of trustees decided Thursday to allow the sale of alcohol at the school’s sporting events. Trustees also got a look Thursday at what some see as the inequitable level of funding that the school has received from the state over the last several decades. They also approved a measure giving FSU’s new chancellor greater leeway to negotiate naming rights for facilities and programs at the school. Read more

