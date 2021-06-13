Cancel
Lakeland, FL

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Lakeland

Lakeland Digest
 7 days ago

(LAKELAND, FL) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Lakeland area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Lakeland / newschief.com

LoveBird Almost Famous Chicken brings the Nashville flavor to Lakeland

LoveBird Almost Famous Chicken brings the Nashville flavor to Lakeland

LAKELAND — If the fried chicken doesn't make you get up and sing at LoveBird Almost Famous Chicken, the blasting '80s music certainly will. The quick-service, Nashville hot fried chicken restaurant opened April 26 at the former Starbucks location on South Florida Avenue. Since opening, the eatery has drawn lines around its building and the popular Polk County Restaurants and Reviews page is littered with — mostly glowing — reviews. Read more

Lakeland / lakelandgazette.info

Lakeland food truck rally tonight

Lakeland food truck rally tonight

Come out to the downtown Lakeland food truck rally tonight to get something good to eat … and snag a transportation job with PCPS!. We’re hiring bus drivers and attendants for 2021-22, and our recruiter will be available at tonight’s food truck rally, which runs from 6 to 9 p.m. at Munn Park. Read more

Lakeland / lakelandgazette.info

WATSON CLINIC RECRUITS TWO ADDITIONAL PHYSICIANS

WATSON CLINIC RECRUITS TWO ADDITIONAL PHYSICIANS

Watson Clinic is pleased to announce the latest additions to their team of over 200 board-certified physicians. Dominic DiPierro, DPM, FACFAS is a podiatric surgeon board-certified in foot surgery, reconstructive rearfoot, and ankle surgery by the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery. He is now treating patients at the Watson Clinic Bartow office at 2250 Osprey Blvd. in Bartow, and the Watson Clinic Highlands facility at 2300 E. County Road 540A in south Lakeland. Read more

Lakeland / conventionscene.com

Central Florida Comic Con is THIS Weekend

Central Florida Comic Con is THIS Weekend

The con starts in just a few days, so we’re including all the info you’ll need to make the most of your trip!. CFCC is this Saturday and Sunday, June 12-13, at the RP Funding Center, 701 W Lime St in Lakeland. Tickets will be on sale at the con or you can purchase tickets in advance here: https://www.nerdstreetusa.com/cfcc2021tix. Read more

With Lakeland Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Lakeland, FLPosted by
Top homes for sale in Lakeland

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Stunning 5 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom Home Located in the Southcreek Preserve Neighborhood! This home is bright, spacious, and cozy with wood tile flooring flowing
Lakeland, FLPosted by
Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Lakeland require no experience

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/31/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week 2. Entry Level Management - Interview Today - Customer Service 3. Class A Dedicated Regional Truck Driver: Average $55,000-$70,000 First Year + New Grads Welcome! 4. Outside Sales - Lighting Solutions - Entry level Opportunity 5. Entry-Level Account Manager 6. Entry Level Inside Sales Rep (avg. $50,824/yr- base + commission - paid training- Remote) 7. Tier One Technical Support
Lakeland, FLPosted by
Check out these homes on the Lakeland market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Beautiful 2 bed/2 bath Duplex in Huntington Hills Golf and Country Club, has vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors throughout the Great Room, new granite counters in the kitchen. A large, enclosed carpeted patio with vinyl windows, huge walk-in closet in the Master Suite, and a brand new roof that was replaced earlier in May, 2021, as part of planned maintenance by the HOA. The Country Club features an 18 hole golf course that was ranked in the top 50 new courses in the nation when it opened, a beautiful pool, tennis courts, dock access on a private lake, and a great restaurant with a second floor banquet room with scenic golf course views. The HOA/Maintenance fees include all lawn and landscaping services, a "party house" available for events, fitness center, and library. This is a gated community, and the house has an alarm system installed and working.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Ralph Harvey, LISTWITHFREEDOM.COM at 855-456-4945</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU3RlbGxhciUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1NRlJNTFNGTC1XNzgzMzg2NSUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Lovely 4 bedroom, 3 bath townhome in Autumnwood Grove. This home has an open concept kitchen and family room. The kitchen boasts ample cabinet and counter space, with breakfast nook, and bar overlooking the family room. The primary bedroom has double closets and an en suite bath. Outside is a patio, with storage room, perfect for relaxing and enjoying the beautiful Florida weather. Located in Lakeland, this home is convenient to restaurants, shopping and is centrally located between Tampa and Orlando!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Dawn Walls, 54 REALTY LLC at 813-435-5411</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU3RlbGxhciUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1NRlJNTFNGTC1XNzgzMzk1MiUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Charming, historic 4 BR home with 2 full baths plus 2 - 1/2 baths on a brick street in the South Lake Morton Historic District built in 1925. A large living room with wood burning fireplace, formal dining room, eat in kitchen, and private shaded back yard with brick patio. It is ducted for CHA, but it does not work. (PLEASE DON'T TEXT)<p><strong>For open house information, contact Tom Scharar, GATOR REALTY OF POLK at 863-687-4663</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU3RlbGxhciUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1NRlJNTFNGTC1MNDkyMjkwNyUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> This brand NEW CRAFTSMAN STYLE home is located in the well established neighborhood of Cherokee Place and is close to everything Lakeland has to offer! Walk to Lake Hollingsworth, Cleveland Heights Golf Course, Lakeland Tennis Courts, Common Ground Park and SO much more. Built and completed in April 2021 by Homes By Artisan. From the moment you walk up the beautifully landscaped sidewalk to the brick front porch and the formal entrance you will be astounded by the detail. This home is light and bright and features a very open concept floorplan. The living room/dining room combination has a wonderful kitchen with an island that makes this such a great living and entertaining space. The kitchen boasts white Shaker cabinets, quartz counters, all stainless steel appliances, decorative range hood and a large walk-in pantry. This area looks out to the covered porch and backyard. Spacious Upstairs Master Bedroom has Wood Floors and Crown Moulding with a fantastic Glamour Master Bath which has a huge walk-in shower, quartz counters, dual sinks, a vanity space plus a large walk-in closet with a California Closet System. Two additional bedrooms with their own ensuite bathrooms are located on the second floor. The 4th and 5th bedrooms are located on the first floor and are a split plan design for extra privacy. The 2nd master bedroom or in-law suite has its own ensuite bathroom and the 5th bedroom could be used as an office/den/playroom with a full bath just down the hall. The 5th bath could be utilized as a pool bath in the future. The laundry room is oversized and located conveniently on the 2nd floor with cabinets, a sink and room for storage. Additional special features of this fantastic property include: Wood Floors, Crown Moulding, Large Baseboards, Upgraded Closet Shelving, Extra Closet Space and Double Paned Windows through-out the home. 2 A/C units, wired for a security system, a closet organizer and shelving in master closet are just a few items of mention. Lovely new landscaping for that extra curb appeal, a wonderful covered patio and a large garage with storage space. You really must see this beautiful and charming home to appreciate the quality of design. Call today for your private showing.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Russ Rhoads, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY SMART at 863-577-1234</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU3RlbGxhciUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1NRlJNTFNGTC1MNDkyMjI1OSUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate>
Lakeland, FLPosted by
Ready for a change? These Lakeland jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Lakeland: 1. Entry Level Remote Sales Representative; 2. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Top Pay - Benefits; 3. CDL Independent Contractors - Earn Up to $200,000/Year + 99% No-Touch; 4. Licensed Insurance Agent; 5. Work At Home Sales Account Executive- Spanish; 6. Customer Service Representative: All Experience Welcome; 7. 2044 PERSONAL LINES INSURANGE AGENT; 8. Night shipper; 9. Shift Supervisor; 10. Delivery Associate DTP7 Tampa, FL (Starting pay $16.50/hr*+);
Lakeland, FLPosted by
Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Lakeland

(LAKELAND, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lakeland. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.