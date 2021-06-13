Cancel
Columbia, SC

Columbia sports lineup: What’s trending

Columbia News Beat
Columbia News Beat
 7 days ago

(COLUMBIA, SC) Columbia sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Columbia sports. For more stories from the Columbia area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Columbia / wistv.com

McMaster awards Dustin Johnson with Order of the Palmetto

McMaster awards Dustin Johnson with Order of the Palmetto

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gov. Henry McMaster honored American professional golfer Dustin Johnson with the Order of the Palmetto award. This is the states highest civilian award -- it recognizes a person’s lifetime achievements and contributions to the state of South Carolina. McMaster said Johnson has been an “outstanding ambassador... Read more

Columbia / wltx.com

Tony takes charge

Tony takes charge

COLUMBIA, S.C. — With 25 years of coaching experience, Tony Annan is more than capable of leading the Gamecock men's soccer program. Most recently, Annan was on the staff of Atlanta United of Major League Soccer. He ws hired in April to take over the program which in its 43 years of existence, had been led by the legendary Mark Berson. Read more

Columbia / gamecocksonline.com

Lindley, 4x4 Make Finals for Gamecock Women at NCAAs

Lindley, 4x4 Make Finals for Gamecock Women at NCAAs

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Freshman Ashton Lindley led the University of South Carolina track and field team on Thursday at the NCAA Outdoor Championships, earning two NCAA finals tickets in her first outdoor nationals. Lindley anchored the Gamecocks 4x400m relay team that finished fifth overall in the semifinals and was seventh overall in the 400m hurdles semifinals at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. Read more

Columbia / postandcourier.com

Gamecocks' athletic department seeks $46M to offset COVID-related losses, coach buyout

Gamecocks' athletic department seeks $46M to offset COVID-related losses, coach buyout

COLUMBIA — The University of South Carolina, like every other athletic department around the country, lost significant money during the COVID-19 pandemic. The athletic department projects to lose just over $46 million over two fiscal years, athletics director Ray Tanner told trustees June 11, and will receive a loan from the administration to cover the gap. Read more

Columbia News Beat

Columbia News Beat

Columbia, SC
ABOUT

With Columbia News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

