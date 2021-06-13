Columbia sports lineup: What’s trending

(COLUMBIA, SC) Columbia sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

McMaster awards Dustin Johnson with Order of the Palmetto COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gov. Henry McMaster honored American professional golfer Dustin Johnson with the Order of the Palmetto award. This is the states highest civilian award -- it recognizes a person’s lifetime achievements and contributions to the state of South Carolina. McMaster said Johnson has been an “outstanding ambassador... Read more

Tony takes charge COLUMBIA, S.C. — With 25 years of coaching experience, Tony Annan is more than capable of leading the Gamecock men's soccer program. Most recently, Annan was on the staff of Atlanta United of Major League Soccer. He ws hired in April to take over the program which in its 43 years of existence, had been led by the legendary Mark Berson. Read more

Lindley, 4x4 Make Finals for Gamecock Women at NCAAs COLUMBIA, S.C. - Freshman Ashton Lindley led the University of South Carolina track and field team on Thursday at the NCAA Outdoor Championships, earning two NCAA finals tickets in her first outdoor nationals. Lindley anchored the Gamecocks 4x400m relay team that finished fifth overall in the semifinals and was seventh overall in the 400m hurdles semifinals at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. Read more

