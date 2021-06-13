Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida man fatally shoots father of underage girl he was dating, officials say

By Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cfrU6_0aTC9gvy00

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man fatally shot the father of the underage girl he was dating Friday morning during an argument with the man, investigators said.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Raul De Alejandro Rodriguez, Jr. grabbed a shotgun and fired it around 5:49 a.m. at the father who was upset about his 17-year-old daughter’s relationship with the man, WTSP reported.

“He was dangerous, he was violent, he was a drug dealer, he did what he wanted,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. “He fought and argued with our victim, and this morning he goes into the house at gunpoint and takes him out of the bedroom and summarily executes him.”

The victim’s name was not released.

Deputies stopped Rodriguez, 31, who was in a car leaving the area. They found a shotgun shell in his pocket and another one in a bag.

Investigators said Rodriguez sold drugs to the man and that was how he met and started dating the man’s daughter, WTVT reported.

Rodriguez was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, armed burglary with a firearm and tampering with a witness.

©2021 Cox Media Group

View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
947K+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Polk County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Polk County, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Polk County, FL
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grady Judd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Wtvt#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Indiana StatePosted by
WOKV

1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Indiana bar

GRANGER, Ind. — A man is dead and four other people were injured early Sunday morning in a shooting outside an Indiana bar, investigators said. Police were called around 4 a.m. about the shooting at a shopping complex where a bar was hosting a party that drew a large crowd, WNDU reported.
Alabama StatePosted by
WOKV

'Horrible tragedy': Crash kills 10 in Alabama, including 9 kids

(NEW YORK) — A horrific vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 65 in Butler County, Alabama, on Sunday killed 10 people, including nine kids. The crash involved 15 cars after one car was believed to have hydroplaned, said Wayne Garlock, Butler County, Alabama, coroner. A father and daughter, Cody Fox,...
Wichita, KSPosted by
WOKV

Cop in critical condition after being shot multiple times while conducting welfare check

(WICHITA, KS.) — A police officer in Kansas is in critical condition after being shot multiple times while attempting to provide a welfare check. The incident occurred at approximately 10:15 p.m. on Saturday night in Wichita, Kansas, when two officers were attempting to do a welfare check on a woman inside a home, according to Wichita Police Captain Wendell Nicholson who gave a brief statement to the press.
Oregon StatePosted by
WOKV

Oregon triple homicide, kidnapping suspect arrested in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A man suspected of killing his father and two other people in Oregon on Friday turned himself in to police in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Sunday. Police in North Bend, Oregon, where the murders took place, were notified at about 6 a.m. Sunday that Oen Evan Nicholson, 30, had turned himself in peacefully to Milwaukee police, The Oregonian reported.
Oakland, CAPosted by
WOKV

1 killed and 5 wounded in shooting in Oakland; motive sought

OAKLAND, Calif. — (AP) — A 22-year-old man was killed and five others were wounded in a shooting in Oakland near the city’s Juneteenth celebration, though it wasn't known whether the violence was connected with the event, police said. The unidentified man was pronounced dead at a hospital after gunfire...
Oregon StatePosted by
WOKV

Police: Oregon suspect forced woman to drive him 2K miles

NORTH BEND, Oregon — (AP) — A man sought in the killings of his father and two other people in a small Oregon city forced a woman to drive him more than 2,000 miles (3,219 kilometers) to Wisconsin, where he surrendered to police, authorities said Sunday. Oen Evan Nicholson approached...
Denver, COPosted by
WOKV

Hot air balloon crashes near Denver; 3 injured: Authorities

(DENVER) — Three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a hot air balloon crashed near Swim Beach at the Chatfield Reservoir, which is south of Denver, on Sunday morning, authorities said. The crash was on land and some passengers were transported, authorities reported. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office's posted an update...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
WOKV

Witness tells of horror as truck rams into Arizona bike race

PHOENIX — (AP) — Bicyclist Tony Quinones had only just shaken hands with a fellow cyclist and wished him good luck in this weekend's community race in an Arizona mountain town when a truck sped into a crowd of bike riders. Suddenly, Quinones said in an interview Sunday, he was...