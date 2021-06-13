Florida man fatally shoots father of underage girl he was dating, officials say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man fatally shot the father of the underage girl he was dating Friday morning during an argument with the man, investigators said.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Raul De Alejandro Rodriguez, Jr. grabbed a shotgun and fired it around 5:49 a.m. at the father who was upset about his 17-year-old daughter’s relationship with the man, WTSP reported.

“He was dangerous, he was violent, he was a drug dealer, he did what he wanted,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. “He fought and argued with our victim, and this morning he goes into the house at gunpoint and takes him out of the bedroom and summarily executes him.”

The victim’s name was not released.

Deputies stopped Rodriguez, 31, who was in a car leaving the area. They found a shotgun shell in his pocket and another one in a bag.

Investigators said Rodriguez sold drugs to the man and that was how he met and started dating the man’s daughter, WTVT reported.

Rodriguez was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, armed burglary with a firearm and tampering with a witness.

