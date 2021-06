The lineup: Sports news in Lubbock

(LUBBOCK, TX) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Lubbock area.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL PICK

Campus Live Podcast Episode 4 with Tony Hernandez Deputy Athletics Director for Texas Tech We had the amazing opportunity to sit down and talk with Tony Hernandez, the deputy athletics director for Texas Tech University, about his time in Miami to his transition to working at Texas Tech. Like and subscribe for more videos like this, follow us on our socials, and check out our website for more great content. www.campuslivettu.com Twitter: twitter.com/campuslivettu Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CampusLiveTTU Insta: https://www.instagram.com/campuslivettu/ Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Campus Live Podcast Episode 3 with Robert Giovannetti Senior Associate Athletics Director for TTU In this episode we talk with Senior Associate Athletics Director Robert Giovannetti. Tune in to hear his story of becoming the true Texas Tech Red Raider that he is today. Wreck Em! Like and subscribe for more videos like this, follow us on our socials, and check out our website for more great content. www.campuslivettu.com Twitter: twitter.com/campuslivettu Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CampusLiveTTU Insta: https://www.instagram.com/campuslivettu/ Read more

TOP VIEWED

Cal Conley is Running Away With The Brooks Wallace Fan Poll Texas Tech's shortstop Cal Conley has had a great year at the plate and has made his fair share of highlight plays in the hole. His season has put him into a small group of finalists for the Brooks Wallace Award. An award for the best shortstop in college baseball that has a special significance to Red Raider fans. Wallace himself was a Red Raider shortstop who played for the Red Raiders from 1977-80 and died of leukemia at the age of 27. Read more

TRENDING NOW