Laredo, TX

Top Laredo sports news

Laredo Today
 7 days ago

(LAREDO, TX) Laredo sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

For more Laredo sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Laredo / lmtonline.com

PONY World Series set to return to Laredo

The PONY World Series is set to return to Laredo this summer. The City of Laredo and Laredo PONY announced Thursday that the Gateway City is set to host two World Series events this year — the Bronco 12U and Palomino 18U — from July 29 to Aug. 2. The events will feature baseball teams from countries such as Taiwan, Puerto Rico and Mexico along with a host team from Laredo. The games will be played at Uni-Trade Stadium and the Benavides Sports Complex. Read more

Laredo / youtube.com

CITY OF LAREDO TENNIS COMPLEX @ T.A.M.I.U. GROUND BREAKING CEREMONY 060821

Laredo / youtube.com

EXCEL SUMMER JUMP OFF 2021- Lavender Championship-Valley Rebels Elite VS Laredo Lady Horns

Lavender Varsity Championship Action between Valley Rebels Elite and Laredo Lady Horns from the 2021 Excel Summer Jump Off in Austin, TX on June 5-6, 2021. If this doesn't prove that High School girls in South Texas is dominant. Both teams had to fight through some good central Texas teams to meet in the finale. Check out the action and make sure to SUBSCRIBE to the Excel Tournament Series YouTube page and FOLLOW our IG, Facebook, and Twitter pages for all of the action at your fingertips. #ExcelSummerJumpOff21 Read more

Laredo / lmtonline.com

All-Star weekend opens with 3-point contest

The first Blackout Athletics 3-point contest unfolded at the main Boys & Girls Club of Laredo on Friday night. Eight girls and 16 boys battled it out beyond the arc to be crowned Class of 2021 sharpshooter. On the girls’ side, former United player Isabella Lopez edged her teammate Elisa... Read more

Laredo, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Laredo, TX
Sports
