Richmond, VA

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Richmond

Richmond Voice
(RICHMOND, VA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Richmond / richmond.com

At HCA-owned Chippenham Hospital – and others – patients pay thousands more at for-profit trauma centers

After falling from a ladder and cutting his arm, Ed Knight said he found himself at Richmond's Chippenham Hospital surrounded by nearly a dozen doctors, nurses and technicians — its crack "trauma team" charged with saving the most badly hurt victims of accidents and assaults. But Knight’s wound, while requiring... Read more

I recently went to Chippenhams sister hospital, only a few miles away. As a nurse, I'm finding that, "in hospital" care has gotten really scary! You're not cared for by doctors that know you. On admission you're assigned a hospitalist physician who covers the whole floor. He has no idea who you are or your medical history. His job is to get you out as quickly as possible and someone else in that bed. Gone are the days of your family doctor caring for their patients, in the hospital, with knowledge of who you are and your individual medical history. Your care is much less, but your bill much more. If you're really Ill, have someone with you to follow what is going on. Otherwise, you could find yourself to be just another quick buck for the system with mistakes made along the way. All patients need an extra pair of eyes focused on proper care for their family members. SMH!

The lung removal was done by a diffrnt specialist at Chppnhm but was transferred to Stuart Circle Hospital(Which is now a senior living place). Then he went to McGuires bc he was a Veteran. Had Chippenham fully investigated they would've realized WTF was wrong much more quickly than 3mos.later after I CALLED SPECIALIST.And Thank God I did bc the Chppnhm Dr. DID NOT after saying he did. My Dad would've laid in pain & died. He went into Chppnhm in 9/1997. His 1st time back home came 22mos.later.

Richmond / 247wallst.com

COVID-19: This is the Most Dangerous County in the Richmond, VA Metro Area

Though vaccine distribution is well underway across the United States, the novel coronavirus continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 33,056,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Richmond metropolitan area, located in Virginia, a total of 104,532 COVID-19 cases have been […] Read more

Richmond / youtube.com

9427 Creek Summit Circle, Richmond, VA

See the Property Website! https://hrhome.pics/9427-Creek-Summit-Circle Read more

Richmond / nbc12.com

Midas of Richmond hosting 4 blood drives to help fill ‘critical’ need for blood

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Midas of Richmond will host four blood drives for the Red Cross around Central Virginia to help fill the “critical” need for blood. During the pandemic, the need for blood continues but donations diminished. Donors will also receive a free oil change for every donation from... Read more

Richmond Voice

Richmond, VA
With Richmond Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Coming soon: Richmond events

1. Greensky Bluegrass; 2. RAC 75th Anniversary Scholarship Gala & Holiday Party; 3. VCU Health & RVA Performance Training for Parkinson's - 10:30 Heroes Class; 4. Shockoe Sessions Live: Tyler Meacham; 5. Inferno @ Poor Boys RVA;
Survey pinpoints Richmond's cheapest diesel

(RICHMOND, VA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.30 if you’re buying diesel in Richmond, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Richmond area on Tuesday, found that Walmart Neighborhood Market at 5221 Brook Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.79 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was BP at 5051 Nine Mile Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.09.