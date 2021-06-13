Square Enix announces action-heavy spinoff Final Fantasy Origin
The next Final Fantasy spinoff is heavy on the action, and certainly doesn't skimp when it comes to giant swords. At its E3 2021 keynote, Square Enix revealed Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin — yes, that's the actual full title — which is billed as a collaboration between Final Fantasy veterans Tetsuya Nomura and Kazushige Nojima, and renowned action game studio Team Ninja. You can get a sense of the action in the trailer above.