Square Enix announces action-heavy spinoff Final Fantasy Origin

Two Final Fantasy mobile titles have had their app icons rebranded so that they now contain the phrase “3D Remake” in them. As spotted by @ShaunMusgrave on Twitter, the mobile versions of Final Fantasy 4 and Final Fantasy 3 have both been updated to include “3D Remake” in their title as well as a new banner on the app icon itself. This has led some to believe that more 3D Remakes or 2D versions of both games could be on the way soon. This change applies to both the iOS and Android versions of the games.