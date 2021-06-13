Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in West Palm Beach
(WEST PALM BEACH, FL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in West Palm Beach, from fashion updates to viral videos.
Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
Shooting inside Florida grocery store leaves 3 dead, including toddler
June 10 (UPI) -- A shooting at a South Florida grocery store Thursday left three people dead, including a child, local sheriff's officials said. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the shooting took place inside a Publix supermarket in Royal Palm Beach, just west of West Palm Beach. "Upon... Read more
why bring politics into this tragic situation. A baby died.! 2 adults died! Prayers to the first responders who had to deal with this and to the families of these people.
40 likes 2 dislikes 4 replies
Are we going to continue to ignore the democrats created the conditions for the ongoing violence streak or can we be grown ups and support law enforcement?
19 likes 12 dislikes 14 replies
Former Marine beats cancer, makes new friends
Former Marine David Deese is walking into a surprise. Read more
CDC investigating rare cases of heart inflammation in vaccinated young people
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — CDC officials are now investigating a possible link to mild cases of heart inflammation in some young people who have received mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. They say the cases are rare, but more than expected. Of the 130 million Americans now vaccinated, 226 cases have... Read more
Stop giving vaccine to young children, till we have more information, we don’t give shingle vaccines to young kids, don’t give covid vaccine to our children, till we have more info that it is safe.
Delray’s popular El Camino Mexican tacos, street foods restaurant expands to West Palm
Delray Beach’s funky and perennially popular El Camino Mexican tacos and street-food restaurant and bar will open a location at Rosemary Square in downtown West Palm Beach later this year, its owners announced via news release this week. The restaurant will take over the second-floor space most recently occupied by... Read more