West Palm Beach, FL

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in West Palm Beach

Posted by 
West Palm Beach Voice
West Palm Beach Voice
 7 days ago

(WEST PALM BEACH, FL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in West Palm Beach, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Florida / upi.com

Shooting inside Florida grocery store leaves 3 dead, including toddler

Shooting inside Florida grocery store leaves 3 dead, including toddler

June 10 (UPI) -- A shooting at a South Florida grocery store Thursday left three people dead, including a child, local sheriff's officials said. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the shooting took place inside a Publix supermarket in Royal Palm Beach, just west of West Palm Beach. "Upon... Read more

avatar

why bring politics into this tragic situation. A baby died.! 2 adults died! Prayers to the first responders who had to deal with this and to the families of these people.

avatar

Are we going to continue to ignore the democrats created the conditions for the ongoing violence streak or can we be grown ups and support law enforcement?

West Palm Beach / wptv.com

Former Marine beats cancer, makes new friends

Former Marine beats cancer, makes new friends

Former Marine David Deese is walking into a surprise. Read more

West Palm Beach / cbs12.com

CDC investigating rare cases of heart inflammation in vaccinated young people

CDC investigating rare cases of heart inflammation in vaccinated young people

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — CDC officials are now investigating a possible link to mild cases of heart inflammation in some young people who have received mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. They say the cases are rare, but more than expected. Of the 130 million Americans now vaccinated, 226 cases have... Read more

avatar

Stop giving vaccine to young children, till we have more information, we don’t give shingle vaccines to young kids, don’t give covid vaccine to our children, till we have more info that it is safe.

West Palm Beach / palmbeachpost.com

Delray’s popular El Camino Mexican tacos, street foods restaurant expands to West Palm

Delray’s popular El Camino Mexican tacos, street foods restaurant expands to West Palm

Delray Beach’s funky and perennially popular El Camino Mexican tacos and street-food restaurant and bar will open a location at Rosemary Square in downtown West Palm Beach later this year, its owners announced via news release this week. The restaurant will take over the second-floor space most recently occupied by... Read more

Palm Beach, FLPosted by
West Palm Beach Voice

Weather Forecast For West. Palm Beach

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in West. Palm Beach: Wednesday, June 16: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight; Thursday, June 17: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy
West Palm Beach, FLPosted by
West Palm Beach Voice

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around West Palm Beach

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in West Palm Beach: 1. CDL Lease Purchase and Owner Operators - Top Pay - Great Benefits; 2. Wealth-Building Insurance Sales Position; 3. Emergency Room Travel Nurse RN - $2124 per week in FL; 4. Master Jeweler & Gemstone Setter; 5. Service Center Manager; 6. Work At Home Account Executive-Retention; 7. Receptionist Administrative Assistant; 8. DoD Cleared Armed Security; 9. CDL A Flatbed 10K Monthly; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Multiple Positions Available;
West Palm Beach, FLPosted by
West Palm Beach Voice

Work remotely in West Palm Beach — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Remote Sales Agent, $75-$150K+, No Cold Calling; 2. Financial Services Representative - Ownership Opportunity!; 3. Sales Representative - Remote; 4. REMOTE Bilingual Customer Service Representative; 5. Customer Support Specialist; 6. Call Center Agent - Days, Evenings, and Weekend Shifts; 7. Remote Customer Service Representative; 8. Customer Service Representative- Remote; 9. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 10. Remote Customer Service Representative;
West Palm Beach, FLPosted by
West Palm Beach Voice

Start tomorrow? West Palm Beach companies hiring immediately

These companies in West Palm Beach are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Financial Services Representative - Ownership Opportunity!; 2. Sales Representative - Remote; 3. Customer Support Specialist; 4. REMOTE Bilingual Customer Service Representative; 5. Remote Customer Service Representative; 6. Customer Service Representative- Remote; 7. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 8. Call Center Agent - Days, Evenings, and Weekend Shifts; 9. Remote Customer Service Representative; 10. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - Sell With Us for SEP While Working Remote!;
West Palm Beach, FLPosted by
West Palm Beach Voice

Vaccine database: West Palm Beach sites that have it on hand

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in West Palm Beach: 1. 4603 Okeechobee Blvd #118 561-268-2552; 2. 2939 Forest Hill Blvd (561) 855-7802; 3. 5044 Forest Hill Blvd (561) 967-9118; 4. 1301 N Dixie Hwy (561) 366-1125; 5. 926 S Military Trail (561) 616-3240; 6. 500 Belvedere Rd (561) 659-2118; 7. 831 Village Blvd (561) 615-6813; 8. 2895 N Military Trl (561) 687-0492; 9. 13880 Wellington Trace (561) 795-8589; 10. 828 Southern Blvd (561) 838-1857; 11. 10130 Northlake Blvd (561) 799-6808; 12. 8989 Okeechobee Blvd (561) 333-5301; 13. 4075 Haverhill Rd (561) 683-5214; 14. 6820 Okeechobee Blvd (561) 684-3064; 15. 4295 45th St 561-687-0098; 16. 6907 Okeechobee Blvd 561-478-1154; 17. 2200 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd 561-615-0415; 18. 2050 45th St 561-842-8799; 19. 9921 Okeechobee Blvd 561-793-6694; 20. 9990 Belvedere Rd 561-795-0017; 21. 4400 Forest Hill Blvd 561-530-1237; 22. 4225 45th St 561-683-8300; 23. 6901 Okeechobee Blvd 561-683-6909; 24. 4375 Belvedere Rd 561-242-8889;