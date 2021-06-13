Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pensacola, FL

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Pensacola

Posted by 
Pensacola News Alert
Pensacola News Alert
 7 days ago

(PENSACOLA, FL) Life in Pensacola has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Florida / foxnews.com

Florida mom demands clearer label on marijuana edibles after child winds up in hospital

Florida mom demands clearer label on marijuana edibles after child winds up in hospital

A Florida mom is urging stricter packaging regulations on THC products after her 6-year-old daughter allegedly ate a Faded Fruits cannabis-infused gummy thinking it was candy. Morgan McCoy of Pensacola took to Facebook on June 1 detailing how her child, McKendrick, happened upon the gummy and ended up in the hospital. Read more

Comments
avatar

Sorry but I find this hard to believe from eating one gummy! Sounds a bit over dramatize

3 likes

avatar

labeled better?? REALLY??? because a 6yr old child knows the difference in packaging??? come on!!!!!

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Pensacola / youtube.com

Headliners and Hops at O'Riley's Irish Pub with NewsRadio 92.3

Headliners and Hops at O'Riley's Irish Pub with NewsRadio 92.3

Headliners and Hops at O'Riley's Irish Pub with NewsRadio 92.3 Moderated by Andrew McKay Panelists included: Todd Thomson, Pensacola Chamber President & CEO Bob Johnson, Santa Rosa County Sheriff Karen Barber, Santa Rosa County School District Superintendent Alex Andrade, Florida State Representative District 2 Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Pensacola / facebook.com

Hey there! DS 2021

Hey there! DS 2021

Oh, hey there! 🍩 While we have your attention, let us tell you about the 2021 Donut Strike 4 Manna food drive! Want to learn more? Head on over to mannahelps.org! #weDONUTknowwhatwewoulddowithoutyou #fighthunger #donutstrike4manna #communerosity Pensacola Police Department Escambia County Sheriff's Office Escambia County Fire Rescue Pensacola Fire Department Escambia County Pace Fire Rescue District Gulf Breeze Police Dept J's Bakery and Cafe Pen Air Federal Credit Union Red Iron Design House City of Pensacola - Government Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Pensacola / fox44news.com

‘I was a little bit amazed’: Women recount being stuck on a raft in shark-infested waters

‘I was a little bit amazed’: Women recount being stuck on a raft in shark-infested waters

PENSACOLA, Fla. (NewsNation Now) — How would you react if you saw sharks circling your inflatable raft?. That became the terrifying reality for a group of women relaxing in Pensacola, Fla. when a group of hammer head sharks surrounded them. NewsNation spoke to two of the women filmed being surrounded... Read more

Comments
avatar

Sound advice, the US Navy completed numerous test with what drew Sharks to “people” in the water following WWII. Many of their findings are still worth adhering to; such as entering a Panic mode at the first sighting

1 like 2 replies

avatar

Those sharks were more interested in that school of bait fish than the people in the raft. Now if they were Great White’s then different story.

1 like

Pensacola News Alert

Pensacola News Alert

Pensacola, FL
276
Followers
230
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pensacola News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pensacola, FL
Government
City
Pensacola, FL
Pensacola, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fl Rrb Life
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Pensacola, FLPosted by
Pensacola News Alert

These condos are for sale in Pensacola

(PENSACOLA, FL) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Pensacola or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.
Pensacola, FLPosted by
Pensacola News Alert

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Pensacola

(PENSACOLA, FL) Gas prices vary across in the Pensacola area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.37 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 1250 Airport Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.77 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 6403 N 9Th Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.14.
Pensacola, FLPosted by
Pensacola News Alert

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Insurance Sales Rep. - Work from Home Office; 2. Seeking Driven Sales Reps to Work From Home - No Cold Calls; 3. Sales Associate - Work from Home or Office - No Cold Calls; 4. WORK FROM HOME Bilingual Customer Service Specialist - Florida Only; 5. MSR (June 14th); 6. Remote Online Agent - Work From Home Office - 85K A Year; 7. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 8. Remote Sales Rep; 9. Sales Operator - Work from Home Florida; 10. Sales Representative - Work From Home #DP01;
Pensacola, FLPosted by
Pensacola News Alert

No experience necessary — Pensacola companies hiring now

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Sales Representative Customer Service 2. Entry Level Remote Sales Representative 3. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/29/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week 4. Entry Level Sales Representative - Insurance Agent 5. Sales Representative / Customer Service 6. Office Assistant 7. Administrative Assistant 8. Caregiver
Pensacola, FLPosted by
Pensacola News Alert

Start immediately with these jobs in Pensacola

These companies in Pensacola are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Work From Home Entry Level Insurance Agent-Training Provided; 2. Entry Level Remote Sales Representative; 3. Remote Sales Gurus - High Impact High Income; 4. Seeking Driven Sales Reps to Work From Home - No Cold Calls; 5. Sales Representative - Work From Home #DP01; 6. WORK FROM HOME Bilingual Customer Service Specialist - Florida Only; 7. Remote Online Agent - Work From Home Office - 85K A Year; 8. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 9. Sales Operator - Work from Home Florida; 10. Remote Sales Rep;
Pensacola, FLPosted by
Pensacola News Alert

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Pensacola

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Pensacola: 1. Sales Representative; 2. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Multiple Positions Available; 3. Hiring hotel Night housemen, part time laundry and Housekeeping $100 CASH bonus; 4. Emergency Room Travel Nurse RN - $2808 per week in FL; 5. Life Insurance Agent-Commission-We Pay For Your Course; 6. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,675 per week; 7. Sales Representative Customer Service; 8. Work At Home Account Executive-Retention; 9. Office Admin; 10. Quality Assurance Office Assistant;
Pensacola, FLPosted by
Pensacola News Alert

Sun forecast for Pensacola — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(PENSACOLA, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Pensacola. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Pensacola, FLPosted by
Pensacola News Alert

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Pensacola

(PENSACOLA, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Pensacola. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Pensacola, FLPosted by
Pensacola News Alert

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Pensacola

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Pensacola: 1. Sales Representative; 2. Health Insurance Agents Wanted- Full Support/ Free Leads/ Paid Direct; 3. Customer Service / Remote Sales; 4. CDL Truck Driver - Great Pay - Excellent Benefits + Sign-On Bonus; 5. CDL Independent Contractors - Earn Up to $200,000/Year + 99% No-Touch; 6. Emergency Room Travel Nurse RN - $2808 per week in FL; 7. Work from Home Sales Reps-Training Provided-Unlimited Growth Potential; 8. Looking For Amazing Culture As A Licensed Insurance Agent?; 9. Vocation Instructor - Environmental Services (Hospitality & Tourism); 10. Entry Level Remote Sales Representative;