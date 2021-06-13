Spokane sports digest: Top stories today
Starter Ryan Feltner, Spokane Indians enjoy day in the sun with win over Vancouver Canadians
The Spokane Indians on Thursday hosted their only game this season with a starting time before 5 p.m. It started cloudy and cool at noon, but as the day evolved, blue skies and sun peeked out from behind the clouds to make for a spectacular late-spring afternoon at Avista Stadium.
WATCH: Spokane Indians vs Vancouver Canadians Game Three
Today the Spokane Indians went head-to-head against the Vancouver Canadians. Here are the highlights from all the action.
WATCH: High School Basketball | 06.10.21
Regular-season basketball is wrapping up in Spokane. Here are the best highlights from all of tonight's action.
Lewis and Clark’s Thomas Vlasak wins Gatorade Washington boys soccer player of the year
Thomas Vlasak of Lewis and Clark was named 2020-21 Gatorade Washington boys soccer player of the year. Vlasak is the first Gatorade POY to be chosen from Lewis and Clark and it's the first time in the 36-year history of the award that a boys soccer player from the Greater Spokane League has been honored. Vlasak was previously named 2021 GSL Defensive Most Valuable Player and first-team All-GSL.