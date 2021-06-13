Cancel
Spokane, WA

Spokane sports digest: Top stories today

Posted by 
Spokane Post
Spokane Post
 7 days ago

(SPOKANE, WA) Spokane-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Spokane / spokesman.com

Starter Ryan Feltner, Spokane Indians enjoy day in the sun with win over Vancouver Canadians

Starter Ryan Feltner, Spokane Indians enjoy day in the sun with win over Vancouver Canadians

The Spokane Indians on Thursday hosted their only game this season with a starting time before 5 p.m. It started cloudy and cool at noon, but as the day evolved, blue skies and sun peeked out from behind the clouds to make for a spectacular late-spring afternoon at Avista Stadium. Read more

Spokane / khq.com

WATCH: Spokane Indians vs Vancouver Canadians Game Three

WATCH: Spokane Indians vs Vancouver Canadians Game Three

Today the Spokane Indians went head-to-head against the Vancouver Canadians. Here are the highlights from all the action. Read more

Spokane / khq.com

WATCH: High School Basketball | 06.10.21

WATCH: High School Basketball | 06.10.21

Regular-season basketball is wrapping up in Spokane. Here are the best highlights from all of tonight's action. Read more

Washington / spokesman.com

Lewis and Clark's Thomas Vlasak wins Gatorade Washington boys soccer player of the year

Lewis and Clark’s Thomas Vlasak wins Gatorade Washington boys soccer player of the year

Thomas Vlasak of Lewis and Clark was named 2020-21 Gatorade Washington boys soccer player of the year. Vlasak is the first Gatorade POY to be chosen from Lewis and Clark and it’s the first time in the 36-year history of the award that a boys soccer player from the Greater Spokane League has been honored. Vlasak was previously named 2021 GSL Defensive Most Valuable Player and first-team All-GSL. Read more

Spokane Post

Spokane Post

Spokane, WA
238
Followers
218
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

With Spokane Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Spokane, WAPosted by
Spokane Post

Spokane events coming up

1. 2021 Ugly Sweater Day 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home Save $5; 2. Girls Night Out The Show at Spokane Comedy Club (Spokane, WA); 3. Cory Branan; 4. How To Improve Your Memory - Spokane; 5. Checkpoint Challenges Riverfront Park;
Spokane, WAPosted by
Spokane Post

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(SPOKANE, WA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Spokane. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Spokane, WAPosted by
Spokane Post

Local news digest for the past few days in Spokane

1. ID Governor Doesn't Expect To Add Oregon Counties Anytime Soon | 2. ‘Do not tell me it’s because you were high, because that is no excuse’: Victim’s family disappointed with murderer’s sentencing | 3. Man who murdered, nearly decapitated young woman sentenced to 30 years