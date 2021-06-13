Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Salem
Oregon State Hospital Advisory Board Says It Was Excluded From National Guard Decision
An advisory panel to the Oregon State Hospital says it was blind-sided by the hospital’s move to request help from the National Guard to help relieve a severe staffing shortage. In a June 7 letter to hospital Superintendent Dolly Matteucci, the Oregon State Hospital Advisory Board said they found out... Read more
Governor Kate Brown to Hold Press Availability
(Salem, OR) — Governor Kate Brown will hold a press availability tomorrow, June 11, at 11:00 a.m. to discuss Oregon’s ongoing response to COVID-19. She will be joined by representatives from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA). Members of the media must RSVP by 9 a.m., June 11, by emailing the... Read more
Survey shows Salem seniors like city life and points the way for city progress
Center 50+ cafe coordinator Judy Pack portions out meals for center staff members while volunteers pick up their daily deliveries in the background. Tuesday, April 14. (Amanda Loman/Salem Reporter) A recent analysis indicates that Salem is doing well in accommodating the needs of its aging population. Center 50+, the city-run... Read more
Exploring Salem Oregon: Yoga & Wine at Coria Estates
Join us this spring and summer on 2nd and 4th Sundays, for Yoga + Wine at Coria Estates with local instructor, Kristen Aubert. Class is outdoors, either on a covered, heated patio when weather doesn’t cooperate, or on the lawn with a 360 degree view when the weather allows. We begin with a 60 minute, all levels, outdoor yoga class and then stay for a glass of wine. Please bring your own yoga mat. Face masks will be required anytime that yogis are not on their mats and we will be pre-marking yoga mat spots to ensure safe distancing. Masks can be removed for practice. Suggested donation of $5 per yogi. Read more