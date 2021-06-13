Cancel
Salem, OR

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Salem

Posted by 
Salem Daily
Salem Daily
 7 days ago

(SALEM, OR) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Oregon / thelundreport.org

Oregon State Hospital Advisory Board Says It Was Excluded From National Guard Decision

Oregon State Hospital Advisory Board Says It Was Excluded From National Guard Decision

An advisory panel to the Oregon State Hospital says it was blind-sided by the hospital’s move to request help from the National Guard to help relieve a severe staffing shortage. In a June 7 letter to hospital Superintendent Dolly Matteucci, the Oregon State Hospital Advisory Board said they found out... Read more

Comments
avatar

because it should be taken away from those that are stealing from the institution. wake up

2 likes 1 reply

Salem / mybasin.com

Governor Kate Brown to Hold Press Availability

Governor Kate Brown to Hold Press Availability

(Salem, OR) — Governor Kate Brown will hold a press availability tomorrow, June 11, at 11:00 a.m. to discuss Oregon’s ongoing response to COVID-19. She will be joined by representatives from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA). Members of the media must RSVP by 9 a.m., June 11, by emailing the... Read more

Comments
avatar

No one cares n you can confirm this by the lack of attention you're article is getting😂😂

Salem / salemreporter.com

Survey shows Salem seniors like city life and points the way for city progress

Survey shows Salem seniors like city life and points the way for city progress

Center 50+ cafe coordinator Judy Pack portions out meals for center staff members while volunteers pick up their daily deliveries in the background. Tuesday, April 14. (Amanda Loman/Salem Reporter) A recent analysis indicates that Salem is doing well in accommodating the needs of its aging population. Center 50+, the city-run... Read more

Oregon / amymcleod.net

Exploring Salem Oregon: Yoga & Wine at Coria Estates

Exploring Salem Oregon: Yoga & Wine at Coria Estates

Join us this spring and summer on 2nd and 4th Sundays, for Yoga + Wine at Coria Estates with local instructor, Kristen Aubert. Class is outdoors, either on a covered, heated patio when weather doesn’t cooperate, or on the lawn with a 360 degree view when the weather allows. We begin with a 60 minute, all levels, outdoor yoga class and then stay for a glass of wine. Please bring your own yoga mat. Face masks will be required anytime that yogis are not on their mats and we will be pre-marking yoga mat spots to ensure safe distancing. Masks can be removed for practice. Suggested donation of $5 per yogi. Read more

Salem Daily

Salem Daily

Salem, OR
With Salem Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Salem, OR Posted by
Salem Daily

Check out these homes on the Salem market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Adorable home on large flat lot! Incredibly updated bathroom, beautiful wood floors and plenty of natural light. Outside you’ll love
Salem, OR Posted by
Salem Daily

Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Salem

(SALEM, OR) Salem-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Salem, OR Posted by
Salem Daily

Salem diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.30

(SALEM, OR) You could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on diesel in Salem, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Salem area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.09, at Time at 770 Lancaster Dr Se. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at 76 at 1516 Capitol St Ne.
Salem, OR Posted by
Salem Daily

Tuesday has sun for Salem — 3 ways to make the most of it

(SALEM, OR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Salem. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Salem, OR Posted by
Salem Daily

No experience necessary — Salem companies hiring now

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Agents NEEDED - No Experience Required 2. Virtual - Virtual - Virtual - Entry Sales Position $65K-$115K - Training Provided 3. CDL Food Delivery Driver - Average $70,000/Year - Recent Grads Welcome 4. Shipping/Receiving Associate - $15.00/hr - NO EXPERIENCE NEEDED! 5. Shipping and Receiving - Entry Level 6. Management Positions - Entry Level - Customer Service Experience 7. Customer Relations 8. Customer Service 9. Client Service Coordinator- Entry Level Operations Management 10. DATA ENTRY/OFFICE ASSISTANT
Salem, OR Posted by
Salem Daily

Work remotely in Salem — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Life Insurance Sales Agent - Remote; 2. Sales - Training Provided; 3. Sales Representative - Remote; 4. Sales Representative - Remote; 5. Outside Sales- Work from Home; 6. REMOTE Life Insurance Agent - Flexible/$2k+Weekly (LICENSE REQUIRED); 7. Spanish Customer Service Representative - Work From Home; 8. Customer Service Representative - Remote; Hiring Now; 9. Sales Representative (Work From Home); 10. Part-Time or Full-Time Sales - Work from Home;
Salem, OR Posted by
Salem Daily

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Salem

(SALEM, OR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Salem. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Salem, OR Posted by
Salem Daily

House hunt Salem: See what’s on the market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Wonderful 2-story 4-5 bedroom 2.5 bath with a great room open concept. 3 car garage. Upgraded Fisher & Paykel Professional Grade SS Appliances, solid surface counters, luxury vinyl plank flooring. High efficiency furnace w/AC. Covered rear patio, fully landscaped and fenced. Less than 3 miles to Keizer Station and I-5. Forest Ridge School District.<p><strong>For open house information, contact MARK FARROW, HOMESMART REALTY GROUP at 971-599-5865</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Stunning one of a kind estate in a gated community! Two stocked ponds, fully manicured landscape, in a peaceful serene setting. Luxury finishes throughout w/ make this truly one of a kind. Large entry w/ high end tile, water fountain, & hand painted details. Rich wood cabinets, wet bar perfect for hosting gatherings, an eat in nook, & peaceful views. The home also feat. a movie theater, dual living, covered patio w/ outdoor kitchen, water falls, fruit plants, & beautiful landscaping. It is a must see!<p><strong>For open house information, contact JAKE LUCEY, COLDWELL BANKER MOUNTAIN WEST REAL ESTATE, INC. at 503-364-9596</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Stunning home with beautiful views located on 1.91 acres on private lane. Large living room with oversized windows provide a stunning view of the valley and mountains. Updated master suite with tile shower, soaking tub and walk in closet. 2 bay 36'x30' shop with covered RV parking. This home is a must visit!!<p><strong>For open house information, contact RYAN STECKLY, HOMESMART REALTY GROUP at 971-599-5865</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Wonderful home located in a desirable neighborhood that backs right up to Pringle Elem. with a private gate right out your backyard. Located near Wes Bennett Park. Great open floor plan w/a large living room, 3 car garage, master suite with a great walk-in closet, double sinks & soaking tub. Fantastic outdoor living area under the large covered patio. Covered outdoor entertaining area comes with a kitchen set up, hot tub and a projector equipped w/surround sound. Hurry before this home is gone!<p><strong>For open house information, contact WENDI MELCHER, HERITAGE NW SWEET HOME at 541-367-6889</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Salem, OR Posted by
Salem Daily

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Salem

(SALEM, OR) If you’re paying more than $3.31 for gas in the Salem area, you could be getting a better deal. If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.60 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Tuesday.
Salem, OR Posted by
Salem Daily

Job alert: These Salem jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Salem: 1. Insurance Broker- No Experience Needed; 2. Sales Representative - Part Time-$1000/week - Full Time-$4,000/week; 3. Local CDL A Driver - HOME DAILY; 4. Sales Agent, Work at Home, $75-$250K, No Cold Calls, 90 Day/$12K Bonus; 5. RN Psychiatric; 6. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,675 per week; 7. CMM Programmer - Zeiss, Calypso; 8. Financial Services Client Representative; 9. HOA Administrator; 10. Vaccination Clinic Staff;