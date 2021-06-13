Trending lifestyle headlines in Corpus Christi
(CORPUS CHRISTI, TX) Life in Corpus Christi has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.
Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
COVID-19: This is the Most Dangerous County in the Corpus Christi, TX Metro Area
Though vaccine distribution is well underway across the United States, the novel coronavirus continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 33,056,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Corpus Christi metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 49,125 COVID-19 cases have […] Read more
More numbers to scare the people into taking the vaccine remember cases not deaths 99.7% recovery rate there is reason why they are giving so many incentives to take the vaccine
1 like
How Much Do Replacement Windows Cost In Corpus Christi, TX?
Looking to replace your home’s windows? Want to compare prices on top-rated windows made from vinyl, fiberglass, wood, and more? Find out how much home windows cost in Corpus Christi, TX with our guide. Use our free tool to compare prices in your area. How much do replacement windows cost... Read more
Manage Stress | Reset Center | Weight Loss Program Corpus Christi
Choosing the Reset Center isn't just about having an operation, we are here for you and here to guide you through your weight loss journey. Are you ready to push the "Reset" button on your health? Click the link below and let us help you RESET: https://resetcentercc.com/ Read more
Quick Drive around Corpus Christi North Beach
Hey Guys! I've been living full time in my F150 with a Leer topper for over two years now. Heat or cold. Rain or shine. Please check out the channel and Thanks for riding along! Today we will take a quick drive around the north beach section of Corpus Christi. We are going to check out the new harbor bridge and then some of the local attractions like Texas State Aquarium, Fajitaville, Corpus Christi Beach and some of the areas restaurants. Thanks for riding along. Tracy Phillips https://youtube.com/channel/UCmJ7OIYzg8GTi6OIZfq2w8A Dennis Kelley 1919 Highway 35 N PMB 69 Rockport, Texas 78382 My Amazon Associates Link. Please use the link whenever ordering from Amazon - any item- and they take care of me. external microphone for iPhone 12 https://amzn.to/3g6AiqM My Amazon wish list https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2JU1YSW9W51QX?ref_=wl_share My PayPal Account https://www.paypal.me/Dennis78382 #Boondocking #Boondock #nomad #TruckCamping #TruckLife #StealthUrbanCamping #Texas #RockportTexas #Boondocker #Beach #SaltLife #FunInTheSun #History #Minimalistic #MinimalisticLiving #NorthBeach #CorpusChristi #CorpusChristiTX #TX #NorthBeachCorpusChristiTexas #Texas #CorpusChristiBay #Lighthouse #Fajitaville #CorpusChristiBeach #TexasStateAquarium #HarborBridge #NewHarborBridge #Pier99NorthBeachCorpusChristi #BlackbeardsRestaurant Read more