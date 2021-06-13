Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Corpus Christi, TX

Trending lifestyle headlines in Corpus Christi

Posted by 
Corpus Christi Journal
Corpus Christi Journal
 7 days ago

(CORPUS CHRISTI, TX) Life in Corpus Christi has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Corpus Christi / 247wallst.com

COVID-19: This is the Most Dangerous County in the Corpus Christi, TX Metro Area

COVID-19: This is the Most Dangerous County in the Corpus Christi, TX Metro Area

Though vaccine distribution is well underway across the United States, the novel coronavirus continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 33,056,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Corpus Christi metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 49,125 COVID-19 cases have […] Read more

Comments
avatar

More numbers to scare the people into taking the vaccine remember cases not deaths 99.7% recovery rate there is reason why they are giving so many incentives to take the vaccine

1 like

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Corpus Christi / 5estimates.com

How Much Do Replacement Windows Cost In Corpus Christi, TX?

How Much Do Replacement Windows Cost In Corpus Christi, TX?

Looking to replace your home’s windows? Want to compare prices on top-rated windows made from vinyl, fiberglass, wood, and more? Find out how much home windows cost in Corpus Christi, TX with our guide. Use our free tool to compare prices in your area. How much do replacement windows cost... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Corpus Christi / youtube.com

Manage Stress | Reset Center | Weight Loss Program Corpus Christi

Manage Stress | Reset Center | Weight Loss Program Corpus Christi

Choosing the Reset Center isn't just about having an operation, we are here for you and here to guide you through your weight loss journey. Are you ready to push the "Reset" button on your health? Click the link below and let us help you RESET: https://resetcentercc.com/ Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Corpus Christi / youtube.com

Quick Drive around Corpus Christi North Beach

Quick Drive around Corpus Christi North Beach

Hey Guys! I've been living full time in my F150 with a Leer topper for over two years now. Heat or cold. Rain or shine. Please check out the channel and Thanks for riding along! Today we will take a quick drive around the north beach section of Corpus Christi. We are going to check out the new harbor bridge and then some of the local attractions like Texas State Aquarium, Fajitaville, Corpus Christi Beach and some of the areas restaurants. Thanks for riding along. Tracy Phillips https://youtube.com/channel/UCmJ7OIYzg8GTi6OIZfq2w8A Dennis Kelley 1919 Highway 35 N PMB 69 Rockport, Texas 78382 My Amazon Associates Link. Please use the link whenever ordering from Amazon - any item- and they take care of me. external microphone for iPhone 12 https://amzn.to/3g6AiqM My Amazon wish list https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2JU1YSW9W51QX?ref_=wl_share My PayPal Account https://www.paypal.me/Dennis78382 #Boondocking #Boondock #nomad #TruckCamping #TruckLife #StealthUrbanCamping #Texas #RockportTexas #Boondocker #Beach #SaltLife #FunInTheSun #History #Minimalistic #MinimalisticLiving #NorthBeach #CorpusChristi #CorpusChristiTX #TX #NorthBeachCorpusChristiTexas #Texas #CorpusChristiBay #Lighthouse #Fajitaville #CorpusChristiBeach #TexasStateAquarium #HarborBridge #NewHarborBridge #Pier99NorthBeachCorpusChristi #BlackbeardsRestaurant Read more

Corpus Christi Journal

Corpus Christi Journal

Corpus Christi, TX
217
Followers
225
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

With Corpus Christi Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Corpus Christi, TXPosted by
Corpus Christi Journal

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Corpus Christi require no experience

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/31/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week 2. Sales Representative Opportunity at Top Tech Company for Recent Grads 3. Summer Job- Light Assembly 4. Hiring CDL Truck Drivers - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week 5. Recent Grad Truck Driver - CDL A 6. Entry Level Account Rep 7. Junior Account Executive (TXCRP) 8. Entry Level Sales Representative 9. Babysitters Needed - Earn $18/hr+ (no experience req'd) 10. Life Insurance Agent (Entry-Level) - Flexible/Remote - 85,000k+
Posted by
Corpus Christi Journal

Jump on Corpus Christi’s rainy forecast today

(CORPUS CHRISTI, TX) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Corpus Christi Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Corpus Christi, TXPosted by
Corpus Christi Journal

Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Corpus Christi

Check out these Corpus Christi-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Virtual - Virtual - Virtual - Entry Sales Position $65K-$115K - Training Provided; 2. Wireless Customer Service Associate-FULL-TIME/PART-TIME; 3. Van Driving Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$32/Hr; 4. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr; 5. Vehicle Test Driver; 6. Session Coach and Sales Representative; 7. Sales Associate Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr; 8. Ocean Export Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$32/Hr; 9. Customer Service Representative-Full-Time And Part-Time; 10. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr;
Corpus Christi, TXPosted by
Corpus Christi Journal

Take advantage of Sunday sun in Corpus Christi

(CORPUS CHRISTI, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Corpus Christi. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Corpus Christi, TXPosted by
Corpus Christi Journal

Work remotely in Corpus Christi — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Remote Sales Representative; 2. Work From Home Sales Opportunity-Recession Proof! #1Training Provided!; 3. Work from Home; 4. Entry Level Sales Rep - Work From Home - Amazing Mentorship/Training!; 5. Remote Insurance Sales Representative needed- Proven System; 6. SALES PROFESSIONAL - WORK FROM HOME - FULL TRAINING & MENTORING; 7. Work from Home - No Experience Required - Entry Level Sales Rep; 8. Customer Service Representative - Remote; 9. Remote Online Agent - Work From Home Office - 85K A Year; 10. Full Time- Work From Home Customer Service Representative;