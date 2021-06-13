Cancel
Tallahassee, FL

Trending lifestyle headlines in Tallahassee

Tallahassee Daily
Tallahassee Daily
 7 days ago

(TALLAHASSEE, FL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Tallahassee, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Tallahassee area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Tallahassee / youtube.com

Insane Pool Project In Tallahassee With Lucas Lagoons

Insane Pool Project In Tallahassee With Lucas Lagoons

Billy and I here at a HUGE pool project we just started in Tallahassee, FL! The pool will feature a lazy river, giant grotto with a hot tub inside of it, koi pond, infinity edge, an island that's accessible by a bridge! This pool literally has it all. (Re-uploaded for informational corrections) Be sure to subscribe for further exciting updates! Subscribe to our Channel https://www.youtube.com/user/LucasLagoons?sub_confirmation=1 License CPC1459096 Learn more about Lucas Lagoons https://lucaslagoons.com​​ or Lucas Lagoons Design https://getlagoonified.com/​​ https://www.facebook.com/lucaslagoons​​ https://www.instagram.com/lucaslagoons​​ https://www.twitter.com/lucaslagoons​​ Lucas Lagoons Design https://www.facebook.com/lucaslagoonsdesign https://www.instagram.com/lucaslagoonsdesign https://www.twitter.com/lagoonsdesign #lucaslagoons #grotto #insanepools #lazyriver #volleyball #florida #tallahassee #infinityedge #hottub #construction Read more

Tallahassee / wtxl.com

Tallahassee staple Barnaby's Family Inn closes doors after 50+ years

Tallahassee staple Barnaby's Family Inn closes doors after 50+ years

Barnaby's Pizza, a longtime Tallahassee mainstay and pizza-favorite, has closed its doors. Read more

Comments
avatar

Last time I ate there I got sick; I’ve been going there since the 70’s and used to live it

1 like 1 reply

avatar

Tally is run by Democrats, and Dems are bad for business. On the other hand it is obvious the founder is dead, and people who inherit the business usually destroy it due to their poor privileged upbringing, and lack of work ethic.

1 like

Tallahassee / wfsu.org

A Capital City COVID Chronicle: Tony Hartley

A Capital City COVID Chronicle: Tony Hartley

The COVID pandemic has changed - and even ended - the lives of many millions of people. WFSU is taking a look at what it's meant for some Capital City residents. This is the first of two stories on that subject. Tony Hartley is a hard working guy. He just... Read more

Tallahassee / wctv.tv

Second Gentleman makes stop in Tallahassee for Vaccine Tour

Second Gentleman makes stop in Tallahassee for Vaccine Tour

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida’s Capital City was the first stop on a nationwide tour by the Vice President’s husband. The goal is to increase the national vaccination rate to 70 percent by the fourth of July. The Second Gentleman’s motorcade arrived at a state health department office in a predominately African American neighborhood. Read more

