Trending lifestyle headlines in Tallahassee

Insane Pool Project In Tallahassee With Lucas Lagoons Billy and I here at a HUGE pool project we just started in Tallahassee, FL! The pool will feature a lazy river, giant grotto with a hot tub inside of it, koi pond, infinity edge, an island that's accessible by a bridge! This pool literally has it all. (Re-uploaded for informational corrections) License CPC1459096

Tallahassee staple Barnaby's Family Inn closes doors after 50+ years Barnaby's Pizza, a longtime Tallahassee mainstay and pizza-favorite, has closed its doors. Read more

A Capital City COVID Chronicle: Tony Hartley The COVID pandemic has changed - and even ended - the lives of many millions of people. WFSU is taking a look at what it's meant for some Capital City residents. This is the first of two stories on that subject. Tony Hartley is a hard working guy. He just... Read more

