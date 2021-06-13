Trending lifestyle headlines in Tallahassee
Insane Pool Project In Tallahassee With Lucas Lagoons
Billy and I here at a HUGE pool project we just started in Tallahassee, FL! The pool will feature a lazy river, giant grotto with a hot tub inside of it, koi pond, infinity edge, an island that's accessible by a bridge! This pool literally has it all. (Re-uploaded for informational corrections) Be sure to subscribe for further exciting updates! Subscribe to our Channel https://www.youtube.com/user/LucasLagoons?sub_confirmation=1 License CPC1459096 Learn more about Lucas Lagoons https://lucaslagoons.com or Lucas Lagoons Design https://getlagoonified.com/ https://www.facebook.com/lucaslagoons https://www.instagram.com/lucaslagoons https://www.twitter.com/lucaslagoons Lucas Lagoons Design https://www.facebook.com/lucaslagoonsdesign https://www.instagram.com/lucaslagoonsdesign https://www.twitter.com/lagoonsdesign #lucaslagoons #grotto #insanepools #lazyriver #volleyball #florida #tallahassee #infinityedge #hottub #construction Read more
Tallahassee staple Barnaby's Family Inn closes doors after 50+ years
Barnaby's Pizza, a longtime Tallahassee mainstay and pizza-favorite, has closed its doors. Read more
A Capital City COVID Chronicle: Tony Hartley
The COVID pandemic has changed - and even ended - the lives of many millions of people. WFSU is taking a look at what it's meant for some Capital City residents. This is the first of two stories on that subject. Tony Hartley is a hard working guy. He just... Read more
Second Gentleman makes stop in Tallahassee for Vaccine Tour
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida’s Capital City was the first stop on a nationwide tour by the Vice President’s husband. The goal is to increase the national vaccination rate to 70 percent by the fourth of July. The Second Gentleman’s motorcade arrived at a state health department office in a predominately African American neighborhood. Read more