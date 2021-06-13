Top Grand Rapids sports news

Cancel
Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids Dispatch
 7 days ago

(GRAND RAPIDS, MI) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Grand Rapids area.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Grand Rapids / fox17online.com

Free Juneteenth skating event to be held at Calder Plaza

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Black Impact Collaborative plans to host a free roller-skating event during Juneteenth weekend at Calder Plaza, the nonprofit tells us. Roll.Bounce.GR is scheduled to run from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, June 18 through Sunday, June 20. We’re told skates are free to rent... Read more

Grand Rapids / youtube.com

GRPD starts summer baseball program back up

GRPD starts summer baseball program back up, expands to other parks Read more

Grand Rapids / fox17online.com

Michigan / wgnradio.com

West Michigan native Brazier a favorite for Tokyo Olympics medal

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Donavan Brazier, the reigning world champion in the 800 meters, has his sights set on the biggest prize in track and field: Olympic gold. Speed has never been a problem for Brazier, who was a state champion while competing for Kenowa Hills High School in metro Grand Rapids and then a national champion at Texas A&M. Read more

ABOUT

With Grand Rapids Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

