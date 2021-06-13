Top Grand Rapids sports news
Free Juneteenth skating event to be held at Calder Plaza
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Black Impact Collaborative plans to host a free roller-skating event during Juneteenth weekend at Calder Plaza, the nonprofit tells us. Roll.Bounce.GR is scheduled to run from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, June 18 through Sunday, June 20. We’re told skates are free to rent... Read more
GRPD starts summer baseball program back up
GRPD starts summer baseball program back up, expands to other parks Read more
West Michigan native Brazier a favorite for Tokyo Olympics medal
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Donavan Brazier, the reigning world champion in the 800 meters, has his sights set on the biggest prize in track and field: Olympic gold. Speed has never been a problem for Brazier, who was a state champion while competing for Kenowa Hills High School in metro Grand Rapids and then a national champion at Texas A&M. Read more