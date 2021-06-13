Cancel
Greensboro, NC

Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Greensboro

Greensboro News Flash
 7 days ago

(GREENSBORO, NC) Greensboro-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Greensboro sports. For more stories from the Greensboro area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Reidsville / greensboro.com

City of Reidsville pays homage to Teague, Rams staff and players

City of Reidsville pays homage to Teague, Rams staff and players

The City of Reidsville recognized Rams head football coach Jimmy Teague, staff members, as well as players for their hard work and the distinguished achievement of winning a North Carolina high school and program record of 22 state championships Tuesday evening. RHS won their most recent title in a 35-6... Read more

Greensboro / hpenews.com

Roundup: Southwest's Serb claims PTC singles title

Roundup: Southwest’s Serb claims PTC singles title

WINSTON-SALEM — Audrey Serb of Southwest Guilford won the singles title during the Piedmont Triad 3A Conference girls tennis tournament Wednesday at Mount Tabor. Serb defeated Brooke Hensley of Western Guilford 6-4, 6-4. Serb eliminated teammate Maggi Mugi 8-0 in the semifinals while Henley defeated Nicole Sopala of Southwest 8-3. Read more

Greensboro / lockedinmagazine.com

Crawdads Strikeout 12 but Fall to Grasshoppers

Crawdads Strikeout 12 but Fall to Grasshoppers

The Crawdads dropped Thursday night’s contest to the Greensboro Grasshoppers by a score of 8-2. The evening was originally scheduled to be a doubleheader beginning at 5pm but storms pushed the start time to 7:45pm. Rather than start two seven inning games, the teams elected to play one nine inning game and move the second game to tomorrow evening. Read more

Greensboro / hickoryrecord.com

Crawdads' losing streak hits 3 against Grasshoppers

Crawdads' losing streak hits 3 against Grasshoppers

Summer rains shortened a scheduled doubleheader, but the Greensboro Grasshoppers lengthened the misery for the Hickory Crawdads with an 8-2 victory in front of 1,191 waterlogged fans at L.P. Frans Stadium Thursday night. The visitors from Greensboro (17-15) won their fifth in a row, including the first two games of... Read more

With Greensboro News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Greensboro, NC Posted by
Greensboro News Flash

3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s sunny forecast in Greensboro

(GREENSBORO, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Greensboro. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Greensboro, NC Posted by
Greensboro News Flash

Work remotely in Greensboro — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Remote Associate Sales Agent; 2. Work Remotely - Spanish Bilingual Customer Service Representative; 3. Remote Customer Service Representative - Work From Home; 4. "Work From Home" Virtual Benefits Available; 5. Customer Service Representative (Remote) 149038; 6. Work from Home - Customer Service Associate; 7. Contact Center Specialist - Work from Home - High Point, NC; 8. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 9. Remote Call Center Representative; 10. Customer Service Associate;
Greensboro, NC Posted by
Greensboro News Flash

Start immediately with these jobs in Greensboro

These companies in Greensboro are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Financial Services Representative - Ownership Opportunity!; 2. Remote Associate Sales Agent; 3. Call Center Representative; 4. Urgent Hiring! Client Services Specialist I (REMOTE ANY WHERE IN US); 5. Work Remotely - Spanish Bilingual Customer Service Representative; 6. Remote Contract Service Specialist; 7. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 8. Remote Customer Service Sales Representative; 9. Educational Sales Coordinator (Work from Home); 10. Inside Sales Representative;
Greensboro, NC Posted by
Greensboro News Flash

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Greensboro

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Greensboro: 1. Owner Operator Truck Driver; 2. Account Representative Entry Level; 3. Insurance Sales Agent - Winston Salem, NC; 4. Truck Drive / Shipping Clerk; 5. Assistant Manager; 6. CDL A Flatbed 10K Monthly; 7. CDL-A Independent Contractor OTR Truck Driver - Now Hiring; 8. Class A CDL - Cryogenic Tanker Driver; 9. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 05/22/2021, Top Pay - Great Benefits; 10. Customer Service;
Greensboro, NC Posted by
Greensboro News Flash

No experience necessary — Greensboro companies hiring now

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Average $72,000/Year - Recent Graduates Welcome 2. PT Administrative Assistant ($13.50/Hour + Flight Privileges) Delta 3. Field Service Representative - Automotive 4. Junior Account Executive (Entry Level) 5. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year 6. Recent CDL-A Grads - Get Paid While You Earn Experience! 7. Company Truck Driver - Solo, Teams & Trainees