Naples, FL

Lifestyle wrap: Naples

Posted by 
Naples Bulletin
 7 days ago

(NAPLES, FL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Naples, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Florida / newsweek.com

Rare Video of Bear and Coyote Seen Walking Together in Florida

Rare Video of Bear and Coyote Seen Walking Together in Florida

An unlikely partnership between a bear and a coyote has been caught on video, with rare footage of the animals seen walking together in South Naples, Florida. A WINK News viewer identified as Mike sent the footage to the news outlet, which shared the video on Facebook on Thursday. The video has been viewed about 300,000 times and has been liked by more than 10,000 people. Read more

They really don't know where to go any more. To much building & cement. Taking away there natural habitat. They should not be killed do to people are destroying their homes. We are infringing on their territory!!

44 likes 17 replies

Did anyone see a video with a Coyote and a bear? Because I didn't I saw a video with 4 bears walking across a driveway/patio in front of a large house no Coyote...

14 likes 1 dislike 2 replies

Naples / gulfshorebusiness.com

Ben Allen’s Backyard Grill & Pub coming to East Naples

Ben Allen’s Backyard Grill & Pub coming to East Naples

Ben Allen’s back. This time, the local country singer who reaped national recognition from performing on “The Voice” TV show can take the stage at his own place. Ben Allen’s Backyard Grill & Pub is replacing the Brooks Burgers location in Freedom Square, 12655 Tamiami Trail E., in East Naples. The joint venture, targeted to launch the last weekend in June, pairs local restaurateur Todd Brooks with Ben Allen in a collaboration focusing on live music events, a full bar and comfort food. The new destination’s grand opening will be highlighted by a performance from the Ben Allen Band, of course, which will perform there on a regular basis. Read more

Naples / facebook.com

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

A puppy's love never fades! ❤️✨🐶 #cavalierkingcharlespaniel Stop by or call us today. 📍 1000 Immokalee Rd Suite 40, Naples, FL 34110 📞 (239) 324-4711 www.petlandflorida.com Read more

Naples / businessobserverfl.com

Area country music singer plans restaurant, event venue

Area country music singer plans restaurant, event venue

NAPLES — Area country music singer Ben Allen, who starred on “The Voice” TV show in 2020, has opened a new restaurant in Naples in conjunction with local experienced hospitality entrepreneur Todd Brooks. The restaurant, Ben Allen's Backyard Grill & Pub, is at 12655 Tamiami Trail E., Naples. It will... Read more

Naples, FL
160
Followers
223
Post
27K+
Views
With Naples Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Naples, FL
Naples, FL
Naples, FL
Naples, FL Posted by
Naples Bulletin

Naples events coming soon

1. Open House in Crown Pointe Sunday Jun, 20 2021 N221037065; 2. Torch Song Trilogy by Harvey Fierstein; 3. Blues & Brews at Jack's; 4. Crazy Pantz Benefiting Pace Collier; 5. Breakfast on the Beach!;
Naples, FL Posted by
Naples Bulletin

These condos are for sale in Naples

(NAPLES, FL) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Naples or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.
Naples, FL Posted by
Naples Bulletin

Vaccine database: Naples sites offering COVID-19 inoculation

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Naples: 1. 4861 Golden Gate Pkwy (239) 331-3836; 2. 294 9th St S (239) 261-8610; 3. 4890 Tamiami Trail E (239) 775-5450; 4. 5585 Golden Gate Pkwy (239) 353-8770; 5. 14240 Tamiami Trail N (239) 254-0286; 6. 2515 Shadowlawn Dr (239) 793-0232; 7. 6800 Collier Blvd (239) 417-6647; 8. 15215 Collier Blvd #308 (239) 353-0800; 9. 12975 Collier Blvd #200 (239) 348-7806; 10. 8833 Tamiami Trail N (239) 596-2131; 11. 1981 Tamiami Trail N (239) 262-0273; 12. 4860 Davis Blvd (239) 732-7318; 13. 13550 Immokalee Rd (239) 455-1684; 14. 4370 Thomasson Dr (239) 774-1476; 15. 7101 Radio Rd (239) 455-5526; 16. 11200 Tamiami Trail N #2200 (239) 592-5101; 17. 5991 Pine Ridge Rd (239) 352-1484; 18. 2310 Pine Ridge Rd (239) 435-0489; 19. 12663 Tamiami Trail E (239) 775-7703; 20. 5624 Strand Blvd (239) 596-0519; 21. 2450 Vanderbilt Beach Rd (239) 513-9726; 22. 15265 Collier Blvd (239) 348-9759; 23. 8585 Collier Blvd (239) 774-2938; 24. 3795 Tamiami Trail E (239) 774-2200; 25. 2550 Immokalee Rd 239-592-6670; 26. 2200 Tamiami Trail N 239-263-0240; 27. 4747 Golden Gate Pkwy 239-304-1154; 28. 2511 Pine Ridge Rd 239-451-3349; 29. 4673 Tamiami Trail N 239-649-6686; 30. 7301 Radio Rd 239-353-2484; 31. 6029 Pine Ridge Rd 239-352-2300; 32. 8900 Tamiami Trail N 239-597-8196; 33. 1565 Airport-Pulling Rd 239-435-0454; 34. 12780 Tamiami Trail E 239-530-1356; 35. 7985 Airport-Pulling Rd N 239-593-0445; 36. 4290 Tamiami Trail E 239-793-7821; 37. 15295 Collier Blvd 239-352-7354; 38. 3451 Tamiami Trail E 239-793-5517; 39. 11225 Tamiami Trail N 239-591-4311; 40. 6650 Collier Blvd 239-417-1252; 41. 5010 Airport-Pulling Rd N 239-213-1183; 42. 9885 Collier Blvd 239-455-1131; 43. 5420 Juliet Blvd 239-254-8310; 44. 4849 Golden Gate Pkwy 239-352-6159;
Naples, FL Posted by
Naples Bulletin

Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

Check out these Naples-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Part-Time {Life Insurance Wholesale Broker / Field Underwriter}; 2. Part Time Sales Consultant - 100% Work Remotely; 3. Administrative Assistant; 4. Sale Associate; 5. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 6. Sales Representative - $1500+ per week; 7. Business Development-Wellness Technology; 8. Magazine Merchandiser - Fast Start; 9. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT;
Naples, FL Posted by
Naples Bulletin

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Naples

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Naples: 1. Sales Closer - Developing Leader wanted!; 2. Travel Nurse RN - CVOR - $3,337 per week; 3. Sales Representative / Customer Service; 4. Sales / Sales Consultant / Sales Associate / Sales Executive; 5. Insurance Sales Representative; 6. Administrative Assistant/Communications & Marketing/City Manager's Office; 7. Resource Teacher and Learning Support Specialist; 8. Work At Home Account Executive-Retention; 9. Heavy Duty Truck Porter - Driver / Lot Attendant / Property Maintenance; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn $207,000/Year + $4,000 Sign-On;
Naples, FL Posted by
Naples Bulletin

Job alert: These jobs are open in Naples

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Naples: 1. Field Underwriter - FT/PT, No Cold Calls, Uncapped; 2. CDL A Flatbed 10K Monthly; 3. Travel Nurse RN - CVOR - $3,337 per week; 4. Employee Relations Specialist / Human Resources #6071; 5. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention; 6. Administrative Coordinator; 7. Medical Billing Specialist; 8. Quality Assurance Coordinator; 9. CDL Truck Driver - Great Pay - Excellent Benefits + Sign-On Bonus; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Top Pay - Benefits;
Naples, FL Posted by
Naples Bulletin

These jobs are hiring in Naples — and they let you set your own schedule

Check out these Naples-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Drive Luxury Vehicles for $15/hr, Flexible Schedule!!; 2. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 3. Florida Bilingual Part-Time Work-at-Home Customer Order Specialist; 4. Florida Part-Time Work-at-Home Customer Order Specialist; 5. Part Time Administrative Assistant; 6. Magazine Merchandiser - Fast Start; 7. Business Development-Wellness Technology; 8. Retail Merchandiser;
Naples, FL Posted by
Naples Bulletin

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(NAPLES, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Naples. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!