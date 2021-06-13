Lifestyle wrap: Naples
Rare Video of Bear and Coyote Seen Walking Together in Florida
An unlikely partnership between a bear and a coyote has been caught on video, with rare footage of the animals seen walking together in South Naples, Florida. A WINK News viewer identified as Mike sent the footage to the news outlet, which shared the video on Facebook on Thursday. The video has been viewed about 300,000 times and has been liked by more than 10,000 people. Read more
They really don't know where to go any more. To much building & cement. Taking away there natural habitat. They should not be killed do to people are destroying their homes. We are infringing on their territory!!
Did anyone see a video with a Coyote and a bear? Because I didn't I saw a video with 4 bears walking across a driveway/patio in front of a large house no Coyote...
Ben Allen’s Backyard Grill & Pub coming to East Naples
Ben Allen’s back. This time, the local country singer who reaped national recognition from performing on “The Voice” TV show can take the stage at his own place. Ben Allen’s Backyard Grill & Pub is replacing the Brooks Burgers location in Freedom Square, 12655 Tamiami Trail E., in East Naples. The joint venture, targeted to launch the last weekend in June, pairs local restaurateur Todd Brooks with Ben Allen in a collaboration focusing on live music events, a full bar and comfort food. The new destination’s grand opening will be highlighted by a performance from the Ben Allen Band, of course, which will perform there on a regular basis. Read more
