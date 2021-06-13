Lifestyle wrap: Naples

(NAPLES, FL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Naples, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Rare Video of Bear and Coyote Seen Walking Together in Florida An unlikely partnership between a bear and a coyote has been caught on video, with rare footage of the animals seen walking together in South Naples, Florida. A WINK News viewer identified as Mike sent the footage to the news outlet, which shared the video on Facebook on Thursday. The video has been viewed about 300,000 times and has been liked by more than 10,000 people. Read more

Ben Allen’s Backyard Grill & Pub coming to East Naples Ben Allen’s back. This time, the local country singer who reaped national recognition from performing on “The Voice” TV show can take the stage at his own place. Ben Allen’s Backyard Grill & Pub is replacing the Brooks Burgers location in Freedom Square, 12655 Tamiami Trail E., in East Naples. The joint venture, targeted to launch the last weekend in June, pairs local restaurateur Todd Brooks with Ben Allen in a collaboration focusing on live music events, a full bar and comfort food. The new destination’s grand opening will be highlighted by a performance from the Ben Allen Band, of course, which will perform there on a regular basis. Read more

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel A puppy's love never fades! ❤️✨🐶 #cavalierkingcharlespaniel Stop by or call us today. 📍 1000 Immokalee Rd Suite 40, Naples, FL 34110 📞 (239) 324-4711 www.petlandflorida.com Read more

