Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tulsa, OK

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Tulsa

Posted by 
Tulsa Post
Tulsa Post
 7 days ago

(TULSA, OK) Life in Tulsa has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Tulsa area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Tulsa / tulsaworld.com

Muscogee Nation considering buying Cancer Treatment Centers of America hospital in Tulsa

Muscogee Nation considering buying Cancer Treatment Centers of America hospital in Tulsa

The Muscogee Nation may be buying a recently shuttered south Tulsa hospital. As first reported by Mvskoke Media, the Muscogee Nation National Council has called an emergency session for 6 p.m. Thursday in Okmulgee to consider a measure that would authorize the purchase of the former Cancer Treatment Centers of America facility to expand the tribe’s hospital services. Read more

Comments
avatar

I am going to use this next time an NDN says I stole their land

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Tulsa / fox23.com

Why CTCA Tulsa closed and how it’s still impacting cancer-stricken patients

Why CTCA Tulsa closed and how it’s still impacting cancer-stricken patients

TULSA, Okla. — After Cancer Treatment Centers of America Tulsa announced it would be closing its doors in June 2021, FOX23 investigated what forced the closure and its impact on vulnerable, cancer-stricken community. FOX23′s Julia Gorman first told you about family man and marine veteran David Quicke in April 2021.... Read more

Comments
avatar

probably cause of the government interfering & cutting off people's pain meds & no Dr wants to go to jail...what the government has done is wrong, morally wrong. making people pick between which is more important...mental health or physical health...i don't deserve living like this nor does anyone else

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Tulsa / fox23.com

Tulsa therapist offering children recreational therapy to help mental health

Tulsa therapist offering children recreational therapy to help mental health

TULSA, Okla. — A non-profit recreational therapy practice called “Together Just” is revolutionizing mental health resources for children in Oklahoma. Recreational Therapist and Founder Lilli Higgins explains unlike more-traditional talk therapy, her office takes an activty a child or teen is interested in like slime, a board game, or a walk outside and uses it as an avenue to help with ADHD, anxiety or depression. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Oklahoma / youtube.com

KJRH Latest Headlines | June 10, 6pm

KJRH Latest Headlines | June 10, 6pm

Watch the latest KJRH headlines any time. Read more

Tulsa Post

Tulsa Post

Tulsa, OK
222
Followers
192
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tulsa Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Tulsa, OK
Lifestyle
Tulsa, OK
Government
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Tulsa, OKPosted by
Tulsa Post

The lineup: Sports news in Tulsa

(TULSA, OK) Tulsa sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Tulsa sports. For more stories from the Tulsa area, click here.
Posted by
Tulsa Post

Coming soon: Tulsa events

1. An Evening with They Might Be Giants; 2. Sassing Up Your Social: A How-To On Writing For the 'Gram; 3. Jonny Lang; 4. Rob Katz Banjo Lecture;
Tulsa, OKPosted by
Tulsa Post

Tulsa-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This house was taken down to studs in 8/20, new plumbing, electrical, windows, doors, roof, paint, siding, re-finished flooring. new appliance, countertops and HVAC.
Tulsa, OKPosted by
Tulsa Post

Top stories trending in Tulsa

(TULSA, OK) Here are today’s top stories from the Tulsa area. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Tulsa area, click here.
Tulsa, OKPosted by
Tulsa Post

Tulsa diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.65

(TULSA, OK) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.65 in the greater Tulsa area, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Tulsa area on Tuesday, found that QuikTrip at 6008 W 60Th Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.74 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Sinclair at 104 S Utica Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.39.
Posted by
Tulsa Post

Sports wrap: Tulsa

(TULSA, OK) Tulsa-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Posted by
Tulsa Post

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Tulsa

(TULSA, OK) Gas prices vary across the Tulsa area, with some registering significantly above the average. If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.23 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
Posted by
Tulsa Post

Where’s the most expensive gas in Tulsa?

(TULSA, OK) If you’re paying more than $2.78 for gas in the Tulsa area, you could be getting a better deal. Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.34 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
Posted by
Tulsa Post

Sunday rain in Tulsa: Ideas to make the most of it

(TULSA, OK) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Tulsa Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.