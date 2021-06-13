What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Tulsa

(TULSA, OK) Life in Tulsa has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Tulsa area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TOP VIEWED

Muscogee Nation considering buying Cancer Treatment Centers of America hospital in Tulsa The Muscogee Nation may be buying a recently shuttered south Tulsa hospital. As first reported by Mvskoke Media, the Muscogee Nation National Council has called an emergency session for 6 p.m. Thursday in Okmulgee to consider a measure that would authorize the purchase of the former Cancer Treatment Centers of America facility to expand the tribe’s hospital services. Read more

TRENDING NOW

Why CTCA Tulsa closed and how it’s still impacting cancer-stricken patients TULSA, Okla. — After Cancer Treatment Centers of America Tulsa announced it would be closing its doors in June 2021, FOX23 investigated what forced the closure and its impact on vulnerable, cancer-stricken community. FOX23′s Julia Gorman first told you about family man and marine veteran David Quicke in April 2021.... Read more

LOCAL PICK

Tulsa therapist offering children recreational therapy to help mental health TULSA, Okla. — A non-profit recreational therapy practice called “Together Just” is revolutionizing mental health resources for children in Oklahoma. Recreational Therapist and Founder Lilli Higgins explains unlike more-traditional talk therapy, her office takes an activty a child or teen is interested in like slime, a board game, or a walk outside and uses it as an avenue to help with ADHD, anxiety or depression. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE