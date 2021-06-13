Cancel
Santa Ana, CA

Your Santa Ana lifestyle news

Posted by 
 7 days ago

Orange County

Even More OC Cities Join Movement to Switch Out Cops for Social Workers in Homeless, Mental Health Response

Could Orange County elected officials’ years-long efforts to arrest their way out of homelessness be coming to an end?. More and more cities this year have moved forward with programs that use social workers — not cops — to respond to non-emergency 9-1-1 calls related to brewing or potential homelessness and mental health crises. Read more

they should do it in Costa Mesa as well. as there's a large issue with homeless on 19th street as well, because I believe a lot of people with mental health issues reside on the streets in that area

I've seen many cops come out and deal with issues when it shouldn't be them handling stuff

Santa Ana

Orange County Reports 40 More COVID Cases, 2 More Deaths

SANTA ANA (CNS) - Orange County has reported 40 more COVID-19 infections and two additional virus-related deaths, as hospitalization rates ticked up. The new numbers, released Thursday, upped the county's cumulative case count to 255,570, while the death toll edged up to 5,092. Hospitalizations increased from 50 Wednesday to 53... Read more

There has never been any containment of the virus or it's 10 Variants globally. I will continue to wear a mask and social distance for a yr or more still until it's contained. Even fully vaccinated you can still get it.

Orange County

Orange County business owners protest workplace mask rules

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Some Orange County business owners are expressing frustration with changing state regulations on masks and physical distancing measures in the workplace. Business owners are demanding that Gov. Gavin Newsom override what they say are unnecessary restrictions. A few dozen people held a protest in Santa... Read more

Santa Ana

Orange County's COVID-19 numbers continue encouraging trends

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — Orange County Thursday reported 40 more COVID-19 infections and two more virus-related deaths, as hospitalization rates ticked up. The new infections upped the county's cumulative case count to 255,570, and the death toll edged up to 5,092. Hospitalizations increased from 50 Wednesday to 53 Thursday,... Read more

With Santa Ana News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Santa Ana events coming up

1. ZOLA: The Frida Cinema; 2. 4 Secrets to Doubling Your Energy and Unlocking Your True Potential; 3. Alabanza y Adoración, El Corazón Del Adorador; 4. RF Salsa Ladies Auditions; 5. Fixing Your Relationship Simply - Santa Ana;
Santa Ana gas at $3.54 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(SANTA ANA, CA) According to Santa Ana gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.15 per gallon on gas. Sam's Club at 17099 Brookhurst St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.54 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 2331 E Katella Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.69.
Where's the cheapest gas in Santa Ana?

(SANTA ANA, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Santa Ana, you could be saving up to $1.06 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 17099 Brookhurst St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.63 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 2331 E Katella Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.69.
Santa Ana events calendar

1. POSSESSOR UNCUT: The Frida Cinema; 2. Open House: 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM at 12514 Barrett Ln; 3. How To Improve Your Memory - Santa Ana; 4. Brunch with Copper Dolls; 5. Impact Her Future! Girls Inc.’s College Shower Supply Drive is Happening NOW!;