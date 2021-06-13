Your Santa Ana lifestyle news
Even More OC Cities Join Movement to Switch Out Cops for Social Workers in Homeless, Mental Health Response
Could Orange County elected officials’ years-long efforts to arrest their way out of homelessness be coming to an end?. More and more cities this year have moved forward with programs that use social workers — not cops — to respond to non-emergency 9-1-1 calls related to brewing or potential homelessness and mental health crises. Read more
they should do it in Costa Mesa as well. as there's a large issue with homeless on 19th street as well, because I believe a lot of people with mental health issues reside on the streets in that area
I've seen many cops come out and deal with issues when it shouldn't be them handling stuff
Orange County Reports 40 More COVID Cases, 2 More Deaths
SANTA ANA (CNS) - Orange County has reported 40 more COVID-19 infections and two additional virus-related deaths, as hospitalization rates ticked up. The new numbers, released Thursday, upped the county's cumulative case count to 255,570, while the death toll edged up to 5,092. Hospitalizations increased from 50 Wednesday to 53... Read more
There has never been any containment of the virus or it's 10 Variants globally. I will continue to wear a mask and social distance for a yr or more still until it's contained. Even fully vaccinated you can still get it.
Orange County business owners protest workplace mask rules
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Some Orange County business owners are expressing frustration with changing state regulations on masks and physical distancing measures in the workplace. Business owners are demanding that Gov. Gavin Newsom override what they say are unnecessary restrictions. A few dozen people held a protest in Santa... Read more
