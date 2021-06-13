Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Toledo, OH

Lifestyle wrap: Toledo

Posted by 
Toledo News Watch
Toledo News Watch
 7 days ago

(TOLEDO, OH) Life in Toledo has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Toledo area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Toledo / youtube.com

Best Dog Training Toledo, Ohio! 6 Month Old Great Dane, Mac!

Best Dog Training Toledo, Ohio! 6 Month Old Great Dane, Mac!

http://www.toledodogtrainers.com (419) 441-4023 Contact Us: michelle@offleashk9training.com Take a look at the progress we were able to make with Mac in just 2 weeks! Does your dog listen to commands outside, off leash, under distraction, in the presence of other dogs? Does your dog pull you down the street to meet an approaching pedestrian? Most dog owners never know the joy of a well trained dog, even though many go through training programs. We pride ourselves on our results. See our YouTube channel to view before/after videos of actual client dogs! Thank you for visiting Off Leash K9 Training! We train all dogs, regardless of breed, age, or size, and specialize in high level obedience under distraction. We also have a great amount of experience working with anxiety and aggression in dogs. We are so confident in our methods that we offer a money back guarantee if you aren’t satisfied at the end of your first lesson, no questions asked. Dog Training Toledo Ohio Dog Training Ottawa Hills Ohio Dog Training Perrysburg Ohio Dog Training Sylvania Ohio Dog Training Waterville Ohio Dog Training White House Ohio Dog Training Milan Ohio Dog Training Rossford Ohio Dog Training Maumee Ohio Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Toledo / dailyjournal.net

ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: Playing the vaccine lottery

ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: Playing the vaccine lottery

Jonathan Carlyle of Toledo, Ohio, had every intention of getting a COVID-19 shot — someday. The Amazon delivery driver was so busy that he kept putting it off. Then he learned that his state was launching a weekly lottery that would award $1 million to some lucky person just for getting vaccinated. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Toledo / wtol.com

Mud Hens announce two dog-friendly games at Fifth Third Field

Mud Hens announce two dog-friendly games at Fifth Third Field

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Mud Hens are once again inviting dogs to Fifth Third Field. The team announced Thursday the return of Hens & Hounds on June 29 and July 13. Tickets are $13 for humans and $8 for dogs. Designated water stations, mini-pools and bathroom areas will be... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Toledo / youtube.com

Findlay, Ohio woman opens Caribbean food truck, after COVID-19 job loss

Findlay, Ohio woman opens Caribbean food truck, after COVID-19 job loss

Cutie Service, born in New York, but now living in northwest Ohio, has worked at every chain restaurant from McDonalds to IHOP. Her most recent job was at Pizza Hut. But after working there for years, she was laid off because of COVID-19. Instead of waiting around for unemployment however, Cutie decided to put her culinary skills to work for herself. "I ended up selling, taking donations from home cooking at home and that. A lot of people were telling me the food was good," said Cutie. Cutie started cooking Caribbean style food for friends, family and neighbors using Facebook as her tool to connect. Eventually, she was able to save enough to take her business to the next level. "I ended up saving all the money we got. Tax returns, stimulus checks, and ended up getting me a food truck," said Cutie. She said this was the push she needed the whole time. FULL STORY: https://www.wtol.com/article/news/local/findlay-woman-starts-caribbean-food-truck-business-after-losing-job-due-to-covid-19/512-0a0646bf-e9c5-4cc4-b4b8-8cec858dee31 Subscribe to WTOL11: https://bit.ly/32odAkM Connect with us on social media: Go 419 Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Go419/ Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/wtol11/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/WTOL11Toledo/ Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/wtol11toledo/ WTOL 11 newsletter - https://wtol.com/email Read more

Toledo News Watch

Toledo News Watch

Toledo, OH
249
Followers
218
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

With Toledo News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Toledo, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Government
Toledo, OH
Government
City
Toledo, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Toledo, OHPosted by
Toledo News Watch

Check out these Toledo homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Ranch with “Open Concept.” Step in from the covered front porch into the living room which opens directly into the kitchen. Kitchen &
Toledo, OHPosted by
Toledo News Watch

Top stories trending in Toledo

(TOLEDO, OH) What’s going on in Toledo? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Toledo area, click here.
Toledo, OHPosted by
Toledo News Watch

Homes for sale in Toledo: New listings

(TOLEDO, OH) Looking for a house in Toledo? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Toledo, OHPosted by
Toledo News Watch

Start immediately with these jobs in Toledo

These companies in Toledo are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Entry Level Sales Rep - Work From Home - Hiring Event Tomorrow!; 2. Sales Representative - Remote; 3. Remote Work- Sales Representative; 4. Remote Call Center Representative; 5. Customer Service Representative - Work at Home; 6. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 7. Remote Golf Sales Associate; 8. Service Advisors Work from Home - $14.25/ hour + Incentive;
Toledo, OHPosted by
Toledo News Watch

Vaccine database: Toledo sites that have it on hand

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Toledo: 1. 2104 S Byrne Rd (419) 389-9112; 2. 5225 Monroe St (419) 843-1622; 3. 4925 Jackman Rd (419) 475-9103; 4. 4633 Suder Ave (419) 727-2650; 5. 833 W Alexis Rd (419) 269-6909; 6. 2257 N Holland Sylvania Rd (419) 578-6465; 7. 4533 Monroe St (419) 471-9240; 8. 2555 Glendale Ave (419) 385-4675; 9. 1500 E Alexis Rd 419-727-2010; 10. Topps Shopping Center, 2450 S Reynolds Rd 419-865-3130; 11. 5765 Secor Rd 419-473-2451; 12. 1012 W Sylvania Ave 419-478-8177; 13. 210 Main St 419-691-5851; 14. 1605 Broadway St 419-244-5781; 15. 3325 Central Ave 419-531-1172; 16. 3013 Monroe St 419-243-9803; 17. 5224 Dorr St 419-531-2115; 18. 2430 Glendale Ave 419-381-6981; 19. 4869 N Summit St 419-726-8449; 20. 5033 Suder Ave 419-729-9934; 21. 2434 W Laskey Rd 419-473-1221; 22. 810 E Manhattan Blvd 419-729-2907; 23. 1525 Cherry St 419-255-9524; 24. 3911 Secor Rd 419-472-8027; 25. 7504 Central Ave 419-841-8525; 26. 925 Woodville Rd 419-693-4086; 27. 1910 S Reynolds Rd 419-867-3529; 28. 1330 N Reynolds Rd 419-536-3840; 29. 4580 Monroe St 419-474-3915; 30. 5815 Secor Rd 419-472-8615; 31. 2925 Glendale Ave 419-380-0994;