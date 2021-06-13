Lifestyle wrap: Toledo
(TOLEDO, OH) Life in Toledo has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Toledo area, click here.
Best Dog Training Toledo, Ohio! 6 Month Old Great Dane, Mac!
ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: Playing the vaccine lottery
Jonathan Carlyle of Toledo, Ohio, had every intention of getting a COVID-19 shot — someday. The Amazon delivery driver was so busy that he kept putting it off. Then he learned that his state was launching a weekly lottery that would award $1 million to some lucky person just for getting vaccinated. Read more
Mud Hens announce two dog-friendly games at Fifth Third Field
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Mud Hens are once again inviting dogs to Fifth Third Field. The team announced Thursday the return of Hens & Hounds on June 29 and July 13. Tickets are $13 for humans and $8 for dogs. Designated water stations, mini-pools and bathroom areas will be... Read more
Findlay, Ohio woman opens Caribbean food truck, after COVID-19 job loss
Cutie Service, born in New York, but now living in northwest Ohio, has worked at every chain restaurant from McDonalds to IHOP. Her most recent job was at Pizza Hut. But after working there for years, she was laid off because of COVID-19. Instead of waiting around for unemployment however, Cutie decided to put her culinary skills to work for herself. "I ended up selling, taking donations from home cooking at home and that. A lot of people were telling me the food was good," said Cutie. Cutie started cooking Caribbean style food for friends, family and neighbors using Facebook as her tool to connect. Eventually, she was able to save enough to take her business to the next level. "I ended up saving all the money we got. Tax returns, stimulus checks, and ended up getting me a food truck," said Cutie. She said this was the push she needed the whole time. FULL STORY: https://www.wtol.com/article/news/local/findlay-woman-starts-caribbean-food-truck-business-after-losing-job-due-to-covid-19/512-0a0646bf-e9c5-4cc4-b4b8-8cec858dee31 Subscribe to WTOL11: https://bit.ly/32odAkM Connect with us on social media: Go 419 Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Go419/ Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/wtol11/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/WTOL11Toledo/ Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/wtol11toledo/ WTOL 11 newsletter - https://wtol.com/email Read more