Wichita, KS

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Wichita

Wichita Bulletin
 7 days ago

(WICHITA, KS) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Wichita, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Wichita area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

El Dorado / eldoks.com

Ballet in the Park - Carnival of the Animals

Ballet in the Park - Carnival of the Animals

Join Ballet Wichita for Carnival of Animals at Forest Park in El Dorado. Carnival of Animals is a colorful journey through the animal kingdom set to the beloved music of Camille Saint-Saens. Wear your favorite costume and join the fun as Ballet Wichita dancers bring a whimsical menagerie of animals to life! Bring your lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy art outside in celebration of music and dance. Choreographed & directed by Taylor Cunningham-Osterman. Read more

Wichita / kake.com

Gummy products the latest shortage to hit Wichita stores

Gummy products the latest shortage to hit Wichita stores

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Product shortages have been one of the biggest things in the wake of COVID-19 aftermath, and this time, it might hit particularly hard if you have a sweet tooth. "We have a sign here that says what our manufacturers are having trouble producing at this point,"... Read more

Sedgwick County / eminetra.com

Plant an extra row, feed the hungry in Sedgwick County – Wichita, Kansas

Plant an extra row, feed the hungry in Sedgwick County – Wichita, Kansas

Wichita, Kansas (KSNW) – In the 21st year of the program, K-State Research and Extension encourages local gardeners to add columns to their gardens to participate in “planting columns for hunger.” doing. By planting extra rows, local gardeners can donate fresh produce to help low-income and older people in Sedgwick... Read more

Kansas / kwch.com

Health warning worth repeating as summer temperatures arrive across Kansas

Health warning worth repeating as summer temperatures arrive across Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In an average year, extreme heat is responsible for more weather-related deaths in the U.S. than any other hazard. As temperatures rise above 90, so does the risk of heat-related medical issues, from severe sunburns, dehydration, cramps and heat exhaustion to heatstroke, which can be deadly. Read more

