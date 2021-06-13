Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Wichita

(WICHITA, KS) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Wichita, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Ballet in the Park - Carnival of the Animals Join Ballet Wichita for Carnival of Animals at Forest Park in El Dorado. Carnival of Animals is a colorful journey through the animal kingdom set to the beloved music of Camille Saint-Saens. Wear your favorite costume and join the fun as Ballet Wichita dancers bring a whimsical menagerie of animals to life! Bring your lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy art outside in celebration of music and dance. Choreographed & directed by Taylor Cunningham-Osterman. Read more

Gummy products the latest shortage to hit Wichita stores WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Product shortages have been one of the biggest things in the wake of COVID-19 aftermath, and this time, it might hit particularly hard if you have a sweet tooth. "We have a sign here that says what our manufacturers are having trouble producing at this point,"... Read more

Plant an extra row, feed the hungry in Sedgwick County – Wichita, Kansas Wichita, Kansas (KSNW) – In the 21st year of the program, K-State Research and Extension encourages local gardeners to add columns to their gardens to participate in “planting columns for hunger.” doing. By planting extra rows, local gardeners can donate fresh produce to help low-income and older people in Sedgwick... Read more

