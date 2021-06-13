Your Knoxville lifestyle news
'It's not safe' | Mom speaks out after dog attacks her 10-year-old twice
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn — If 10-year-old Kylie Zielke needs to leave the house, she makes her parents go outside first. She's now had two scary encounters with a neighbor's dog, according to her mom Jennifer. "She's afraid and I feel like I would be lying if I told her that... Read more
I love animals but the next time I saw that dog running loose, I would shoot it since it continually tries to attack the little girl.
The owner of the dog is responsible for any injuries that it may cause. If it happens again. Then animal control must take the dog and the owner fine.
Three Not-to-miss Day Trips from Knoxville
It’s summer, the world is re-opening, and you’re ready to hit the road! Here are three easy day trips from Knoxville for a range of travelers and tastes:. 1: Chattanooga: Our sister city just 90 minutes to the south offers lots of possibilities for entertaining the whole family: The Tennessee Aquarium for the kids (and parents too!); an array for downtown dining and shopping options, hiking and biking opportunities in the heart of the city; Rock City and Ruby Falls; the Chattanooga Choo-Choo for historic downtown lodging, and much more. Read more about it at www.visitchattanooga.com. Read more
Zoo Knoxville welcomes bat-eared foxes
A Date In Knoxville To The New Dicks House of Sports, Nixon's Deli, and A Side of Ticks || 2021-69
Babs and I headed up to Knoxville to do some errands and we ended up checking out the new Dicks Sporting Goods store that they put in at West Town Mall, House of Sports. A huge, interactive store that satisfies all your sport and athletic needs. We grabbed a sandwich at one of our favorite deli's, Nixon's Deli, before heading home and grabbing a few items in Walmart. Some of y'all have asked about ticks and well, let's just say, I address that here 🤣. Follow me on NewsBreak here 👉🏻 https://bit.ly/3cuJS5M Thank you for watching and subscribing. We appreciate every one of y'all watching and hope you are enjoying Californians getting settled in Tennessee. Way more on Instagram - @HOAG https://bit.ly/3kUEdIM Or the new Facebook Page - https://bit.ly/2E9FElG #dailyvlog #knoxville #houseofsports Read more