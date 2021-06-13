Your Knoxville lifestyle news

(KNOXVILLE, TN) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Knoxville, from fashion updates to viral videos.

'It's not safe' | Mom speaks out after dog attacks her 10-year-old twice KNOX COUNTY, Tenn — If 10-year-old Kylie Zielke needs to leave the house, she makes her parents go outside first. She's now had two scary encounters with a neighbor's dog, according to her mom Jennifer. "She's afraid and I feel like I would be lying if I told her that... Read more

Three Not-to-miss Day Trips from Knoxville It’s summer, the world is re-opening, and you’re ready to hit the road! Here are three easy day trips from Knoxville for a range of travelers and tastes:. 1: Chattanooga: Our sister city just 90 minutes to the south offers lots of possibilities for entertaining the whole family: The Tennessee Aquarium for the kids (and parents too!); an array for downtown dining and shopping options, hiking and biking opportunities in the heart of the city; Rock City and Ruby Falls; the Chattanooga Choo-Choo for historic downtown lodging, and much more. Read more about it at www.visitchattanooga.com. Read more

Zoo Knoxville welcomes bat-eared foxes WATE 6 On Your Side News at 5 Read more

