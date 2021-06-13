Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Knoxville, TN

Your Knoxville lifestyle news

Posted by 
Knoxville Journal
Knoxville Journal
 7 days ago

(KNOXVILLE, TN) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Knoxville, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Knoxville / wbir.com

'It's not safe' | Mom speaks out after dog attacks her 10-year-old twice

'It's not safe' | Mom speaks out after dog attacks her 10-year-old twice

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn — If 10-year-old Kylie Zielke needs to leave the house, she makes her parents go outside first. She's now had two scary encounters with a neighbor's dog, according to her mom Jennifer. "She's afraid and I feel like I would be lying if I told her that... Read more

Comments
avatar

I love animals but the next time I saw that dog running loose, I would shoot it since it continually tries to attack the little girl.

13 likes

avatar

The owner of the dog is responsible for any injuries that it may cause. If it happens again. Then animal control must take the dog and the owner fine.

9 likes

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Knoxville / cityviewmag.com

Three Not-to-miss Day Trips from Knoxville

Three Not-to-miss Day Trips from Knoxville

It’s summer, the world is re-opening, and you’re ready to hit the road! Here are three easy day trips from Knoxville for a range of travelers and tastes:. 1: Chattanooga: Our sister city just 90 minutes to the south offers lots of possibilities for entertaining the whole family: The Tennessee Aquarium for the kids (and parents too!); an array for downtown dining and shopping options, hiking and biking opportunities in the heart of the city; Rock City and Ruby Falls; the Chattanooga Choo-Choo for historic downtown lodging, and much more. Read more about it at www.visitchattanooga.com. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Knoxville / youtube.com

Zoo Knoxville welcomes bat-eared foxes

Zoo Knoxville welcomes bat-eared foxes

WATE 6 On Your Side News at 5 Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Knoxville / youtube.com

A Date In Knoxville To The New Dicks House of Sports, Nixon's Deli, and A Side of Ticks || 2021-69

A Date In Knoxville To The New Dicks House of Sports, Nixon's Deli, and A Side of Ticks || 2021-69

Babs and I headed up to Knoxville to do some errands and we ended up checking out the new Dicks Sporting Goods store that they put in at West Town Mall, House of Sports. A huge, interactive store that satisfies all your sport and athletic needs. We grabbed a sandwich at one of our favorite deli's, Nixon's Deli, before heading home and grabbing a few items in Walmart. Some of y'all have asked about ticks and well, let's just say, I address that here 🤣. Follow me on NewsBreak here 👉🏻 https://bit.ly/3cuJS5M Thank you for watching and subscribing. We appreciate every one of y'all watching and hope you are enjoying Californians getting settled in Tennessee. Way more on Instagram - @HOAG https://bit.ly/3kUEdIM Or the new Facebook Page - https://bit.ly/2E9FElG #dailyvlog #knoxville #houseofsports Read more

Knoxville Journal

Knoxville Journal

Knoxville, TN
219
Followers
232
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

With Knoxville Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Knoxville, TN
Lifestyle
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Knoxville, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Knoxville, TNPosted by
Knoxville Journal

What’s up Knoxville: Local events calendar

1. A Summer in Spain: Bubbles & Rose Wine Dinner Vol 2 @ Oliver Royale; 2. Atomic Bass Productions Presents: Riddim On The River; 3. 10th Annual Girl Talk Fashion Show Gala; 4. Private Tour - Paranormal Adventure Tour - Knoxville, TN; 5. Two Bikes Presents: Basic Brake Adjustments;
Knoxville, TNPosted by
Knoxville Journal

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Knoxville require no experience

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Entry Level Remote Sales Representative 2. Entry Level Sales Representative 3. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed - Remote 4. Entry Level to Management 5. Data Entry - Entry level- Manufacturing Environment 6. Recent CDL-A Grads - Get Paid While You Earn Experience! 7. Class A Truck Driver 8. Entry Level Account Rep
Knoxville, TNPosted by
Knoxville Journal

Job alert: These jobs are open in Knoxville

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Knoxville: 1. Sales Representative; 2. CDL A Local, Regional, OTR Truck Drivers Wanted - Top Pay; 3. Wireless Retail Sales Associate - US Cellular - NOW HIRING; 4. Work At Home Account Executive- Customer Retention; 5. Office Assistant; 6. CDL Garbage Truck Driver - $19.00/hr; 7. Sales Representative - Part Time-$1000/week - Full Time-$4,000/week; 8. Sales Representative; 9. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $1,300/Week Guaranteed - Excellent Benefits; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Great Pay + $5,000 Sign-On;
Knoxville, TNPosted by
Knoxville Journal

These Knoxville companies are looking for workers to start immediately

These companies in Knoxville are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Sales Representative Customer Service; 2. Enterprise IT Project Manager; 3. Healthcare Recruiter; 4. Entry Level Virtual Sales Rep, Earn 100k+/yr! Warm Leads, NO Cold Call; 5. Now Hiring Diligent Sales Consultants - Remote Contractors; 6. Sales Representative - Remote; 7. VIRTUAL SALES-WORK FROM HOME; 8. Sales Representative - Remote; 9. Entry Level Virtual Sales Representative (Work From Home) #CW02; 10. Sales - Customer Service Experience Wanted - Work From Home;
Knoxville, TNPosted by
Knoxville Journal

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Knoxville

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Knoxville: 1. Sales Representative - Remote; 2. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $71,500/Year - Drop and Hook Freight; 3. Cardiovascular OR Travel Nurse RN - $2520 per week in TN; 4. Pharmacy Discount Card Sales; 5. Insurance Customer Sales Representative - Work From Home; 6. Entry Level Account Rep; 7. Sales Representative Insurance remote; 8. Manager in Training; 9. Retail Wireless Consultant - Part Time; 10. LinkedIn Campaign Specialist;
Knoxville, TNPosted by
Knoxville Journal

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Knoxville

(KNOXVILLE, TN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Knoxville area offering savings of $1.06 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 2920 Knoxville Center Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.63 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Pilot at 410 Merchants Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.