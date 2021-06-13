Cancel
Honolulu, HI

Trending local sports in Honolulu

Honolulu Journal
 7 days ago

(HONOLULU, HI) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Honolulu area.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Honolulu sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

The Gem Surfboard Review by @tama.shimabukuro - Taylor Jensen Longboards Review 2021

The Gem Surfboard Review by @tama.shimabukuro He is 10 years old and her mom bought him a #longboard The Gem by Taylor Jensen in Thunderbolt Construction. Mahalo Tama! So stoked for you! See you in the water 🤙🏽🤙🏽 Check the surfboard here https://www.hawaiiansouthshore.com/collections/taylor-jensen-surfboards-thunderbolt-technology Your Surf Authority in Honolulu Hawaii Read more

Sunrise Sports: Jocelyn Alo's message to young local athletes & how she became so great

UFC fighter Yancy Medeiros says last month's cancellation allowed him to knock off the rust and prepare for this month's fight. Pacific Rim Report: The decades-long tension between Japan and South Korea. Updated: Jun. 10, 2021 at 9:29 AM HST. Japan and South Korea are staunch U.S. allies, but their... Read more

Spectators allowed at indoor sporting events in Honolulu with capacity limits

It's been a tough year for fans of indoor sports and the athletes who play them. But Tier 4 is bringing the state one step closer to normalcy allowing family and friends back in the stands. Read more

A league of their own: These special baseball players share a love of the game

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The players in the Alternative Baseball Organization play for the love of the game. They cherish every moment on the diamond because until the league came along they were iced out of the action. The players have autism and other special needs. “It shows that we are... Read more

With Honolulu Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

