Top Rochester sports news

(ROCHESTER, NY) Rochester-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINE

Game Makers Interview With Jamie Hammond, TSE The Rochester Regional Health Total Sports Experience (TSE) facilities are some of Rochester and Western New York's finest sports and recreation facilities. TSE’s Gates facility opened in 2001. The facility features a 127,500 square feet indoor building and 40 acres of outdoor fields. In 2013, TSE expanded to the eastside of town and opened a 50,000 sq. ft. facility in East Rochester. Read more

TRENDING NOW

WNYAC Baseball All-Conference Congratulations to our six Tribunes who made 1st and 2nd team All-Conference. Read more

LOCAL PICK

Redhawks Men's Soccer Team Video 2020-2021 The Roberts Wesleyan men’s soccer team is back, contending for titles at the NCAA Division II level. In 2021, the Redhawks had a winning record during the spring season. In 2019, they went 5-3 in East Coast Conference and made the conference playoffs. They also advanced to the championship round of the National Christian College tournament. The talented Redhawks include Dylan Ruiz, the ECC offensive player of the year and one of the NCAA Division II leaders in scoring. The close-nit roster is made up of players from around the world. Read more

LATEST NEWS