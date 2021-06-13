Cancel
Rochester, NY

Top Rochester sports news

Posted by 
Rochester News Flash
Rochester News Flash
 7 days ago

(ROCHESTER, NY) Rochester-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Rochester / visitrochester.com

Game Makers Interview With Jamie Hammond, TSE

Game Makers Interview With Jamie Hammond, TSE

The Rochester Regional Health Total Sports Experience (TSE) facilities are some of Rochester and Western New York's finest sports and recreation facilities. TSE’s Gates facility opened in 2001. The facility features a 127,500 square feet indoor building and 40 acres of outdoor fields. In 2013, TSE expanded to the eastside of town and opened a 50,000 sq. ft. facility in East Rochester. Read more

Rochester / monroecc.edu

WNYAC Baseball All-Conference

WNYAC Baseball All-Conference

Congratulations to our six Tribunes who made 1st and 2nd team All-Conference. Read more

Rochester / roberts.edu

Redhawks Men's Soccer Team Video 2020-2021

Redhawks Men's Soccer Team Video 2020-2021

The Roberts Wesleyan men’s soccer team is back, contending for titles at the NCAA Division II level. In 2021, the Redhawks had a winning record during the spring season. In 2019, they went 5-3 in East Coast Conference and made the conference playoffs. They also advanced to the championship round of the National Christian College tournament. The talented Redhawks include Dylan Ruiz, the ECC offensive player of the year and one of the NCAA Division II leaders in scoring. The close-nit roster is made up of players from around the world. Read more

Rochester / youtube.com

One Rochester figure skating coach defies all odds

One Rochester figure skating coach defies all odds

One Rochester figure skating coach defies all odds Read more

Rochester, NY
ABOUT

With Rochester News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

City
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
Sports
#Sports News
